The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) handled a record 5.9 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in Calendar Year 2022, an increase of 5% over 2021. “It was a challenging year, but collaborative effort across Georgia’s supply chain ensured cargo movement remained fluid,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “I want to thank our Board for approving new infrastructure that allowed us to handle more cargo. Our gratitude also goes out to GPA employees and our partners at Gateway International, the International Longshoremen’s Association, trucking and rail. Their long hours and dedication were key to our success.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO