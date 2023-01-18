Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Commission submits amendments for comprehensive plan for rezoning near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County leaders say industrializing off of Islands Highway in Midway has been a goal of the county’s, and now the comprehensive plan is on its way to mirroring that goal. However, people who live here in the area say they still feel that...
‘I am still in disbelief’: Richmond Hill resident on devastating home explosion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What was to be the start of a promising future in their new home for South African native Larissa Apperson, her daughter Alyssa, and year-old puppy named Teddy Bear turned out to be what some would consider a nightmare. Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Apperson’s home exploded on Demeries Lake […]
fernandinaobserver.com
A Friend of Fernandina and The Observer Has Passed
Editor’s note: We were saddened to learn of the death of Malcolm “Mac” Noden. While serving as a writer for the Fernandina Observer, Mac wrote articles on various aspects of tourism. He served as a professor at Cornell’s acclaimed School of Hotel Administration for 32 years. Mac loved his work, and his students loved him. His articles for the Fernandina Observer ranged from “Tourism – What about seasonality and periodicity? to “Tourism – We reap what we sow”
Police: Human remains found near Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
Two new and improved fire stations could be making their way to Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — The Pierce County community is growing and Fire Chief Santo Nino says they want to be able to provide a safe place for families. One fire station will be in Hacklebarney and the other in Otter Creek. “We have to be ready to accommodate them...
wtoc.com
‘When I called 911, no one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash victim says it was difficult to reach 911
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman who says she stopped to help a driver who died after a crash in Chatham County is talking exclusively with WTOC. That crash happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Ogeechee road at Chief of Love Road. Stephanie Lange says she was driving...
Richmond Hill home explosion case possibly moving up to state, federal level
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, a home on the 100 block of Demeries Lake Lane exploded and now the investigation could be headed to the state and federal level. On Wednesday, Matthew Kent, the PIO of Bryan County, told WSAV News 3 that the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department is waiting […]
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say Brunswick teen missing 2 weeks last spotted in Dallas, Texas
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Coastal Georgia are asking the public to help them find a missing teenage boy. Julius Howell Jr., 16, was reported missing from Brunswick on January 5. Authorities believe he may be traveling to Arizona. He was seen on video...
Gun theft from cars is 'completely preventable,' former ATF exec says
LISTEN: The number of guns stolen from cars is on the rise. GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Scott Sweetow, a retired ATF executive and former special agent in charge of the Atlanta Field Division, about guns stolen from cars in Georgia. The number of guns stolen from cars is on...
fernandinaobserver.com
Restaurant Review: The Old/New Crab Trap Is a Delight
The Crab Trap, at 31 N. 2nd St., was long a staple in Fernandina’s historic district. After the loss of the original owner, the restaurant went dormant until Jon Anderson took over and remodeled it. You may know him from other eateries in the area like Arte Pizza. The...
WJCL
UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
Two killed after truck crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a truck crashed into a building just before midnight Thursday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Ford F-150 traveling north on Ogeechee Road side swiped a Nissan Altima traveling the same direction, causing the truck to leave the roadway and strike a building off […]
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways – Big Dogs
It is no surprise to anyone who regularly reads my column that I am an animal lover, always looking for a chance to interact with them. And carnivores, a taxonomic category of mammals, are my favorites. I had dogs and cats as pets and spent years at Marine World Africa USA in California (now long-gone) raising and handling river otters. These days Bucko and I are a one-cat household, responding to the every whim of Dumela our 11-year-old calico.
Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), around 11 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over an SUV with an expired tag. When the driver failed to pull over, CCPD said the officer ended their attempted […]
wtoc.com
More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
WJCL
GSP: Woman killed in fiery crash after leading troopers on two chases
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — VIDEO ABOVE: A view of the traffic congestion on Hwy 204 at Pine Grove Dr. following the crash. Update: According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a police chase lead to the crash and vehicle fire. The Chatham County Police Department assisted Georgia State...
WJCL
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools staff member arrested for child molestation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public School worker Christopher O'Malley is facing two felony child molestation charges. Chatham County Police arrested him Monday, Jan. 16. He was taken to Chatham County jail and held on an $11,200 bond. O'Malley works with the district's Nutrition Department, and officials say he...
Man dies in fiery crash on Hwy. 17 in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A crash on Highway 17 claimed the life of a man Wednesday evening. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north on GA 25 near Chief of Love Road making a U-turn to travel in the southbound lanes. A gold GMC Yukon in the same direction was unable to […]
News4Jax.com
Man convicted in Brunswick shooting that left neighbor with life-changing injuries
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 29-year-old Brunswick man was found guilty last week in Glynn County of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a July 2021 shooting in Brunswick. Bruce Christopher Stephens shot 23-year-old...
douglasnow.com
GBI agents arrest suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies in Coffee, Atkinson counties
Roderick Hillman a suspect wanted in connection with numerous armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, has been arrested in Alma. Last year, the GBI reported that on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI to investigate multiple armed robberies that had occurred over the course of at least a month. Officials stated that preliminary information indicated that several suspects, including Ashton Hamilton, Mica'enya Jordan, Isiah Wright, Hillman, and others, committed the armed robberies.
