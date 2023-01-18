ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

MilitaryTimes

No more Marine Corps discharges or mandate for COVID-19 vaccine

It’s official: After Congress forced the Defense Department to roll back its controversial order that all troops receive COVID-19 vaccines, the Marine Corps on Wednesday dropped its mandate. “Commanders will immediately discontinue administrative separation processing of Marines solely on the grounds that they refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,”...
MilitaryTimes

Fixing disability and retirement pay is Congress’ next big vets issue

Last year, Congress passed a massive benefits expansion for veterans who suffered toxic exposure injuries while in the service. This year, the biggest legislative push on veterans issues could be making sure those veterans and others hurt on duty get all the money they’re owed. Veterans advocates are already...
MilitaryTimes

Veterans lunge into world of wheelchair fencing

As she lunged against her opponent, quickly recovering, then parrying another attack, Marine Corps veteran Jataya Taylor was reminded of how far she had come since she’d first held a sword. “In the military, they train you so much that it’s just a natural reaction,” she told Military Times....
COLORADO STATE
MilitaryTimes

Navy lays out new 12-week parental leave policy

The Navy on Thursday announced details on the military’s new policy providing 12 weeks of parental leave to parents after birth, adoption or long-term foster care placement. Before the change, new moms got six weeks of parental leave and six weeks of convalescent leave. For the first time, the...
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Military.com

Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day

The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
MilitaryTimes

Texas National Guard soldier shoots migrant at border

This article was shared as part of an ongoing project between Military Times and the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a comment from the Texas...
TEXAS STATE
MilitaryTimes

3rd SF Group soldier killed in shooting

A noncommissioned officer assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group’s support battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was killed in a shooting Wednesday, according to Army officials. Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Raeford, North Carolina, according to an...
FORT BRAGG, NC
MilitaryTimes

VA to pay for all emergency mental health care starting next week

Starting Jan. 17, all veterans will be able to access emergency mental health care free of charge at any Veterans Affairs medical facility or outside clinic, regardless of whether they are already enrolled in department health care services. Department officials announced the new policy on Friday as part of nationwide...
marinelink.com

US Navy Relieves Two Commanding Officers

File photo: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain, in June 2020. (Photo: Peter Lewis / U.S. Navy) The U.S. Navy on Thursday announced it has relieved the commanding officers of two of its U.S. East Coast warships, USS Carney (DDG 64) and USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19).
WDTN

Three active duty US Marines charged in Jan. 6 riot

(The Hill) – Three active duty U.S. Marines were charged this week with misdemeanors for breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the rioting on Jan. 6, 2021, as a far-right mob sought to overturn certification of the 2020 election. The FBI charged Micah Coomer, Dodge Dale Hellonen and Joshua...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

