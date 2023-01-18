This year, the National Science Foundation is providing more than $29 million in new funding to support the development of a cybersecurity workforce. "Cybersecurity is one of the most important issues confronting society in the information age," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "As our reliance on the national cyberspace evolves, so does the complexity of the cyber threats we face. It is imperative that we support the development of a strong cybersecurity workforce to ensure we can all benefit from secure and trustworthy cyberspace."

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO