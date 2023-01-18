Read full article on original website
No red tide reported along Pinellas beaches, Sarasota Bay for first time in months
Red tide continues to recede from the Gulf of Mexico beaches. State environmental officials are saying that only one report of a "medium" amount of red tide was found in the area, along the south Sunshine Skyway fishing pier. No red tide was found at any beaches in Pinellas County for the first time in several months.
HART is considering several changes to bus routes and on-demand service to save money
The Hillsborough Area Regional Transportation Authority - or HART - is proposing a number of changes to bus routes across the county, including the potential expansion of the authority's door-to-door service. In its latest version, the plan would alter the routes of nearly 20 bus lines, including increasing or decreasing...
Duke Energy and TECO customers face higher utility bills to defray hurricane and fuel costs
Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. are seeking state approval to pass along hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs to customers because of hurricanes and higher-than expected natural gas prices. Duke and Tampa Electric made filings Monday at the state Public Service Commission that, if approved, would...
A National Science Foundation grant will help USF recruit students to fight cybercrime
This year, the National Science Foundation is providing more than $29 million in new funding to support the development of a cybersecurity workforce. "Cybersecurity is one of the most important issues confronting society in the information age," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "As our reliance on the national cyberspace evolves, so does the complexity of the cyber threats we face. It is imperative that we support the development of a strong cybersecurity workforce to ensure we can all benefit from secure and trustworthy cyberspace."
In a letter, Warren asks DeSantis to reinstate him as Hillsborough state attorney
Days after he called his suspension "a political stunt," former Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to reinstate him. Through his attorney, Warren wrote a letter to DeSantis on Wednesday, five days after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights by suspending him in August, but did not have the authority to reinstate him.
Andrew Warren may still have avenues to become reinstated as Hillsborough State Attorney
In August, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a lawsuit after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him for "neglect of duty." That came after Warren signed a statement saying that he would not enforce any state laws regarding abortion or transgender health care. In the suit, Warren claimed DeSantis exceeded his...
USF names Prasant Mohapatra as its new Provost
After a national search, the University of South Florida has found its new provost. Prasant Mohapatra is scheduled to formally take the position March 1. He'll also serve as Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs. Mohapatra has been the vice chancellor for research at the University of California, Davis since...
U.S. News ranks USF’s online MBA program among the nation’s top 25
The University of South Florida’s online graduate MBA program has broken into the top 25 on the 2023 Best Online Programs rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News). In total, three of USF’s online graduate programs rank in the top 100. USF’s online MBA...
