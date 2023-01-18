Read full article on original website
Family, friends will gather Saturday to honor the life of motorcyclist killed last Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was last Friday when a deadly crash claimed the life of a motorcycle driver on Ocean Drive -- now, that man's family is coming together to remember him. Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that 27-year-old Austin Gonzalez was not at fault in the crash...
Future of the Corpus Christi Fire Department
Within the past month and a half. the fire chiefs for both Corpus Christi fire and Emergency Services District 2 have both retired.
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
Spay, neuter grant targets seven county area with overflow of dogs, cats
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marley and her owner Shelly Scott took advantage of the free spay and neuter program at the People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) vet clinic in town. A $125,000 grant from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation is paying to allow some residents in the surrounding area...
Future of CCFD, ESD#2 up in the air following retirement of both fire chiefs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Within the past month and a half, the fire chiefs for both the Corpus Christi Fire Department and Emergency Services District 2 have both retired. As CCFD Fire Chief Robert Rocha ends his 11-year-term with the city, ESD#2 hopes for a fresh start in the conversation about its future.
New Pet Supplies Plus store in Moore Plaza embraces community as neighbors
Local entrepreneurs Brian and Matt Barrett explain how customers are called 'neighbors' in order to build a closer relationship with the community.
Corpus Christi attorney to file wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of family of Earl Moore Jr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi-based attorney Bob Hilliard, with Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, along with well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr. Officials said Moore, 35, died due to the way he was treated by paramedics during a medical emergency in Springfield, Illinois.
'Critically missing' child found after mom takes him from Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other law agencies have safely found "critically missing" child, 8-year-old Edwin Buskirk II. Both Edwin and his mother Rebecca Buskirk, also known as Rebecca Raj, were found Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the southern border of Mexico, state of Chiapas.
Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport
ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
Wild Police Chase Through Aransas Pass Ends with Arrest
, Most everyone in the center of Aransas Pass heard the sirens Tuesday night, January 10, or witnessed the wild police chase through several neighborhoods, many commenting on the spectacle through the Aransas Pass Community page on Facebook. “Get on the ground, (expletive). Get on the ground, now!” two Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are heard shouting at Charles Tucker, age 59 of Aransas Pass after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit ended near the home of Laurie Fleischman who posted dramatic footage, she recorded on her smartphone of his capture to the social media group. One Trooper twice fired what witnesses...
EPA declares Port's Harbor Island desalination permit a 'draft'
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has declared a permit issued to the Port of Corpus Christi Authority last year by TCEQ still in draft status.
Local man sentenced to life in prison for attempting to light a man on fire
58-year-old Layne Derouen was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 50 years for possession of a controlled substance.
Thieves are on the lookout to steal bicycles
After moving to downtown Corpus Christi a few months ago, Russell Sellman received a not so warm welcome after his bikes were stolen last weekend.
Roadside Stop Finds Syringe Loaded with Fentanyl-Heroin
ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Aransas Pass Police Officer Steve Torres was monitoring an area known for illegal activity when a motorist passed by him whom he recognized. The motorist was known for driving without a driver's license. After observing an additional traffic violation, Officer Torres stopped the motorist and performed a roadside investigation.
