Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Yardbarker
New NFL team emerges as Tom Brady frontrunner?
Tom Brady’s looming free agency continues to be one of the more intriguing NFL stories heading into the offseason. Earlier this week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Whether that makes Brady more or less likely to commit to the organization after last season’s disastrous run remains unclear.
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Yardbarker
Steelers Great QB Ben Roethlisberger “Would Bet” On Offense Being More Aggressive In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada another chance and former legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger thinks the play-caller in his final NFL season will be more aggressive in getting the ball down the field with the young playmakers in his next chance at the helm of the unit.
Why it took time for the Pirates to sign McCutchen
Listen to what Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington said of why it took time to decide to bring Andrew McCutchen back & how he can help them
Yardbarker
Steelers Legendary WR Hines Ward Using XFL To Prove Himself As A Head Coach
Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Hines Ward worked hard to become a Pro Bowl-level talent and now he’s sharing his experience with players on the San Antonio Brahams of the XFL, as the team’s head coach, to help them reach or get back to the highest level. His focus is on imparting his knowledge to the guys on his roster, but he’s also out to prove he can win a championship and get back to the NFL as a coach.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
Yardbarker
Black and yellow: Steelers fans clamor for permanent change to end zones
"Keep the Steelers end zones yellow because they look incredible. Keep them like that because that's what Steelers football is," said radio host Colin Dunlap on Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan. However, it's not as simple as it may seem. It would create a difficult scenario since the Steelers share the...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart Explains Why Keeping Controversial OC Matt Canada For 2023 Was the Correct Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers are well known for pulling a Tammy Wynette and “standing by their man.” They have a long history of keeping coaches; look at the fact that they have had three head coaches in more than 50 years. This sometimes works in their favor and sometimes not so much. The Steelers are employing that same tactic by keeping current offensive coordinator, Matt Canada for 2023.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Has 1 Devastating Name In His Possible Cap Casualties List
The Steelers have $4,427,145 remaining and that will be added to the 2023 projected amount of $225,000,000 giving them the ability to spend to approximately $229,427,145. During the offseason, NFL teams have to play a bit of chess or perform a balancing act to keep the team under the cap number it can’t exceed. One way they do that, according to Moats, is to weigh how well a player performed by how much that player costs the team. If the player brings enough value to the team, they may opt to restructure the player’s contract.
Yardbarker
JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Clear Shot At Steelers Ahead Of 1st Playoff Game With KC
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best teams in the 21st century in drafting and developing wide receivers. It is not automatic that a receiver who is selected by the black and gold goes on to be a major contributor, but they have hit more often than not. When the team selected JuJu Smith-Schuster from the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it was love at first sight with the fan base.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys rivalry set for record-tying 9th playoff game
It's Game Day!: The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys play each other at Levi's Stadium.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ social media team has savage moment after win over Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants badly, very badly, for the third time this year. But, this one was a bit sweeter, as it ended the Giants’ 2022-2023 season. There has been a lot of rift between these two teams, for a few reasons. One, they are division rivals, and the history between these two teams has been brewing for a very long time.
Watch: Michael Irvin delivers impassioned pep talk prior to Cowboys-49ers
Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin was so excited Sunday morning on NFL Network that you would think he was suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin pumps up crowd during playoff game
It was back on January 2 that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Get Good News On Final Injury Report Before Cowboys Game
The San Francisco 49ers had some injuries this week. The San Francisco 49ers had a couple of players battling injuries this week after the win over the Seattle Seahawks Saturday. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and defensive end Samson Ebukam were limited in practice earlier this week following injuries in the Wild Card round victory. Their status appears to have improved before the Divisional Round game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
Bills safety tells Buccaneers' Tom Brady: 'Go be with your kids'
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has made his feelings known about the playing future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. "Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year," Poyer said during the latest edition of "The Jordan Poyer Podcast," as shared by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. "Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I said 'you can’t count Tom out.' … And sure as s--- he made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man."
Comments / 0