The Center Square

Attorney general announces bid for North Carolina governor

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced this morning he will run for governor in 2024. Stein is the first Democrat to enter the race to succeed outgoing Gov. Roy Cooper, who is term-limited. He updated his joshstein.org campaign website, and his Twitter profile. In a three-minute video clip posted on Twitter, Stein promised to "fight for our future." ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CNN

Republicans are now splintering over abortion rights

Sunday marks exactly 50 years since the US Supreme Court granted American women abortion rights with the Roe v. Wade ruling -- and comes about seven months after the court opened the door for much of the country to take them away with Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
MARYLAND STATE
Augusta Free Press

Democrat flip in special election likely spells end for Youngkin’s presidential ambitions

Aaron Rouse’s win in the election to fill Jen Kiggans’ seat in the State Senate has put the final nail in the coffin on Glenn Youngkin’s presidential ambitions. Rouse, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the special election in the Seventh District, which represents the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, giving Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the State Senate.
VIRGINIA STATE
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
The Hill

White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight panel

The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for placing some of their most controversial members on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accusing the GOP of “handing the keys of oversight” to extremists. The administration responded to news that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) would both serve on the Oversight…
BBC

Tennessee fires officials after damning death penalty report

Tennessee has fired two top officials after a report revealed numerous errors in the state's lethal injection system. The Department of Corrections has fired head lawyer, Debra Inglis, and Inspector General Kelly Young. The independent report found drugs used in Tennessee's lethal injections were not properly tested for contaminants. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
CNN

CNN

