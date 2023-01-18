Lake Geneva’s 28th annual Winterfest will kick off Wednesday, February 1, in Flat Iron Park and the Driehaus Family Plaza at the Riviera, when 15 teams from around the country begin creating works of art from giant blocks of snow. As in years past, the U.S. National Snowsculpting Competition serves as the centerpiece of the five-day festival, which also includes bonfires on the beach, smaller ice sculpture displays, themed food and beverage options, and a children’s snow sculpture garden and snow zone. In addition, local businesses in the area host sales, specials and even an ice bar, snow painting and a tiki igloo!

LAKE GENEVA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO