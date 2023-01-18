Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
Scammers target Californians' middle class tax refund
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As millions of Californians receive their middle class tax refund, some said their debit card was drained before they ever got a chance to use it. Like so many others, ABC 10News photojournalist Michael Kenney was waiting for his refund. When he received it, it came in the form of a debit card. Kenney said he activated it, but he didn’t use the money right away.
That weird-looking debit card with the bear on it? It’s a legit ‘gift’ from California | Opinion
“It looked like a scam to me. I almost threw it away.”
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud
A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California Reports 1 in 5 New Cars Sold in 2022 were Zero-Emission Vehicles
If you’re seeing more electric vehicles on the roads in San Diego, it’s not an optical illusion. The Governor’s office announced this week that zero-emission vehicles, which include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles, made up 18.8% of sales in 2022. “California continues to lead the...
Government Technology
NorCal Planning Agency in Early Stages on Online Tool Project
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A regional Northern California planning agency is in the early stages of an IT project to link data...
Government Technology
California Tech a Big Part of GT100 2023
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. With full-bore pandemic mode receding into the rearview mirror and recession — and budget shortfall — clouds on...
Californians hurt by winter storms can apply for emergency tax relief
(The Center Square) - California residents and business owners negatively impacted by the state’s winter storms are now eligible for emergency tax relief from penalties and late payment interest. “California is moving with the urgency this moment demands, rapidly bringing support to Californians recovering from the devastating impact of...
wolfstreet.com
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices Plunge 30% from Crazy Peak: Housing Bust 2
Hammered by waves of layoffs, swooning stocks, collapsing cryptos, and 6% mortgage rates. Home prices for all of California are down, Southern California too is getting hit, even San Diego, but the Bay Area is the standout in terms of the steep and deep plunge in prices. Sales of single-family...
californiaglobe.com
Dept. of Tax and Fee Administration Announces Emergency Tax Relief Measures Following Storms
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) announced on Wednesday that business owners and tax payers who have been impacted by the recent California storms will be eligible for emergency state tax relief from late payment interest and penalties. The rain and snow storms, which have been ongoing...
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
Watch: Eagle mom, dad keep their eggs warm during California snowstorm
Eagle Nest Cam footage shows parents Jackie and Shadow taking care of two eggs that were born last week.
spectrumnews1.com
Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
Silicon Valley
Blocked calls may keep Californians from benefits they need. New bill would fix that
When contacting people regarding social service programs, counties would not be able to use blocked numbers under a new bill proposed in the California Legislature this year. From Assemblymember Laurie Davies, R-Laguna Niguel, the bill would require calls made by counties or on behalf of counties to an applicant or recipient of a social services benefits program to be made using a displayed number. A majority use blocked, or masked, numbers, her office said.
Government Technology
Commentary: A Familiar Face Returns to FI$Cal in a Bigger Role
Subbarao Mupparaju published this commentary Thursday on the website of the Financial Information System for California (FI$Cal), where he formerly served as chief information officer and where he now serves as chief deputy director. Earlier this month, I was happy to be welcomed back to the Department of FI$Cal (FI$Cal)...
KESQ
Most popular girl names in the 90s in California
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in California from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
Eater
Proposed California Law Raising Fast-Food Wages Likely Going to a Referendum
California’s AB 257 bill, which would’ve standardized fast-food worker wages and hours, was set to go into effect on January 1, 2023, before a Sacramento judge put it on temporary hold on December 30, 2022. The hold was in response to a lawsuit filed by fast-food industry group Save the Restaurants, which was hoping to prevent the law from going into effect before it could collect 1 million petition signatures, thereby forcing the bill into a statewide referendum. Save the Restaurants, which claims to have collected more than the 1 million required petition signatures, says the law unfairly targets the fast-food industry.
foreigndesknews.com
Ten Million Mail-In Ballots ‘Unaccounted For’ in California, Watchdog Group Claims
Millions upon millions of mail-in ballots in California have gone unaccounted for following the state’s first major test of its universal mail-in voting program, a watchdog group claimed this month. The Public Interest Legal Foundation said in a report this month that “10 million mail ballots [were] unaccounted for”...
BBC
Lunar New Year celebrated officially for the first time in California
The alleyways have been cleaned, ruby-red lanterns hang overhead and Reverend Norman Fong is on the lookout for a microphone. The 71-year-old San Francisco Chinatown native has emceed the city's annual Chinese New Year parade for two decades - but this year is different. For the first time anywhere in...
