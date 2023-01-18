Land use changes, particularly those related to housing near transit stations, could add thousands of new homes in the Puget Sound region of Washington state. Increasing housing near transit helps to alleviate housing availability shortages in the Northwest metro, while also placing more people in close proximity to transit and easing the dependence on private cars. These are some of the findings in a new study by the Urban Institute. The study calls attention to parking, density and other policy areas cities can address to begin to make neighborhoods around transit more urban and housing rich.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO