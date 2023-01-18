Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls highway intersection getting $4.27M facelift for big trucks
The intersection at RR 1431 and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls will receive a $4.27 million makeover by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Marble Falls City Council approved over $425,000 in matching funds for the project, which will make the intersection more user-friendly for large vehicles. The vote came during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Residents encouraged to test water wells for contaminants
Residents encouraged to test water wells for contaminants Subhead Private water well screening, Feb. 9, results on Feb.10 Special To The Highlander Fri, 01/20/2023 - 02:35 Image Water samples will be screened for contaminants, including total coliform bacteria, E....
Three local counties still rated at high COVID risk in latest CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted
A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
KSAT 12
Scam call hits Kendall County residents for $6,000, sheriff’s office says
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Residents in Kendall County have been hit for $6,000 by scam calls, according to a letter from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said scammers will call people pretending to be law enforcement and ask to collect payments. This scam is known as “spoofing.”
