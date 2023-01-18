Read full article on original website
Fate of Moselle property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot and killed is in courts hands
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to stand trial next week over the murders of his wife, Maggie and son, Paul. The two were found shot dead at their Colleton County property back in 2021. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh are not...
What happened to Stephen Smith? Mother hopes info from Murdaugh case will give her answers
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Sandy Smith wakes up every morning thinking about her son Stephen and her search for answers. "They said he was shot in the head, then it turned to it was a hit and run and then it was beat up," said Sandy Smith. "So the story just kept changing."
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: How to watch
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on the small South Carolina town of Walterboro come Monday morning when jury selection begins in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot […]
All eyes are on Walterboro as the city prepares for the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – News outlets from around the world are arriving in Walterboro – a small Colleton County community known as the Lowcountry’s front porch – ahead of a massive trial centered around a disbarred attorney and the killings of his wife and youngest son. From Dateline to HBO, the downfall of Alex Murdaugh […]
Lowcountry attorney offers insight into high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six months after former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with killing his wife and son, his trial is set to begin on Monday in Colleton County. Typically, murder trials in South Carolina last a week or so. But Murdaugh’s double murder trial is expected to...
Murdaugh housekeeper's wrongful death settlement led to the discovery of more financial crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Gloria Satterfield, a humble, hardworking mother of two, was employed as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family for two decades. And after her tragic trip and fall death at their home in 2018, she and her family became one of Alex’s many victims.
Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders
The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
Murdaugh: Deadly boat crash, lawsuit, son's indictment preceded double homicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Feb. 24, 2019 was the night that put the Murdaugh family back in the spotlight and forever changed the family of Mallory Beach. Investigators say Paul Murdaugh was driving a boat under the influence with five other teenagers onboard, including Beach, when he crashed into a bridge near Parris Island.
How to watch live coverage of Murdaugh Trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The anticipated Murdaugh trial starts on Monday, Jan. 23. in Colleton County and FOX Carolina will provide live coverage after the jury is selected. Viewers can watch it on the FOX Carolina News App and website. Visit the Murdaugh Trial page to keep up...
Jasper County mother reflects on loss of son one year later
It has been just over a year since Deanna Frazier and Andraye Robinson lost their 5-year-old son, DeAndre Robinson. The couple remembered him in a special way this past December at the exact time their son passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. Robinson died after a bullet came through the...
The crash that started it all: Deadly boat crash puts Murdaugh family into spotlight
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a deadly boat crash in 2019 with ties to a prominent Lowcountry family, disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, along with his wife and two sons, would be thrust into a years-long saga of unveiled tragedies and criminal accusations. The Feb. 24, 2019 incident that left...
Ga. man charged after student splits his head open during attack outside fraternity house
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia college student is facing battery charges after police say he attacked a fellow student outside of a fraternity house. Statesboro officers were called to the Sigma Nu Fraternity House at Georgia Southern University just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 to a report of a man who hit his head on the sidewalk.
Driver injured in Beaufort County crash
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash left a driver injured in Beaufort County Thursday morning. According to the Burton Fire District, the incident happened on Anns Point Road near Perry Clear Drive just before 9 a.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that collided with a tree off […]
CRIME REPORTS: 1/19/2023
01/11/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Proctor Street regarding a stolen bike. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Southland regarding items being stolen from an apartment. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Briarleaf Circle regarding two vehicles shooting at each other while traveling down industrial Road. One of the...
Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motion filed by Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys to block blood spatter testimony in his murder trial outlines new details about the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Alex Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife and youngest son at their hunting...
One person dead following car accident in Barnwell County Friday Night
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle traffic accident in Barnwell County Friday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, Ford F150 pickup truck, and Ford F250 pickup truck, happened just after 8:30 p.m. Friday. The crash...
Savannah Police: Missing elderly man found safe
UPDATE: George Porter was found safe shortly after police issued a missing person alert for him. ——— SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia. George Porter was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Chester Street. […]
BCSO searches for suspects who ran from wreck on St. Helena Island
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for three people who ran away from deputies following a vehicle pursuit on St. Helena Island. Officials said around 3 p.m. Friday, deputies began to chase a Jeep Cherokee that subsequently crashed on Folly Road. Three people ran away from the […]
Snapchat, Google reps ordered to testify in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Just days before disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to face trial for the murders of his wife and son, the state is summoning two new witnesses with information “critical” to the case, according to new filings. Judge Clifton Newman, the presiding judge...
