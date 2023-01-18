Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Marine dad’s ‘Periodic Table of Military Slang’ decodes grunt-speak
What’s the difference between a PX ranger and a geardo? Is it better to be a hard-charger or an eight ball? Should you call your summer footwear “shower shoes” or “Jesus slippers?”. The military services all have their own languages, seemingly designed to confuse or embarrass...
MilitaryTimes
No more Marine Corps discharges or mandate for COVID-19 vaccine
It’s official: After Congress forced the Defense Department to roll back its controversial order that all troops receive COVID-19 vaccines, the Marine Corps on Wednesday dropped its mandate. “Commanders will immediately discontinue administrative separation processing of Marines solely on the grounds that they refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,”...
MilitaryTimes
Fixing disability and retirement pay is Congress’ next big vets issue
Last year, Congress passed a massive benefits expansion for veterans who suffered toxic exposure injuries while in the service. This year, the biggest legislative push on veterans issues could be making sure those veterans and others hurt on duty get all the money they’re owed. Veterans advocates are already...
MilitaryTimes
Veterans lunge into world of wheelchair fencing
As she lunged against her opponent, quickly recovering, then parrying another attack, Marine Corps veteran Jataya Taylor was reminded of how far she had come since she’d first held a sword. “In the military, they train you so much that it’s just a natural reaction,” she told Military Times....
MilitaryTimes
Navy lays out new 12-week parental leave policy
The Navy on Thursday announced details on the military’s new policy providing 12 weeks of parental leave to parents after birth, adoption or long-term foster care placement. Before the change, new moms got six weeks of parental leave and six weeks of convalescent leave. For the first time, the...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Military.com
Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day
The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
KPBS
Struggling to meet its recruiting goals, the Navy is now accepting enlistees as old as 41
Matt Allen’s entire adult life has been a kind of laid-back dream. Hunting big waves, fronting a band, and now running a surfing school at one of the most beautiful beaches in Southern California. His lifestyle has been so idyllic that MTV even briefly built a reality show around...
Military.com
VA Home Loan Changes, GI Bill Benefits Among Help for Veterans in Year-End Bills Signed by Biden
A streamlined appraisal process for Department of Veterans Affairs home loans, an easier way to transfer GI Bill benefits to a new school, and more support for survivors of military sexual trauma. Those are some of the improvements for veterans that are coming after President Joe Biden signed a batch...
Starting Tuesday, all U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care at any VA or private facility
Beginning Tuesday, U.S. military veterans who find themselves in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or any private facility. Unlike for most other medical benefits, veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible....
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Military veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
As of Tuesday, US military veterans in an "acute suicidal crisis" can receive free treatment including inpatient care up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
MilitaryTimes
Texas National Guard soldier shoots migrant at border
This article was shared as part of an ongoing project between Military Times and the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a comment from the Texas...
MilitaryTimes
3rd SF Group soldier killed in shooting
A noncommissioned officer assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group’s support battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was killed in a shooting Wednesday, according to Army officials. Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Raeford, North Carolina, according to an...
MilitaryTimes
VA to pay for all emergency mental health care starting next week
Starting Jan. 17, all veterans will be able to access emergency mental health care free of charge at any Veterans Affairs medical facility or outside clinic, regardless of whether they are already enrolled in department health care services. Department officials announced the new policy on Friday as part of nationwide...
marinelink.com
US Navy Relieves Two Commanding Officers
File photo: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain, in June 2020. (Photo: Peter Lewis / U.S. Navy) The U.S. Navy on Thursday announced it has relieved the commanding officers of two of its U.S. East Coast warships, USS Carney (DDG 64) and USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19).
New VA webpage helps count number of veterans exposed to toxins
The Department of Veterans Affairs burn pit registry is designed to collect data from eligible veterans and service members about their exposures and health during service.
Get Marty: Why are millions of Vietnam Veterans not getting the benefits they deserve?
The number of Vietnam veterans in America is more than double the amount of World War Two and Korean War veterans combined and they aren’t getting any younger.
WDTN
Three active duty US Marines charged in Jan. 6 riot
(The Hill) – Three active duty U.S. Marines were charged this week with misdemeanors for breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the rioting on Jan. 6, 2021, as a far-right mob sought to overturn certification of the 2020 election. The FBI charged Micah Coomer, Dodge Dale Hellonen and Joshua...
Comments / 0