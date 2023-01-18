ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

fernandinaobserver.com

A Friend of Fernandina and The Observer Has Passed

Editor’s note: We were saddened to learn of the death of Malcolm “Mac” Noden. While serving as a writer for the Fernandina Observer, Mac wrote articles on various aspects of tourism. He served as a professor at Cornell’s acclaimed School of Hotel Administration for 32 years. Mac loved his work, and his students loved him. His articles for the Fernandina Observer ranged from “Tourism – What about seasonality and periodicity? to “Tourism – We reap what we sow”
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
WSAV News 3

Police: Human remains found near Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
fernandinaobserver.com

Restaurant Review: The Old/New Crab Trap Is a Delight

The Crab Trap, at 31 N. 2nd St., was long a staple in Fernandina’s historic district. After the loss of the original owner, the restaurant went dormant until Jon Anderson took over and remodeled it. You may know him from other eateries in the area like Arte Pizza. The...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
WJCL

UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Two killed after truck crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a truck crashed into a building just before midnight Thursday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Ford F-150 traveling north on Ogeechee Road side swiped a Nissan Altima traveling the same direction, causing the truck to leave the roadway and strike a building off […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways – Big Dogs

It is no surprise to anyone who regularly reads my column that I am an animal lover, always looking for a chance to interact with them. And carnivores, a taxonomic category of mammals, are my favorites. I had dogs and cats as pets and spent years at Marine World Africa USA in California (now long-gone) raising and handling river otters. These days Bucko and I are a one-cat household, responding to the every whim of Dumela our 11-year-old calico.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WSAV News 3

Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), around 11 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over an SUV with an expired tag. When the driver failed to pull over, CCPD said the officer ended their attempted […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

GBI agents arrest suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies in Coffee, Atkinson counties

Roderick Hillman a suspect wanted in connection with numerous armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, has been arrested in Alma. Last year, the GBI reported that on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI to investigate multiple armed robberies that had occurred over the course of at least a month. Officials stated that preliminary information indicated that several suspects, including Ashton Hamilton, Mica'enya Jordan, Isiah Wright, Hillman, and others, committed the armed robberies.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

