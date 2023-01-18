Read full article on original website
Queen Consort Camilla Making Kate Middleton's 'Life A Nightmare,' Claims Palace Insider
Though Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to be more popular with the British public than King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the latter can't help but boast that she and her husband are in the monarchy's most powerful position.While Camilla, 75, allegedly always felt she was better than Kate since the Princess of Wales' family isn't royalty, things took an even harsher turn after Camilla and Charles, 74, ascended to the throne this past September,"Camilla can't stop gloating and is determined to make Kate's life a nightmare," a palace insider spilled to Radar, noting Camilla even asks Kate to...
Kim Kardashian forked out nearly $200,000 to buy Princess Diana's iconic amethyst cross pendant at auction
Kim Kardashian's representative forked out $197,453 for the necklace. It sold for more than double its pre-auction price.
Kim Kardashian revealed as new owner of Attallah Cross worn by Diana
Kim Kardashian has acquired the Attallah Cross worn by Diana, Princess of Wales after the pendant went on sale at Sotheby’s London.The Attallah Cross, a 1920s pendant by luxury jewellery designer Garrard, which was worn on several occasions by Diana, sold for £163,800 in the Sotheby’s Royal and Noble Sale on Wednesday.The amethyst cross was reportedly competed for by four bidders during the last five minutes of the Sotheby’s sale and was ultimately purchased by a representative for Kardashian, 42, the auction house confirmed.The pendant, which was most famously worn by Diana at a London charity gala in October 1987,...
Kim Kardashian Purchases Necklace Worn by Princess Diana at Sotheby's Auction
Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Royal Family, getting her hands on a pendant worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The reality star outbid three others on a cross-shaped necklace via a representative at the auction house’s “Royal and Noble” sale that took place on Wednesday night. The final bid was at £163,800 GBP (approximately $202,000 USD), which was more than double the estimated price.
Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye
Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Kim Kardashian triggers new meme craze after buying 'Princess Diana's necklace'
Kim Kardashian has inspired a series of memes about herself after purchasing an iconic piece of jewellry. On Wednesday, Kardashian, 42, bought the famous Attallah Cross worn by Princess Diana through Sotheby’s London annual Royal & Noble auction.The cross, designed by Garrad, features square-cut amethysts surrounded by diamonds coming in at 5.25 carats. Kardashian managed to acquire the luxury piece of jewellry within the last five minutes of the auction. Sotheby’s sold it for £163,800 ($176,925), according to The Guardian. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe purchase comes nearly a year after Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s prominent dress...
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Lists Her $17 Million Historic Hollywood Estate — See Inside! [Pictures]
1923 star Helen Mirren has listed her lavish Hollywood estate for sale or rent, and pictures show a residence that's a piece of history from the golden age of motion pictures. Mirren plays Cara Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel opposite Harrison Ford, who plays Dutton patriarch Jacob Dutton. The Oscar-winning performer and her real-life husband, Oscar-winning director Taylor Hackford, have listed their California estate at $16.995 million, according to celebrity real estate Dirt.com, but they're also willing to rent the place out for $39,995 per month with a two-year minimum lease.
Kim Kardashian's Diana Necklace Buy Reignites Marilyn Monroe Dress 'Furor'
Kardashian bought the iconic jewel worn by Princess Diana for $197,452 at auction on Wednesday, after wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress to the 2022 Met Gala.
Let Kendall Jenner’s ‘90s-Vibe Hairstyle Be Your Date-Night Secret Weapon
When she’s not strutting the runway or posing for editorials, Kendall Jenner trends to go for a more relaxed, Cali-girl style that’s become her signature. While she’s certainly more than capable of nailing an ultra-glamorous and polished look, the star’s minimal makeup and soft, bouncy, brunette hair is clearly what makes her the most comfortable — and it’s the epitome of off-duty model chic. For her pal Lori Harvey’s recent birthday party, Kendall Jenner’s messy updo struck the perfect balance between elegant and effortless, proving once again that she’s the queen of cool-girl glam.
Boy of 11 Claimed to Have Lived Before as a Hollywood Star
A child claimed to be the reincarnation of a Hollywood star who passed away about 60 years ago. It was in 2015 when Ryan Hammond from Oklahoma made this claim at the age of 11.
Princess Diana’s Ski Outfits Proved She Was The Original Queen Of The Slopes
Even if you’ve never graduated from the bunny hills (no judgment here!), it’s hard to resist a cool ski look. And as alpine-chic styles continue to pick up speed in the fashion industry — labels like Prada, Khaite, and LoveShackFancy have all recently released mountain-ready pieces — perhaps you’re seeking some snow-day ensembles to recreate. Well, look no further than Princess Diana’s ski outfits as they serve as the ultimate inspiration. In fact, the experienced skier’s bold, bright ensembles proved that she was the original queen of the slopes.
The internet is having a lot of fun with 'Kim Kardashian buys' memes after the star purchased Princess Diana's pendant for nearly $200,000
The memes start with "Kim Kardashian has purchased," then state that she's bought something nonsensical, like Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation.
Richard Avedon, Truman Capote and the brutality of photography
This article was originally published on The Conversation. What obligation does a portrait photographer have to their subject? Is it their duty to cast that person in the best light, or the most revealing light?. As chief curator at the University of Arizona's Center for Creative Photography, I have worked...
André Leon Talley Estate Goes to Auction at Christie’s
Works of art and design from the estate of André Leon Talley, former creative director of Vogue, are going to sale at Christie’s. Talley, who died at the age of 73 in 2021, was known for a breaking ground in the fashion world despite being marginalized by industry peers. Now, designer wares, including wardrobe trunks, robes, and sunglasses from designer labels like Prada, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, will be put up for sale next month by the legal executors of Talley’s estate. Talley’s links to figures spanning art, publishing, and fashion can be seen throughout the near 400-lot selection. (A group...
How Cartier’s New Vintage Program Restores (and Resells) Coveted Watches and Jewelry
Vintage Cartier has always been a hot commodity, and the Parisian jeweler has always sold a selection of such pieces in its flagship boutiques, including Fifth Avenue in New York, London’s Bond Street location and Rue de la Paix in Paris. But with the secondary market through the roof in nearly every luxury sector, the house has decided to up the offering. “We have a huge demand with a lot of requests from clients,” says Pierre Rainero, Cartier’s longtime director of image, heritage and style. Cartier’s commercial vintage program, known as Cartier Tradition, officially began in 1996 and was conceived by...
The 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Real Estate Transactions of 2022
Once again, it’s time to pop champagne and look back on the most expensive celebrity real estate transactions of the year. In 2022, celebrities invested even more money in real estate than they did in 2021, when Calvin Klein’s East Hampton pad fetched $85 million and topped our list of the 10 priciest properties. One legendary singer secured a sprawling Swiss vacation home, other A-listers put down roots in Los Angeles, and other stars bought and flipped luxe plots of land for a handsome profit (we’re looking at you, Ellen). Below, we reflect on the most expensive celebrity transactions that we had our eyes on in 2022.
Retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries 'longtime love' on his 93rd birthday
Their wedding must have been out of this world.
The Buzziest BeautyTok Trends to Try in 2023
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Lips: Line and Oil Embrace ’90s beauty, including the reincarnation of lip liner, preferably in a brown hue; bring it to 2023 with a lip oil topper. brio Lip Liner in Caramel, $18, at Anastasia Beverly Hills and Nordstrom; Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil; $24, at Haus Labs and Sephora.More from The Hollywood ReporterThese High-Tech Health and Beauty Gadgets Are Upgrading Hollywood's Wellness RoutinesA-List Trainer Kirsty Godso's Favorite Fitness Things, From Infrared Mats to Lip MasksThe...
