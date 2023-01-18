Read full article on original website
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Manchin says it's a 'mistake' for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it's a "mistake" for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
FBI investigation underway after Republican senator's campaign lost $690,000 to cybercriminals
An FBI investigation is underway after cybercriminals targeted an accounting firm employed by a US senator's reelection campaign last year, according to a spokesperson for the senator.
Sen. Joe Manchin apologizes after trashing 'open press system' on Davos panel
Sen. Joe Manchin clarifies that the open press is "the bedrock for democracy," but extremist "bad behavior" should not be rewarded on social media platforms.
Arizona’s new attorney general to use election fraud unit to boost voting rights
Democrat Kris Mayes will repurpose unit created by Republican predecessor to focus on protecting voting access
'Just unacceptable': Sen. Dick Durbin hits Biden over classified docs
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin tells CNN's Dana Bash that it's "outrageous" that former President Joe Biden had classified documents in his Delaware home.
'Totally irresponsible:' Manchin's harsh words for Biden over classified docs
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tells CNN's Dana Bash that it's "unbelievable" how classified documents were found in President Biden's personal residence in Delaware.
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin election official who came under fire for comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee said Wednesday he hasn’t spoken with the Republican leader of the state Senate who appointed him, even as Democratic lawmakers called for his removal from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
DOJ reserves right to not cooperate with certain House GOP requests
It’s an early marker of how the Justice Department plans to navigate a Republican majority intent on aggressive oversight over the Biden administration.
Future voters in Santos' district weigh in on his fabricated resume and lies
CNN's Gary Tuchman speaks with high school students, who are also future voters in Rep. George Santos' district, about his fabricated resume and continuous lies.
Opinion: This congressional office is a success. The GOP wants to gut it anyway
The new leadership of the GOP-run House are planning to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), arguably the most successful ethics oversight body in Washington. Just-approved rules would effectively "force out" the majority of Democratic members, sending Democrats scrambling to search for replacements, a process that could take months, writes Casey Michel.
Opinion: President Biden, there is a there there
Alice Stewart writes that a troubling timeline of revelations raises the question: Should Biden have been more forthcoming with the American people about the discovery of these documents?
No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost 'high ground' in criticism over classified documents
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the "high ground" in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden's situation and that of former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.
Why a historically small presidential primary field is possible in 2024
The 2020 presidential primary race was already in full motion at this point four years ago, with candidates jumping in left and right. The Democratic primary field, as well as the combined Democratic and Republican fields, were well on their way to being the largest in the modern primary era.
House Foreign Affairs chairman says some members don't understand what's at stake in Ukraine
The Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee sought Sunday to tamp down speculation that the new GOP majority will be less likely to fund aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, though he did suggest some members of his party may need to be convinced about the need to continue US support.
GOP rep warns Washington to get 'bloated bureaucracy' under control: Default would be 'devastating'
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis criticized Democrats for not addressing the debt limit sooner and for refusing to work with Republicans to solve the nation's financial problems.
McCarthy says he accepts Biden's invitation to meet about debt ceiling
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed that he has an accepted an invitation from President Biden to meet and discuss a solution to addressing the debt ceiling. The White House has previously said there would be no negotiations with Republicans on the debt ceiling, that there must be a clean increase to the debt limit, that is, without conditions attached.
Biden on decision not to publicly reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: 'I have no regrets'
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has "no regrets" over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November.
