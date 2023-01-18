Read full article on original website
Ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Northeast Ohio
The Lunar New Year begins Sunday and local groups have created celebrations this weekend for folks to partake in what is perhaps the biggest holiday around the world. For many cultures, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit and to welcome it in, the Greater Cleveland Chapter of OCA, an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) advocacy organization formerly known as the Organization of Chinese Americans, has compiled a calendar of Lunar New Year events in the region.
Though outnumbered, Ohio Senate Democrats say they can still have a significant impact
Ohio Senate Democrats believe there is still a path forward for their members to make a significant impact in the legislative process even though they are outnumbered by Republicans five-to-one. There were still a few seats left at the 12-person table in the Ohio Senate Minority Caucus room after every...
Former Ohio lawmaker warns constitutional amendment resolution could hurt future development
A former Democratic state lawmaker is calling on Republicans in the Ohio Legislature to slow down and take a more careful approach to legislation that could make it harder to pass ballot issues in the future. Majority Republicans are sponsoring a resolution that would raise the threshold for passing proposed...
Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on
The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
Trial set to begin for former Ohio House Speaker
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday in Cincinnati in the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges. Both face federal racketeering charges tied to the passage of House Bill 6, a wide-ranging energy bill that included a billion-dollar bailout for two nuclear power plants owned by First-Energy Solutions.
