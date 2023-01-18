Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
Opinion: Utah is facing a lot of shortages. Good policy could fix them
The Salt Lake Chamber wants to prioritize the water shortage, worker shortage and housing shortage in Utah. Read more here.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City makes new hire to lead city's equity efforts
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has appointed Damian Choi to serve as the city's new chief equity officer. Choi's responsibilities will include assessing current policies and practices and recommending changes to mitigate bias and inequities. He will also create an organization-wide strategy to embed diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging into the city's mission, work and culture.
tripsavvy.com
The 11 Best Things To Do in Ogden, Utah
From the outside, Ogden may seem like any other town in Utah: beautiful scenery, great skiing, and a quaint old town. However, Ogden has an unusual history compared to other cities in the Beehive State. As the only Utah city not settled by the Mormon church (settled instead by the railroad), Ogden has a long rebellious history and is often referred to as Salt Lake City’s "devious little sister." While the railroad once brought crime and outlaws, it also brought a unique contrarian spirit that makes Ogden unlike any other city in Utah. Located just 35 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport you can experience this enigma of a city and understand why all the cool kids (at least in Utah) live in Ogden.
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
Committee approves Great Salt Lake license plate
The Utah Legislature is considering a bill that would create a Great Salt Lake special license plate and direct revenue toward lake-related preservation efforts. Learn more.
BYU Newsnet
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
ABC 4
Downtown Salt Lake library closed until further notice
Problems with the sewer lines near the library have forced its closure until further notice. Downtown Salt Lake library closed until further notice. Problems with the sewer lines near the library have forced its closure until further notice. Utah bill proposes for pregnant women to count as …. A bill...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Utah kicker Jordan Noyes is transferring
Utah Utes kicker Jordan Noyes has entered the transfer portal.
kslnewsradio.com
Smuggling eggs: What people will do these days to get eggs
SALT LAKE CITY — The egg crisis is spiraling out of control around the country with the cost of eggs skyrocketing at the grocery store. And people are now smuggling eggs into the country. ABC News correspondent Alex Stone joined Inside Sources hosted by Greg Skordas on Friday to...
allaccess.com
KUBL (93.3 The Bull)/Salt Lake City Morning Team Lexi & Banks Exit
CUMULUS Country KUBL (93.3 THE BULL)/SALT LAKE CITY has parted ways with morning show LEXI & BANKS with the expiration of their contract. The team joined the station in 2018 from crosstown BROADWAY MEDIA, where they were first paired at Top 40 KUDD (MIX 107.9) in 2012 (NET NEWS 3/19/18). JARED "BANKS" DANIELSON segued to BROADWAY MEDIA Country KEGA (101.5 THE EAGLE)/SALT LAKE CITY as PD and morning host in 2016 (NET NEWS 11/29/16). He also previously did nights at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZHT/SALT LAKE CITY.
Salt Lake City drops lawsuit over inland port
A hotly contested lawsuit over the inland port has been dropped. Salt Lake City and the state of Utah mutually agreed to dismiss the lawsuit
davisjournal.com
Homegrown fine dining new in Davis County
The Vessel Kitchen staff, led by co-founder Brian Reeder, prepares special food bites for a pre-grand opening party. Photo by Alisha Copfer. FARMINGTON—Looking for good-tasting, affordable, healthy, yet quick food options in Davis County? Vessel Kitchen just opened its sixth location in Farmington to serve its fans in the area better.
Danny Ainge on iconic play vs. Notre Dame, choosing BYU and trading Jazz All-Stars
BYU legend recounts his game-winning shot in the Sweet 16 and also discusses his decision to play for BYU and what led to trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
ksl.com
Carlson has career night as Runnin' Utes pull away from Washington State in win
SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson didn't need to say it, but he was out to prove he was the best 7-foot center on the court on Thursday night. And after just one half of play, it was clear that Carlson had succeeded in his job. The senior closed out the first half with a 10-0 run of his own, which included back-to-back 3-pointers, two made free throws and a hammer dunk, to give the home team an 8-point lead and Carlson with 21 points at the halftime break.
kslnewsradio.com
Longest morning commutes: Where does Salt Lake City rank?
SALT LAKE CITY — A new study offers data that suggests that, annually, commuting in Salt Lake City takes up a significant amount of a driver’s time. Specifically, Utahns wait 59 hours in rush hour traffic per year. Put into perspective, that’s two-and-a-half days in traffic. Researchers...
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Prepares to Open New Stores in Utah and Connecticut
GLASTONBURY, CT & DRAPER, UT - Where oh where could the next Trader Joe’s location be popping up? A quick dig into the grocer’s future expansion plans has revealed two new stores, with new locations in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Draper, Utah, set to open in 2023. The new...
