OPD trying to return stolen packages to rightful owners
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is trying to return several stolen packages to their rightful owners. According to OPD, on Friday, a suspect was arrested and admitted to stealing a large quantity of packages within the last year. While many of the items were returned to those...
OPD provides tips to avoid ‘Bank Jugging’
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department released several tips to help keep community members from falling victim to “Bank Jugging” crimes. According to OPD, the term is used for crimes where a suspect follows a customer who just left a bank or credit union to rob them or burglarize their cars.
MPD: Suspects in coin machine burglaries hit at least 12 locations
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for suspects connected to a series of burglaries involving coin operated machines and is asking for help from the community to identify the people involved. According to the department, on January 7, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the […]
Odessa porch pirate uses DoorDash disguise
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – George Martinez says he’s warning friends, neighbors, and anyone who will listen to keep an eye on their front porches and deliveries, after a pirate with a DoorDash bag stole a package from his Odessa home. Security camera images show the reported thief, DoorDash bag in hand, approaching the home and […]
‘Completely false’: MPD addresses social media rumors about a serial killer
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department Chief Deputy McCright today addressed social media rumors amid an ongoing investigation at Midland’s Wadley-Barron Park. The park has been closed “indefinitely” amid an investigation led by MPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers focused on finding evidence connected to a double homicide that occurred on […]
Midland Police Department locates missing person
UPDATE: Hall has been found, according to MPD. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person. 63-year-old Douglas Kent Hall was last seen at Midland Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 19, at 2:30 p.m. Hall was wearing a blue/gray shirt and khaki pants. If you...
Midlander accused of hitting ex in head with metal rod
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged assault that happened in October of last year. Pete Diaz Jr., 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 18, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a […]
Man accused of firing at truck full of people after argument
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly opened fire on a truck carrying four people he’d shared drinks with earlier in the night. Jose Martinez, 34, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on January 16, […]
NOLA man charged in death of Odessa driver arrested again
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A New Orleans man charged in connection with the death of an Odessa driver was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after failing to show up in court for his December arraignment. Anthony Gallow, 37, was indicted last November and formally charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide, in the August 23, […]
Dog returned day later after being taken from the scene of a car crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland couple is thankful tonight, as they have had their dog returned to them. This comes after a terrible accident, that they say led to someone stealing the dog. Exactly one week ago, Mimi Pardo, said her boyfriend were driving with their dog in the back seat along ECR 140 […]
Man accused of assaulting his girlfriend, her roommate
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her disabled roommate amid a disturbance. Justin Smethers, 27, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Assault of a Disabled Person. According to an affidavit, on January 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
Woman found stalled on train tracks charged with DWI
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after officers said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel in a vehicle that stalled on the train tracks. Brandy Zamorano, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 11:00 p.m. on January 16, officers found […]
Two arrested following narcotics investigation
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested last week after detectives conducting a narcotics investigation said they were allegedly caught with cocaine. Lindsay Hernandez Marrero, 39, and Hector Montano, 65, have been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony. According to an Odessa Police Department report, on January 11, narcotics […]
Certified Scuba Divers in West Texas?
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The last time divers were needed in West Texas for a search and rescue was over 30 years ago. Even in an area with very few bodies of water, few Midland county first responders are prepared if they have to go underwater. “There’s a group of us...
Midland residents file objections toward city
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland residents in the Legacy West neighborhood are upset after the city sent out notices that they were planning to build more homes in an already overpopulated area. Upon hearing the complaints this community has made to the city, one thing Ramon Sanchez mentioned was that he...
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
Midland, Texas History: What Used To Be At Midland Drive and Illinois?
Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found
Residents are on edge after remains were found in an east Midland neighborhood. A couple of weeks ago a skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas Ave. in Midland, this past Saturday, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden which has caused residents in the area naturally to be on edge.
OPD searching for theft suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
