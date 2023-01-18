Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA

The Atlanta Hawks will meet the Dallas Mavericks in NBA action on Wednesday night from the American Airlines Center.

The Hawks are coming off a 121-113 win over the Heat on Monday to give them a 22-22 record on the season, while the Mavs will look to bounce back after a 140-123 loss to the Trail Blazers to give them a 24-21 record.

This will be a great afternoon of NBA action, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks

When: Monday, January 18

Monday, January 18 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks (-2.5)

O/U: 233.5

