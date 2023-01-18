ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disgusted american
3d ago

dirt bag they should do everything he did to his wife in a public showing so other people that want to do what he did will maybe think twice!

vonvoghoul
3d ago

We might be looking at the dumbest criminal in US history. We see murder all the time but the stupidity of this particular murderer makes the story news.

Tee29
3d ago

So sad such a beautiful woman murdered and by her own husband. he not only took her life but ruined those poor kids too, they lost both parents that day (not that a psychopath like him) is much of a loss anyway. RIP Ana and God watch over those precious little children and give them comfort and peace through this difficult time. ❤️

The Independent

Brian Walshe news — latest: Ana Walshe’s remains thrown in trash bags and incinerated, prosecutors say

Horrifying new details have emerged about the case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe as her husband Brian Walshe appeared in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to murder and improper transport of a body.Prosecutors laid out some of the evidence against him revealing that Mr Walshe made several chilling internet searches on his son’s iPad after his wife was last seen alive.Among the searches were “10 ways to dump a body”, “how long before a body starts to smell?” and what “ammonia” and “baking...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Ana Walshe amassed $3M property portfolio that husband Brian was eager to inherit, internet history reveals

Ana Walshe had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, which her husband’s internet search history showed he was looking forward to getting his hands on. Brian Walshe was charged with his wife’s murder this week and at his arraignment at Quincy District Court in Massachusetts Wednesday it was revealed he had Googled “how long for someone to be missing to inherit” among other damning searches.   Brian pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife, but a wealth of evidence is mounting against him. Although it is said they had amassed a collection of homes and...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home

A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana.  “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
COHASSET, MA
The Independent

Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished

A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
COHASSET, MA
People

Chilling Details Emerge at Brian Walshe's Court Appearance: 'How Long Before a Body Starts to Smell'

Ana and Brian Walshe's DNA were recovered from a Tyvek suit — an industrial, full-body, hazmat suit, during the investigation, prosecutors allege Brian Walshe conducted several disturbing internet searches, including "how long before a body starts to smell," following the mysterious disappearance of his wife Ana Walshe, authorities alleged in court Wednesday. During his arraignment, Brian, 47, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and improper transport of remains, according to WFXT-TV. Prosecutors made a number of chilling allegations in court, during which they said Brian used his son's iPad to research how...
New Details Revealed Following Brian Walshe's Murder Charge

New details regarding Brian Walshe's alleged actions in relation to the disappearance and suspected death of his wife, Ana, were revealed as he faced a judge Tuesday (January 18) morning. Walshe pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and disinterment of a body in a Quincy, Massachusetts court. Prosecutors listed...
QUINCY, MA
