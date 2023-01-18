Read full article on original website
Wyoming electric vehicle resolution meant to support oil and gas industry, lawmaker says￼
(The Center Square) – Wyoming lawmakers have introduced a resolution that denounces electric vehicles and pledges support for the oil and gas industry. Senate Joint Resolution 0004 expresses “support for phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035.”. The measure, however, will “not do...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Snow On The Way, Cold Continues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
Who Owns The Most Land In Wyoming And 2 Super Bowl Trophies?
Are you be shocked to know that the owner of the most land in Wyoming not only has two Super Bowl Championships with St. Louis/ LA Rams of the NFL, two Stanley Cup Championships with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, one MLS Cup championship with the Colorado Rapids and two National Lacrosse League Championships with the Colorado Mammoth and owns the Denver Nuggets?
cowboystatedaily.com
Against ‘Astronomical Odds,’ Aladdin Man Hunts All Four Of Wyoming’s Legal ‘Big 5’
Joe Feeley of Aladdin had an exceptional year hunting in 2012. He'd drawn tags for both Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and Rocky Mountain goats in the remote and rugged Sunlight Basin/Crandall Creek region of northwest Wyoming. Drawing even one of...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, January 21, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken on the Upper Southfork of the Shoshone River near Cody, Wyoming by George Joest. George writes: "Nice to see the morning sunshine warming up the mountains on a cold winter day.".
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Chicken Roping In Wyoming Is A Real Thing, Moorcroft Holding 9th Annual Event In February
A lot of people didn't until Senate President Ogden Driskill brought it up at a legislative hearing this past Tuesday when discussing the controversial topic of liquor licenses. The licenses are hard to get in towns and cities in Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
Signs stating "no firearms allowed" are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they'll come down, as will "gun-free zone" notices all...
Douglas Budget
The power to choose: Wyomingites can decide between gas or electric cars
CHEYENNE — No one on the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee made a motion regarding a ban to cease all sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Wyoming by 2035 during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 16. Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, was the sponsor for Senate Joint Resolution...
cowboystatedaily.com
Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming
An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
Wyoming Drivers May See Harsher Consequences For Ignoring Closed Roads
Blowing snow in Wyoming causes road closers. That's just part of living in this state. But some people ignore those closures and give it a go anyway. That's not a problem until they get stuck and need rescuing. That costs a lot of time and money and puts the lives...
Three abortion bills hit the docket
Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for abortion rights supporters and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislature Pulls Trust-Fund Support For Suicide Call Centers
The Wyoming House of Representatives passed an amendment Friday that moves all the proposed funding for suicide helpline services based in Wyoming to a non-permanent source. Lawmakers made the change to House Bill 65, which proposed establishing 988 suicide prevention call...
sweetwaternow.com
On This Day in 1896 Butch Cassidy Was Pardoned
SWEETWATER COUNTY — January 20 marks a small, though singular anniversary in Wyoming history, according to the Sweetwater County Museum. On that day in 1896, Governor William Richards pardoned a convicted rustler serving time at the penitentiary in Laramie who went on to become one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West: Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy. It was a decision he would soon come to regret.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Landlords Say National Rent Control Idea Is Awful, Would Create More ‘Slum Lords’
A few dozen progressive lawmakers in Congress want President Joe Biden to enact rent control measures across the nation. Supporters argue inflation and the lingering economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are making it hard for many people to afford rent....
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting
With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State's Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
Worse Wyoming Car Commercial EVER!
Let's say you own an automobile dealership in a small western town, someplace out in Wyoming, for example, and you need to advertise. Not much for local media in Rock Springs Wyoming. That's okay. Just use the internet. You can create a car ad on YouTube. That should do it.
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?
When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
