ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

Scammers target Californians' middle class tax refund

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As millions of Californians receive their middle class tax refund, some said their debit card was drained before they ever got a chance to use it. Like so many others, ABC 10News photojournalist Michael Kenney was waiting for his refund. When he received it, it came in the form of a debit card. Kenney said he activated it, but he didn’t use the money right away.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

NorCal Planning Agency in Early Stages on Online Tool Project

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A regional Northern California planning agency is in the early stages of an IT project to link data...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

California Tech a Big Part of GT100 2023

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. With full-bore pandemic mode receding into the rearview mirror and recession — and budget shortfall — clouds on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant

At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Blocked calls may keep Californians from benefits they need. New bill would fix that

When contacting people regarding social service programs, counties would not be able to use blocked numbers under a new bill proposed in the California Legislature this year. From Assemblymember Laurie Davies, R-Laguna Niguel, the bill would require calls made by counties or on behalf of counties to an applicant or recipient of a social services benefits program to be made using a displayed number. A majority use blocked, or masked, numbers, her office said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Commentary: A Familiar Face Returns to FI$Cal in a Bigger Role

Subbarao Mupparaju published this commentary Thursday on the website of the Financial Information System for California (FI$Cal), where he formerly served as chief information officer and where he now serves as chief deputy director. Earlier this month, I was happy to be welcomed back to the Department of FI$Cal (FI$Cal)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

Most popular girl names in the 90s in California

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in California from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Proposed California Law Raising Fast-Food Wages Likely Going to a Referendum

California’s AB 257 bill, which would’ve standardized fast-food worker wages and hours, was set to go into effect on January 1, 2023, before a Sacramento judge put it on temporary hold on December 30, 2022. The hold was in response to a lawsuit filed by fast-food industry group Save the Restaurants, which was hoping to prevent the law from going into effect before it could collect 1 million petition signatures, thereby forcing the bill into a statewide referendum. Save the Restaurants, which claims to have collected more than the 1 million required petition signatures, says the law unfairly targets the fast-food industry.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy