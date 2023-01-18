Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
NorCal Planning Agency in Early Stages on Online Tool Project
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A regional Northern California planning agency is in the early stages of an IT project to link data...
Government Technology
California Tech a Big Part of GT100 2023
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. With full-bore pandemic mode receding into the rearview mirror and recession — and budget shortfall — clouds on...
Government Technology
Commentary: A Familiar Face Returns to FI$Cal in a Bigger Role
Subbarao Mupparaju published this commentary Thursday on the website of the Financial Information System for California (FI$Cal), where he formerly served as chief information officer and where he now serves as chief deputy director. Earlier this month, I was happy to be welcomed back to the Department of FI$Cal (FI$Cal)...
Government Technology
Mississippi Announces New Cybersecurity Unit and Leadership
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety today announced the creation of a new cyber unit and named the state’s first cyber director. According to a press release from the department, the cyber unit falls under the state’s Office of Homeland Security and will act as a “centralized cybersecurity threat information, mitigation, and incident reporting and response center.”
Government Technology
Does Oregon Need a Cybersecurity Center of Excellence?
Dawn Russ is city recorder for Glendale, Ore., a small 875-person city that is only now recovering from a 2016 ransomware attack. “The ransomware was terrible,” Russ told Government Technology. Russ had only been on the job for six months when she returned from a meeting to find her...
Government Technology
Ohio Announces $12M for Telecom Workforce Efforts
(TNS) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation has announced that $12 million in grant funding through two programs will be allocated towards supporting Ohio's Broadband and 5G Sector Partnership as it works to implement the state's broadband and 5G workforce strategy.
Government Technology
Thoughtful Zoning Policy Could Revitalize Urban Transit
Land use changes, particularly those related to housing near transit stations, could add thousands of new homes in the Puget Sound region of Washington state. Increasing housing near transit helps to alleviate housing availability shortages in the Northwest metro, while also placing more people in close proximity to transit and easing the dependence on private cars. These are some of the findings in a new study by the Urban Institute. The study calls attention to parking, density and other policy areas cities can address to begin to make neighborhoods around transit more urban and housing rich.
Government Technology
What’s New in Digital Equity: Ohio Taps OSU for Broadband Partnership
This week in “What’s New in Digital Equity” — our weekly look at government digital equity and broadband news — we have a number of interesting items, which you can jump to with the links below:. OHIO TAPS OSU FOR BROADBAND PARTNERSHIP. Last week, Ohio...
Government Technology
Indiana Doles Out $2.2M in STEM Grant Funding
(TNS) — The Indiana Department of Education recently announced that 48 school districts and charter schools across Indiana will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding. This grant will support Hoosier schools in integrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) instruction and learning opportunities into the classroom,...
Comments / 0