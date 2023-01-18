Read full article on original website
GS Men’s Basketball Stifles Georgia State in 58-52 Win
Jalen Finch scored 15 points, and Georgia Southern held Georgia State scoreless for a period of 13:01 in the first half on its way to a 58-52 Sun Belt men’s basketball win over the Panthers Saturday afternoon in Hanner Fieldhouse. Eagles of the Game. Finch shot 6 of 11...
GS Lady Eagles Notch Sixth Straight Road Win, Down ULM 86-72
MONROE, La. – Georgia Southern (GS) Lady Eagles notched its sixth straight road win on Saturday afternoon with an 86-72 Sun Belt Conference victory over host UL Monroe at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. The Eagles improved to 13-4 overall and 5-3 in the Sun Belt, also improving to...
GS Lady Eagles Knock Off First-Place Dukes, 69-65, On Thursday
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Georgia Southern’s (GS) Terren Ward snapped a 65-all tie with a pull-up jumper with 24 seconds left, then secured a rebound and knocked down a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to give the Eagles a 69-65 Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball win over first-place James Madison on Thursday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
Archery champions to take aim in Statesboro this May
All eyes will be on the bullseye this May, as top collegiate athletes from across the country take aim at the national archery competition. USA Archery is bringing the Collegiate Target Nationals to Statesboro on May 18 to 21. “The Shooting Sports Education Center (SSEC) at Georgia Southern University is...
George E. Stewart
Mr. George E. Stewart, age 88, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home in Statesboro, Georgia. George was a very skilled and accomplished welder in the Southeast region of Georgia. George also served in the Army National Guard for 23 years.
Bulloch Academy to host Lifetime Legacies Ball Jan. 28
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Bulloch Academy will host the BA Lifetime Legacies Ball (also known as The Ball) at the Nessmith-Lane Building on the Georgia Southern campus. The Ball will pay tribute to the distinguished Anderson Family and beloved teacher and alumna Sylvia Brannen Thomas. The Ball, led by...
Anthony (Tony) Keufauver Jones
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Anthony (Tony) K. Jones. Anthony (Tony) K. Jones 66, of Sandusky Ohio, was obedient and answered the call of The Master on January 15, 2023 at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio after a brief illness.
Statesboro-Bulloch college students receive fall academic honors
Colleges and universities with students from Statesboro and Bulloch County provide the following merit notes to Grice Connect. We will continue to report local students success as colleges report these to us. Belmont University Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of...
Hollis Ray Tremble
Mr. Hollis Ray Tremble, passed into eternal rest on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical University Heart and Vascular Center, Savannah, Georgia after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Mr. Tremble was a former employee of...
John Willie Littles
Mr. John Willie Littles, age 61, entered rest, Monday, January 16, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Margo Littles, Statesboro, GA; his daughters, Sheena Littles and Toya (Inesha) Littles, both of Statesboro, GA; sisters, Ida Wigfall, Statesboro, GA and Vonnie Fair, Glenville, GA; grandchildren, Zyir Littles, Malachi Harley, Sh’Keema Jackson, Markell Jackson and Heaven Keeby all of Statesboro, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg
Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg, loving husband and father, died peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gentilly Gardens, Statesboro. Craig was born on December 3, 1937 to Langdon C. and Anna (Dresser) Kellogg in Westfield, Massachusetts. After graduating from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg Florida, he went on to study chemistry at Georgia Tech where he received his doctorate in 1963.
GS program to improve soldiers’ physical and combat readiness to expand nationwide
What began in 2016 as a partnership between Georgia Southern University and the Third Infantry Division at Fort Stewart has become a nationally recognized educational and research program with $5.68 million in federal funding to improve soldier health and performance to ensure force readiness. Now called the Soldier Performance and...
Red Claw seafood restaurant now open on Northside Dr.
The Red Claw Juicy Seafood & Bar restaurant is now open in the University Commons shopping plaza at 581 Northside Drive East, Suite 117. The new restaurant opened on Monday, December 19, and has already attracted many hungry mouths to try their food. Managers Don Lin and Josh Dong were...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Jan. 27. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Georgia Ports Authority handles nearly 6 million TEUs in 2022
The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) handled a record 5.9 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in Calendar Year 2022, an increase of 5% over 2021. “It was a challenging year, but collaborative effort across Georgia’s supply chain ensured cargo movement remained fluid,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “I want to thank our Board for approving new infrastructure that allowed us to handle more cargo. Our gratitude also goes out to GPA employees and our partners at Gateway International, the International Longshoremen’s Association, trucking and rail. Their long hours and dedication were key to our success.”
Eli Max Bradley
Eli Max Bradley, age 12, passed away on Wednesday, January 11th 2023 in Statesboro, GA. Eli was born on February 23rd 2010 in Savannah, GA. He attended elementary school at Mattie Lively where Math became his favorite subject and he was a member of the Math Team. Eli was currently a 6th grader at William James Middle School. He enjoyed playing video games, was a master LEGO builder, and loved food and his pets. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Max Bradley.
lincolnparishjournal.com
UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today
Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
Charles Shepard
Charles Jerry Shepard, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Westwood Nursing Center in Statesboro, Georgia. Charles was born on March 8, 1942, to the late Charles Lesley Shepard and Garnet Virginia Berry in Lesage, West Virginia. Mr. Shepard proudly served in the United States Army as...
Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr.
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr. Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr., age 92, of Garfield, GA., passed peacefully away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
Mildred Davis
Mildred Myers Kangeter Davis, age 94, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. Mildred was employed by Pembroke Manufacturing Company where she was a seamstress for many years. After retiring, she became a full time homemaker. She was married to her first husband, B.W. Kangeter for 25 years before he passed away in 1974.
