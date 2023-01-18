ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Northeast Ohio

The Lunar New Year begins Sunday and local groups have created celebrations this weekend for folks to partake in what is perhaps the biggest holiday around the world. For many cultures, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit and to welcome it in, the Greater Cleveland Chapter of OCA, an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) advocacy organization formerly known as the Organization of Chinese Americans, has compiled a calendar of Lunar New Year events in the region.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on

The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
OHIO STATE
Trial set to begin for former Ohio House Speaker

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday in Cincinnati in the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges. Both face federal racketeering charges tied to the passage of House Bill 6, a wide-ranging energy bill that included a billion-dollar bailout for two nuclear power plants owned by First-Energy Solutions.
OHIO STATE

