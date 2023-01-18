ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Bernie Sanders tells Starbucks to stop busting unions in scathing letter to CEO Howard Schultz

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lIbd_0kJUuV6p00

Following a wave of government complaints against the retail coffee giant, Senator Bernie Sanders has demanded Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz stop “shutting down pro-union” stores and reinstate workers who were allegedly fired for their union campaigns as hundreds of workers unionise at more than 300 stores across the US.

“Unfortunately and unacceptably, Starbucks has shown a flagrant disregard for ... fundamental freedoms and has engaged in a pattern of egregious unlawful behavior,” the progressive senator from Vermont wrote in a letter from his Senate office on 18 January.

“Therefore, I urge you to immediately halt your aggressive and illegal union busting campaign, resolve any existing violations and pending allegations, and negotiate a first contract with workers that is fair and just,” he added.

Roughly one year after Starbuck workers in Buffalo, New York, voted to form a union , galvanising a nationwide campaign among workers at corporate-run Starbucks cafes across the country, workers at more than 330 stores in nearly 40 states have held union elections, demanding safer conditions, better wages and more reliable schedules. On Tuesday, workers at three more stores in three states filed petitions for union elections.

The National Labor Relations Board has levied dozens of complaints against Starbucks, encompassing roughly 1,200 violations related to an alleged anti-union effort, including firing workers and closing stores, according to Starbucks Workers United.

“It has been nearly 400 days since the first Starbucks union was certified by the [federal labour agency], and yet you and your company have refused to bargain a first contract in good faith,” the senator wrote on Wednesday. “Instead, you have approached bargaining sessions with increasingly intense obstacles that include shutting down pro-union stores.”

He added: “Mr Schultz, my request to you is simple: Obey the law. Sit down with your workers and bargain in good faith. Agree to a first contract that is fair and just. Stop shutting down pro-union shops and reinstate workers who have been fired for union organizing.”

The senator has requested that the company answer a series of questions about its anti-union efforts by 1 February. Mr Sanders had previously requested answers from the company in another letter sent last October.

Last month, hundreds of Starbucks workers at roughly 100 stores participated in the union campaign’s three-day strike , marking the largest work stoppage among the coffee retailer’s workers in the company’s history.

Though he has not directly commented on the high-profile union campaign, which has attracted widespread support from progressive lawmakers, including New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others, President Joe Biden met with a union leader from Starbucks’ flagship New York City roastery during a White House meeting with labour organisers last year.

That meeting drew the ire of the coffee retailer, with a spokesperson writing to the administration that it is “deeply concerned” that Starbucks was not invited.

A letter to Mr Schultz from recently launched union campaigners in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday said the company has failed “time and time again to provide adequate measures to ensure partner safety”.

“We deserve to feel safe and valued at work,” workers wrote. “We believe that equitable pay, empowered safety practices, and consideration for the actual partner experience will lead to a better Starbucks.”

Mr Sanders – the incoming chairman Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions – delivered a “state of the working class” speech from the steps of the US Capitol this week as he prepares to enter the role in the new Congress.

“Why do we want to grow the union movement and support workers who are trying to organize?” he said in his remarks on Tuesday. “Because unions provide better wages, benefits and working conditions for their members. … The American people know that workers have a constitutional right to form unions and that corporations that engage in illegal union busting activities must be held accountable.”

The Independent has requested comment from Starbucks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump turns memorial for vlogger Diamond into campaign speech - and complains the service wasn’t 15 minutes

Donald Trump struggled to meet the mood of a memorial service for Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, better known as “Diamond” of the pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk.Speaking Saturday at the gathering in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the former president at times sounded more like a candidate delivering a stump speech than an ex-president memorialising a valued friend or political ally.At one point, he even quipped that the service had gone on much longer than the “15 minutes” he was promised to deliver his remarks and leave.“They said about 15-20 minutes, in and out. This is a little longer than 15 minutes,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
New York Post

Will ‘no regrets’ be Biden’s epitaph as the classified docs pile up?

“I have no regrets,” President Joe Biden rotely read from a folder with scripted answers Thursday in California when asked about the classified-document scandal. The next day, FBI agents spent 13 hours searching his Wilmington, Del., home and found six more batches of papers with an undisclosed number of classified documents. Gross negligence in safeguarding classified documents carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years for each offense. Biden is betting his presidency that Americans will view him as an innocent victim of paperwork circumstances — despite at least five separate discoveries of classified papers. Biden castigated the female reporter who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden’s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain’s plans. Klain’s expected departure comes not long after the White House and Democrats had a better-than-expected showing in the November elections, buoyed by a series of major legislative accomplishments, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping climate, health care and tax package that all Republicans rejected. The personnel change is also a rarity for an administration that has had minimal turnover so far. No member of Biden’s Cabinet has stepped down, in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s White House, with frequent staff turmoil and other crises. The person familiar with Klain’s plans was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm the development, which was first reported by the New York Times.
IOWA STATE
The Verge

Elon Musk admits at trial that he ignored pleas to stop tweeting

Elon Musk will never stop posting, no matter who tells him to stop. That was one of the takeaways from his brief testimony during his securities fraud trial, which took place in a San Francisco courthouse Friday. Lawyers for the plaintiffs peppered Musk with questions about his tweets as they work up to his infamous “funding secured” tweet from 2018 at the center of this case. Musk is being sued by a class of Tesla investors who claim his bumbling attempts to take Tesla private that year cost them millions of dollars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Sanders' Latinx ban wades into community's generational rift

One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that's divided Hispanics along generational lines.Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that's prompted complaints from some critics who view it as yet another attack by Republicans on the LGBTQ community. Yet her move may have limited impact, given that the word does not appear to be widely used in Arkansas government.It was among several orders the 40-year-old former White House press secretary signed within hours of taking office office that...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy