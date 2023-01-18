Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
List of Bison football players transferring from program continues to grow
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the eighth time since October, the Bison saw a high-profile player decide to enter the transfer portal. This time it was their leading rusher, senior running back Kobe Johnson. Johnson finished with just under 1,000 yards in his final year with the Bison.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks Regional SWAT team called to Mayville incident
(Mayville, ND) -- Multiple authorities are currently working to resolve a situation developing in Traill County. Officials say multiple different agencies, including the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team, are currently at the scene of a home in Mayville. The reason for the response is not known to the public at this time.
MN Cop Vents About Abusive Parents At Youth Sporting Events
It's been happening for years and it just seems to be getting worse. Parents at their kid's sporting event abusing the refs and just plain being rowdy and abusive towards, not only the refs but other parents and players. It's ridiculous and this Detroit Lakes cop has something to say...
valleynewslive.com
Northland Vapor opening new location in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Northland Vapor is set to open a new store in Fargo. The new location will be located at 310 Main Avenue next to The Fargo Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and the Gateway Apartments. This will be the fourth location in the F-M Metro, and...
keyzradio.com
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
KFYR-TV
Breckenridge man charged with Wahpeton murder
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Wahpeton Police Dept. announced that an arrest was made in the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger of Breckenridge, MN, was charged with murder and reckless endangerment. WPD said Kruger was identified as a suspect in the case on Jan. 20 by...
valleynewslive.com
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a large police presence in Traill County Wednesday evening as officers continue to deal with a quickly-evolving situation. Authorities confirm with Valley News Live the Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units, as well as the Traill County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are on scene in Mayville and are dealing with a ‘subject inside of a home.’ Authorities say agents with the BCI were serving a search warrant on the property at 239 Highway 18 SE before the situation escalated.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools release 2022-23 enrollment report; middle and elementary student numbers forecasted to increase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools released their 2022-23 enrollment report, projecting student numbers for the next five years. This includes increased student numbers for middle and elementary while high school numbers are forecasted to decrease. FPS wrote in their report that there could be around...
wdayradionow.com
1-19-23 The Jay Thomas Show
The Jay Thomas Show from Thursday January 19th, 2023. Today's guests are:. 36:33 - West Fargo Police Chef Denis Otterness. 02:10:19 - West Fargo City Commissioner Robin Anderson. 02:42: 08 - John Knosalla CEO at JK Property Partners.
wdayradionow.com
Two Fargo hotels purchased by EPIC companies
(Fargo, ND) -- Two Fargo-area Holiday Inn hotels have new owner. Documents from the Cass County Records Office say the sales of both the Holiday Inn on the 38-hundred block of 13th Avenue South and the Holiday Inn Express on the One-thousand block of 40th Street South closed on December 29th. The seller, Brandt Hospitality, sold both properties to the North Dakota real estate investment and development group EPIC Companies for 28-million dollars.
Iconic Purple Vining Palace Bar For Sale in Ottertail County
If you have ever been to the small town of Vining, Minnesota in Ottertail County, chances are good you stopped by the Vining Palace. It's a hard place to miss, being that it is a big building painted a lovely shade of lavender. If you want to move to a...
wdayradionow.com
Revamped historic Hotel Donaldson and new Irish pub drawing visitors and diners to downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The new Blarney Stone Pub and restaurant is now open on the ground floor of the historic Hotel Donaldson in Downtown Fargo. "The review that we're getting are really good. There were a few HoDo purists out there and I totally understand that, that were worried about change and what we were going to do and I think they have found that we have preserved quite a bit of what was there," said Jim Poolman, one of the investors in the property.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
kfgo.com
Someone fails to claim $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Lottery says it’s rare that a fairly large lottery ticket goes unclaimed but that just happened. Lottery Sales and Marketing Director Ryan Koppy said someone won a $150,000 Powerball draw on July 18, 2022 at Casey’s General Store on 45th Street South in Fargo. However, no one claimed the ticket and it expired this past Saturday, January 14.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing Moorhead man has been found safe
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: Moorhead police have located Jason Radebaugh safe and sound. Previous: Moorhead Police are asking for your help finding a missing person. They say Jason Radebaugh was last seen on Jan. 16 on the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead. Police say...
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Police Looking to identify woman involved in shoplifting incident.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify this female. She was involved in a shoplifting incident. If you have any info, please leave a voicemail for Officer Johnson at (218) 332-5514.
wdayradionow.com
Man arrested and charged in connection to Wahpeton shooting death
(Wahpeton, ND) -- Authorities say a suspect is in custody and has been charged in last-week's shooting death. The Wahpeton Police Department says 33-year-old Anthony Kruger from Brekenridge, MN, is in custody following the the shooting death of Jeremiah Mendenwald on Sunday. Authorities say Kruger is charged with murder and reckless endangerment.
valleynewslive.com
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mother’s heart is broken tonight as she continues to grapple with the loss of her son, 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald, who police say was shot and killed in Wahpeton Monday night. Multiple shots rang out shortly after 7 p.m. outside of the...
kfgo.com
Wahpeton Police Chief: Progress being made in search for suspect in deadly shooting
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The investigation into the shooting that resulted in the death of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald Monday night in Wahpeton continues with some progress, according to Police Chief Matthew Anderson. He said investigators are making progress toward identifying a suspect. He said BCI agents are working to...
Comments / 0