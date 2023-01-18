It is no surprise to anyone who regularly reads my column that I am an animal lover, always looking for a chance to interact with them. And carnivores, a taxonomic category of mammals, are my favorites. I had dogs and cats as pets and spent years at Marine World Africa USA in California (now long-gone) raising and handling river otters. These days Bucko and I are a one-cat household, responding to the every whim of Dumela our 11-year-old calico.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO