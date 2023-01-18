ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost 'high ground' in criticism over classified documents

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the "high ground" in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden's situation and that of former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS News

McCarthy says he accepts Biden's invitation to meet about debt ceiling

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed that he has an accepted an invitation from President Biden to meet and discuss a solution to addressing the debt ceiling. The White House has previously said there would be no negotiations with Republicans on the debt ceiling, that there must be a clean increase to the debt limit, that is, without conditions attached.
