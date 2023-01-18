ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nova Credit receives FCA approval as first cross-border credit reference provider

The credit system has faltered in today’s global society, where international relocations are part of daily life. Millions of international migrants have been excluded from access to financial products, a hardship not impacting many nationals. This is particularly pressing in post-Brexit Britain, which, buffeted by economic headwinds and a...
Podcast 407: Penny Lee of the Financial Technology Association

The fintech industry has become much more sophisticated in how it engages with lawmakers and regulators in Washington. There are now many people in leadership positions, both within fintech companies and within the trade associations, with deep experience in government who can make sure our voice is heard. And that the issues that are most important to fintech companies are being discussed at the highest levels with Washington.
Walo and dale! team up to create a digital wallet for Columbian underbanked

Walo recently announced an alliance with dale! to launch a fintech that will provide banking services to underserved population segments and facilitate daily financial transactions through a hybrid model. The plan will count more than 1,500 points of experience throughout Colombia. In a statement, José Manuel Ayerbe, CEO of dale!...
Top 10 Fintech News Stories for the Week Ending January 21, 2023

Another busy news week in fintech saw Genesis filing for bankruptcy, more problems at Goldman Sachs, a profile of the fintech founder who fooled JPMorgan, FTX may restart and, of course, more layoffs. Here are what I consider to be the top ten fintech news stories of the past week.
Podcast #78: Craig McLaughlin of Finalytics.ai

Finalytics.ai is the first customer-centric data platform designed to help credit unions translate high-touch service onto the digital channel. I find the community bank and credit union space fascinating, they do not have the luxury of throwing money at problems as they have to be strategic in how they solve their tech needs.
How to make fintech apps eco-sustainable

The trend for ecological sustainability is spreading from industry to industry. Fintech has not become an exception, with the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria becoming an increasingly important factor for fintech businesses in raising investments. However, there is a “but” here. While many “green” fintech startups like Aspiration...

