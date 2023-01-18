New Sea of Thieves update gives you a pet rock and better matchmaking

The next Sea of Thieves update makes further matchmaking improvements in the pirate game, adds a new Adventure, and lets you buy the most interactive of all pets – a pocket pebble. The multiplayer game’s update goes live on Jan. 19, 2023, and will keep the game fresh ahead of its next season, which will likely set sail in March.

The new Adventure is The Secret Wilds, which runs through Feb. 2, 2023, and picks up where Rogue’s Legacy left off. Players will follow Tasha as she tries to rid herself of the ancient pirate’s curse before it’s too late.

The improvements to matchmaking are meant to address the lengthy wait times that plagued the feature since it launched on Xbox and PC in December 2022. Rare said in an earlier blog post that the issue stemmed from multiple sources, including input preference settings and location, but factions were the most significant problem.

Players could be kept waiting for ages if the matchmaking pool didn’t include enough players from a rival faction. After the new update, you may wind up in a battle against your own faction, but Rare said encounters will still function the same way and with the same rewards for everyone involved.

If you fancy a wee new friend in your pocket, you can also buy a Pet Rock from the Emporium. Just bear in mind it’s an emote and note a proper pet.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF