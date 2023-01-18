ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh murder trial: How to watch

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on the small South Carolina town of Walterboro come Monday morning when jury selection begins in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot […]
WALTERBORO, SC
wspa.com

Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders

The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

How to watch live coverage of Murdaugh Trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The anticipated Murdaugh trial starts on Monday, Jan. 23. in Colleton County and FOX Carolina will provide live coverage after the jury is selected. Viewers can watch it on the FOX Carolina News App and website. Visit the Murdaugh Trial page to keep up...
blufftontoday.com

Jasper County mother reflects on loss of son one year later

It has been just over a year since Deanna Frazier and Andraye Robinson lost their 5-year-old son, DeAndre Robinson. The couple remembered him in a special way this past December at the exact time their son passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. Robinson died after a bullet came through the...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Driver injured in Beaufort County crash

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash left a driver injured in Beaufort County Thursday morning. According to the Burton Fire District, the incident happened on Anns Point Road near Perry Clear Drive just before 9 a.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that collided with a tree off […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 1/19/2023

01/11/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Proctor Street regarding a stolen bike. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Southland regarding items being stolen from an apartment. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Briarleaf Circle regarding two vehicles shooting at each other while traveling down industrial Road. One of the...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motion filed by Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys to block blood spatter testimony in his murder trial outlines new details about the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Alex Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife and youngest son at their hunting...
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Missing elderly man found safe

UPDATE: George Porter was found safe shortly after police issued a missing person alert for him. ——— SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia. George Porter was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Chester Street. […]
SAVANNAH, GA

