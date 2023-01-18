Read full article on original website
Related
Judge criticizes DeSantis' firing of Democratic prosecutor but declines to reinstate Andrew Warren
A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit brought by a former state attorney in Florida who sued Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending him last year.
Attorney general announces bid for North Carolina governor
(The Center Square) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced this morning he will run for governor in 2024. Stein is the first Democrat to enter the race to succeed outgoing Gov. Roy Cooper, who is term-limited. He updated his joshstein.org campaign website, and his Twitter profile. In a three-minute video clip posted on Twitter, Stein promised to "fight for our future." ...
Tim Kaine leaves Democrats in suspense
The Virginia senator is expected to announce on Friday whether we'll run for a third term in 2024.
Republicans are now splintering over abortion rights
Sunday marks exactly 50 years since the US Supreme Court granted American women abortion rights with the Roe v. Wade ruling -- and comes about seven months after the court opened the door for much of the country to take them away with Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
Augusta Free Press
Democrat flip in special election likely spells end for Youngkin’s presidential ambitions
Aaron Rouse’s win in the election to fill Jen Kiggans’ seat in the State Senate has put the final nail in the coffin on Glenn Youngkin’s presidential ambitions. Rouse, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the special election in the Seventh District, which represents the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, giving Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the State Senate.
Democrats Are One Vote Shy of Bypassing the Filibuster. Some Say They Should Have Won It in Wisconsin
Wisconsin was the closest Senate race Democrats lost, one that some say raises questions about the limits of the party’s support for progressive candidates, particularly Black ones.
Sellers calls out DeSantis administration for blocking African American studies course
The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is blocking a new Advanced Placement course for high school students on African American studies. CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers and Republican strategist David Urban join CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss.
Ford Lost a Multibillion-Dollar Deal Over Right-Wing Governor's 'Communism' Fears
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin claims pursuing a partnership in the state is taking a chance with Marxism.
FBI investigation underway after Republican senator's campaign lost $690,000 to cybercriminals
An FBI investigation is underway after cybercriminals targeted an accounting firm employed by a US senator's reelection campaign last year, according to a spokesperson for the senator.
A voting system error in New Jersey could flip the outcome of a local school board race
A voting system error that caused some votes to be double-counted could flip the outcome of a non-partisan local school board race in New Jersey, according to Monmouth County election officials.
Arizona’s new attorney general to use election fraud unit to boost voting rights
Democrat Kris Mayes will repurpose unit created by Republican predecessor to focus on protecting voting access
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight panel
The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for placing some of their most controversial members on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, accusing the GOP of “handing the keys of oversight” to extremists. The administration responded to news that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) would both serve on the Oversight…
Why a historically small presidential primary field is possible in 2024
The 2020 presidential primary race was already in full motion at this point four years ago, with candidates jumping in left and right. The Democratic primary field, as well as the combined Democratic and Republican fields, were well on their way to being the largest in the modern primary era.
Supreme Court again declines to block New York gun restrictions
The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned away a challenge by a group of firearms dealers in New York to numerous Democratic-backed measures adopted by the state last year regulating gun purchases that the businesses said hurt their businesses. The justices, with no public dissents, denied a request by the dealers...
Illinois state court allows limited pause on state's gun ban backed by Pritzker
An Illinois judge on Friday granted a temporary restraining order barring the enforcement of a new Illinois gun control law against roughly 800 plaintiffs.
Religious leaders sue to block Missouri's abortion ban
A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights has filed a lawsuit challenging Missouri's abortion ban.
BBC
Tennessee fires officials after damning death penalty report
Tennessee has fired two top officials after a report revealed numerous errors in the state's lethal injection system. The Department of Corrections has fired head lawyer, Debra Inglis, and Inspector General Kelly Young. The independent report found drugs used in Tennessee's lethal injections were not properly tested for contaminants. The...
Future voters in Santos' district weigh in on his fabricated resume and lies
CNN's Gary Tuchman speaks with high school students, who are also future voters in Rep. George Santos' district, about his fabricated resume and continuous lies.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0