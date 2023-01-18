Read full article on original website
Sign up for Croatia’s Night of the Museums!
With only a week to go before Croatia’s nationwide Night of the Museums on Friday, January 27, it’s time to register to see many of the country’s cultural attractions for free over one extended evening. Now in its 18th year, Night of the Museums involves scores of...
A dazzling ‘ring of blossom’ is set to transform England’s second city
If you spotted a bus-full of saplings riding around in Birmingham this week and had to take a second glance, don’t worry: you saw that right. The no. 11 bus dropped off 600 blossom trees on Tuesday, ready for volunteers from the local community to plant just in time for spring.
The Camden Highline is finally happening
You may have heard whisperings about a mythical sounding new sky garden that has been said to be coming to London for years. Inspired by the famous New York High Line, people have been talking about bringing a similar skyward meadow to England’s capital for a while. Huge news, because building the first section of the Camden Highline has finally been given the green light. London is getting an epic new elevated urban park.
This UK airport has announced its first passenger flights in nearly 20 years
Welsh travellers, rejoice! As rail strikes continues to wreak havoc across the UK, soon those hoping to journey to Devon and Cornwall will be able to take to the skies. Swansea Airport announced on its social media channels that it will be running passenger flights for the first time since 2004. Services between the Welsh seaside city and Exeter will restart in late March, offering connections to other UK airports, the Channel Islands, Ireland and Spain.
