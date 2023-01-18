The Lunar New Year begins Sunday and local groups have created celebrations this weekend for folks to partake in what is perhaps the biggest holiday around the world. For many cultures, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit and to welcome it in, the Greater Cleveland Chapter of OCA, an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) advocacy organization formerly known as the Organization of Chinese Americans, has compiled a calendar of Lunar New Year events in the region.

