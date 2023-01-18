ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

(Mayville, ND) -- Multiple authorities are currently working to resolve a situation developing in Traill County. Officials say multiple different agencies, including the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team, are currently at the scene of a home in Mayville. The reason for the response is not known to the public at this time.
MAYVILLE, ND
valleynewslive.com

Northland Vapor opening new location in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Northland Vapor is set to open a new store in Fargo. The new location will be located at 310 Main Avenue next to The Fargo Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and the Gateway Apartments. This will be the fourth location in the F-M Metro, and...
FARGO, ND
keyzradio.com

Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index

North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Breckenridge man charged with Wahpeton murder

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Wahpeton Police Dept. announced that an arrest was made in the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger of Breckenridge, MN, was charged with murder and reckless endangerment. WPD said Kruger was identified as a suspect in the case on Jan. 20 by...
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a large police presence in Traill County Wednesday evening as officers continue to deal with a quickly-evolving situation. Authorities confirm with Valley News Live the Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units, as well as the Traill County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are on scene in Mayville and are dealing with a ‘subject inside of a home.’ Authorities say agents with the BCI were serving a search warrant on the property at 239 Highway 18 SE before the situation escalated.
MAYVILLE, ND
wdayradionow.com

1-19-23 The Jay Thomas Show

The Jay Thomas Show from Thursday January 19th, 2023. Today's guests are:. 36:33 - West Fargo Police Chef Denis Otterness. 02:10:19 - West Fargo City Commissioner Robin Anderson. 02:42: 08 - John Knosalla CEO at JK Property Partners.
wdayradionow.com

Two Fargo hotels purchased by EPIC companies

(Fargo, ND) -- Two Fargo-area Holiday Inn hotels have new owner. Documents from the Cass County Records Office say the sales of both the Holiday Inn on the 38-hundred block of 13th Avenue South and the Holiday Inn Express on the One-thousand block of 40th Street South closed on December 29th. The seller, Brandt Hospitality, sold both properties to the North Dakota real estate investment and development group EPIC Companies for 28-million dollars.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Revamped historic Hotel Donaldson and new Irish pub drawing visitors and diners to downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The new Blarney Stone Pub and restaurant is now open on the ground floor of the historic Hotel Donaldson in Downtown Fargo. "The review that we're getting are really good. There were a few HoDo purists out there and I totally understand that, that were worried about change and what we were going to do and I think they have found that we have preserved quite a bit of what was there," said Jim Poolman, one of the investors in the property.
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Someone fails to claim $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Lottery says it’s rare that a fairly large lottery ticket goes unclaimed but that just happened. Lottery Sales and Marketing Director Ryan Koppy said someone won a $150,000 Powerball draw on July 18, 2022 at Casey’s General Store on 45th Street South in Fargo. However, no one claimed the ticket and it expired this past Saturday, January 14.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing Moorhead man has been found safe

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: Moorhead police have located Jason Radebaugh safe and sound. Previous: Moorhead Police are asking for your help finding a missing person. They say Jason Radebaugh was last seen on Jan. 16 on the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead. Police say...
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
OTTERTAIL, MN
wdayradionow.com

Man arrested and charged in connection to Wahpeton shooting death

(Wahpeton, ND) -- Authorities say a suspect is in custody and has been charged in last-week's shooting death. The Wahpeton Police Department says 33-year-old Anthony Kruger from Brekenridge, MN, is in custody following the the shooting death of Jeremiah Mendenwald on Sunday. Authorities say Kruger is charged with murder and reckless endangerment.
WAHPETON, ND

