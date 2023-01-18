Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
List of Bison football players transferring from program continues to grow
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the eighth time since October, the Bison saw a high-profile player decide to enter the transfer portal. This time it was their leading rusher, senior running back Kobe Johnson. Johnson finished with just under 1,000 yards in his final year with the Bison.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks Regional SWAT team called to Mayville incident
(Mayville, ND) -- Multiple authorities are currently working to resolve a situation developing in Traill County. Officials say multiple different agencies, including the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team, are currently at the scene of a home in Mayville. The reason for the response is not known to the public at this time.
kfgo.com
FargoDome GM says 2023 shaping up to be great year for concerts, shows
FARGO (KFGO) – General Manager Rob Sobolik said Fargodome is working to expand an already great lineup of concerts and shows, but also said staffing can be a challenge. “We kick off in just a couple of weeks with Parker McCollum on Feb. 11,” Sobolik said. “Then, the Red Hot Chili Peppers (April 6), Def Leppard and Motley Crue, and pink in both in August. Shania Twain in November. So, we’ve got a good lineup.”
valleynewslive.com
Northland Vapor opening new location in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Northland Vapor is set to open a new store in Fargo. The new location will be located at 310 Main Avenue next to The Fargo Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and the Gateway Apartments. This will be the fourth location in the F-M Metro, and...
valleynewslive.com
Breckenridge man charged with Wahpeton murder
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Wahpeton Police Dept. announced that an arrest was made in the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger of Breckenridge, MN, was charged with murder and reckless endangerment. WPD said Kruger was identified as a suspect in the case on Jan. 20 by...
keyzradio.com
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools release 2022-23 enrollment report; middle and elementary student numbers forecasted to increase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools released their 2022-23 enrollment report, projecting student numbers for the next five years. This includes increased student numbers for middle and elementary while high school numbers are forecasted to decrease. FPS wrote in their report that there could be around...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Fargo hotels purchased by EPIC companies
(Fargo, ND) -- Two Fargo-area Holiday Inn hotels have new owner. Documents from the Cass County Records Office say the sales of both the Holiday Inn on the 38-hundred block of 13th Avenue South and the Holiday Inn Express on the One-thousand block of 40th Street South closed on December 29th. The seller, Brandt Hospitality, sold both properties to the North Dakota real estate investment and development group EPIC Companies for 28-million dollars.
wdayradionow.com
Revamped historic Hotel Donaldson and new Irish pub drawing visitors and diners to downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The new Blarney Stone Pub and restaurant is now open on the ground floor of the historic Hotel Donaldson in Downtown Fargo. "The review that we're getting are really good. There were a few HoDo purists out there and I totally understand that, that were worried about change and what we were going to do and I think they have found that we have preserved quite a bit of what was there," said Jim Poolman, one of the investors in the property.
KNOX News Radio
Gunshot ends standoff near Mayville
One man is dead after a standoff with law enforcement near Mayville (ND) last night. The North Dakota BCI was attempting to serve a warrant at a rural residence when the individual barricaded himself inside. The Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team…UAS…and K-9 was called in to assist shortly after 3:00...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Davies High School Swimming and Diving team to raise money for local charity in 12th annual event
(Fargo, ND) -- The 12th annual Davies Swim-A-Thon is taking place this weekend. Fargo Davies High School students grades 7-12 will be participating in a charity swim-a-thon starting on Saturday, January 21st. The team will be completing swimming and diving challenges to raise the funds for the Ronald McDonald House of the Red River Valley, with 60% of the proceeds from the event being donated to the charity and the rest being used for swim team expenses. In the previous eleven years the Swim-A-Thon has taken place, the Davies swim team has donated $36,941 dollars to multiple local organizations and charities.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police searching for missing man
(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Moorhead man. The Moorhead Police Department says 36-year-old Jason Radebaugh was reported missing on January 19th, 2023. Radebaugh was last seen in the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead on January 16th, 2023. Authorities say Radebaugh has multiple major health issues that require constant treatment.
valleynewslive.com
One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a stand-off with multiple law enforcement agencies in Traill County Wednesday evening. Authorities say deputies, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security were attempting to serve a search warrant at a rural Mayville residence.
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
valleynewslive.com
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mother’s heart is broken tonight as she continues to grapple with the loss of her son, 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald, who police say was shot and killed in Wahpeton Monday night. Multiple shots rang out shortly after 7 p.m. outside of the...
kfgo.com
FargoDome updates would include convention center
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney signaled that plans for updating FargoDome will soon be revealed he announced at Thursday’s State of the Cities panel – and it includes adding a convention center. “Quality of life is one of the top three priorities of the attraction...
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Police looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify these suspects involved in a theft case. CFS#23000214. If you have any info, please contact Officer Joe Mattson at (218) 332-5518 or email him at jmattson@co.ottertail.mn.us. The Fergus Falls Police Department greatly appreciates the help!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Public School winter meal program to begin next week
(Fargo, ND) -- A program for hungry school children and families in Fargo is starting up next week. Fargo Public Schools will be partnering with two organizations, PowerPlate Meals and the Forward Foundation, to hand out take-home meals for their students. The meal bags include five frozen PowerPlate Meals, and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis beginning Tuesday, January 24th and ending in May.
kvrr.com
Pass The Syrup! Kiwanis Pancake Karnival Returns In-Person This Spring
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After two years of virtual pancake-themed events, the Kiwanis Pancake Karnival returns to an in-person event. The club will resume its decades-long tradition of serving buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes to thousands of people on Saturday, April 22 at Fargodome. It’ll be the 65th Kiwanis Pancake...
Comments / 0