Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
radiomilwaukee.org
The Dream is back, brunch pops up and BBQ comes to 3rd Street
Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. There are unwritten rules that apply at...
WISN
The Spice House in downtown Milwaukee to close in March
MILWAUKEE — After more than 30 years, The Spice House at 1031 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Milwaukee will permanently close its doors. An employee told 12 News "The store is closing after traffic has slowed down and it is no longer sustainable to keep the location open," said Sienna Hill.
spectrumnews1.com
As egg prices rise, small producers see change in demand
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Buying a dozen eggs is leading to sticker shock for many around Wisconsin as the price continues to rise. According to the latest Consumer Price Index, egg prices are up nearly 60% from this time last year. As the supply of eggs proves challenging at grocery stores, many shoppers are turning to smaller producers to source their eggs.
kenosha.com
K-Town Burlesque returns to the Rhode Center for the Arts this weekend
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Wild, wacky, senseless and saucy. Pressed Ham Productions‘ eighth installment of the K-Town Burlesque variety show is all but...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023
KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023. This...
On Milwaukee
Taco John's Potato Olés dominate the menu
For years, I've heard from my Minnesota-born-and-raised partner that Taco John's – a Wyoming-based chain that refers to its food as "West-Mex" – served deep fried potato discs that rivaled McDonald's oh-so-addictive fries. Today, the first Taco John's opened in Milwaukee County at 2172 Miller Park Way –...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Lobster Grilled Cheese
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Boat House Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave., is one of surprisingly few restaurants in Kenosha with...
atthelakemagazine.com
The At The Lake Guide to Lake Geneva’s Winterfest 2023
Lake Geneva’s 28th annual Winterfest will kick off Wednesday, February 1, in Flat Iron Park and the Driehaus Family Plaza at the Riviera, when 15 teams from around the country begin creating works of art from giant blocks of snow. As in years past, the U.S. National Snowsculpting Competition serves as the centerpiece of the five-day festival, which also includes bonfires on the beach, smaller ice sculpture displays, themed food and beverage options, and a children’s snow sculpture garden and snow zone. In addition, local businesses in the area host sales, specials and even an ice bar, snow painting and a tiki igloo!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Demolition crew uncovers time capsule in Downtown Kenosha
Work on the future of Downtown Kenosha uncovered a surprising piece of its past this week. While working on the demolition of the old Civic Center, site at 812 56th St., members of the Macemon & Sons Inc. of Racine demolition team found something odd in one of the walls.
milwaukeemag.com
Every Discount at Museum Days 2023
Museum Days is back Jan. 19-29. The Visit Milwaukee event started last year with admission discounts aimed to show our cultural havens some love during a slow winter month. The inaugural year was a success, with spots like the Jewish Museum Milwaukee reporting a 70% increase in visits. This year’s...
Irish pub 'Flannery's' to close in Milwaukee after 25 years in business
Irish pub "Flannery's" will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 25 years in business in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
CD Warehouse in Kenosha closing at end of January
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for some music lovers in Southeastern Wisconsin. One of the only stores where customers can still buy, sell and trade CDs in Kenosha is closing at the end of the month. Candy Eisenhauer, a long-time musician, is preparing to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2 Bedroom Home in Racine
*PRESALE EVENT* Luxury Lakefront Living at its finest. Amenity-rich, resort-style TOWNHOMES, located on the shore of Lake Michigan. Enjoy gorgeous views of the Lake and Downtown Milwaukee skyline, nature, and modern amenities, all bundled up for your enjoyment & nestled conveniently between Milwaukee & Chicago. This premier to-be-built development will host 142 truly exquisite condos, featuring high end finishes, elevated ceilings, expansive windows, spacious patios, balconies, & open concepts. Amenities include a four-seasons pool, rec courts, walking trails, yoga & fitness studios, indoor & outdoor community spaces, and a dog park. Units have dedicated underground parking. Reserve your new home today! Unit/Project renderings & virtual tours are virtually staged and are subject to change.
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must try
I had wanted to visit this restaurant for many months since I heard it was opening. This restaurant is part of the Cooper’s Hawk restaurant group. The name of the restaurant is Piccolo Buco in Oakbrook, IL.
tourcounsel.com
Gurnee Mills | Luxury Shopping mall in Gurnee, Illinois
Long before the Fashion Outlets of Chicago expansion came near O'Hare Airport was Gurnee Mills. It's 45 miles north of Chicago and offers something for everyone, at low prices. For kids, attractions include the Reptile Zoo, Rainforest Cafe, Disney Store, Rink Side Sports, and the cineplex. And, of course, there are over 200 discount stores for adults. There are also a number of fast casual and sit-down restaurants. Gurnee Mills Outlet Mall is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Chicagoland.
Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?
Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?
wtmj.com
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin scientist among growing movement to cultivate perennial grain, Kernza
Researchers and farmers have been putting their heads together, especially in the Midwest, to consider the benefits of growing perennial grains. Those are grains that grow back for more than one season. Proponents say the practice could pay off both for the farmer’s bottom line and the environment. WUWM...
Opening of Lake Geneva Ice Castles postponed until February due to warm start to 2023
When it does open, it will be returning to Geneva National Resort & Club for the second year in a row.
