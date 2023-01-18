ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

usf.edu

A National Science Foundation grant will help USF recruit students to fight cybercrime

This year, the National Science Foundation is providing more than $29 million in new funding to support the development of a cybersecurity workforce. "Cybersecurity is one of the most important issues confronting society in the information age," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "As our reliance on the national cyberspace evolves, so does the complexity of the cyber threats we face. It is imperative that we support the development of a strong cybersecurity workforce to ensure we can all benefit from secure and trustworthy cyberspace."
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

In a letter, Warren asks DeSantis to reinstate him as Hillsborough state attorney

Days after he called his suspension "a political stunt," former Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to reinstate him. Through his attorney, Warren wrote a letter to DeSantis on Wednesday, five days after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights by suspending him in August, but did not have the authority to reinstate him.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

USF names Prasant Mohapatra as its new Provost

After a national search, the University of South Florida has found its new provost. Prasant Mohapatra is scheduled to formally take the position March 1. He'll also serve as Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs. Mohapatra has been the vice chancellor for research at the University of California, Davis since...
usf.edu

U.S. News ranks USF’s online MBA program among the nation’s top 25

The University of South Florida’s online graduate MBA program has broken into the top 25 on the 2023 Best Online Programs rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News). In total, three of USF’s online graduate programs rank in the top 100. USF’s online MBA...

