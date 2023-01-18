Read full article on original website
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
Wife sentenced for lying after S.C. man’s remains found wrapped in plastic bags under home
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (TCD) -- A 78-year-old woman recently pleaded guilty to lying to police after her husband’s remains were found wrapped in plastic bags under one of his Myrtle Beach properties in 2019. According to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the victim’s wife, Irene Clodfelter, entered the...
Restaurant where two Idaho murders victims worked denies Bryan Kohberger rumours
The owner of a restaurant where two of the four University of Idaho victims worked has denied a report that suspect Bryan Kohberger ate at the business. Jackie Fischer, owner of the Mad Greek — where slain students Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers — spoke out in a strongly-worded Facebook post on Friday after an anonymous former staff member claimed to People that Mr Kohberger had visited the eatery in the weeks before the killings. Mogen, Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were all killed in a violent stabbing attack on 13 November in Moscow....
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
South Carolina Raises Fines For People Who Drive Too SLOW And This Needs To Be Nationwide
South Carolina is the first state with the guts to try to tackle one of the biggest issues with traffic: people who drive TOO SLOW! Obviously ticketing speeders who are going way over the speed limit is still necessary and going to happen. But now, in South Carolina at least, the drivers who, in my opinion, cause the majority of traffic congestion and backups, people who drive UNDER the speed limit, will also be ticketed at the same rate as those who drive over it. Most traffic experts will tell you that the most efficient way for large groups of traffic to safely commute is if people are all going with the flow of traffic. In other words if most people are going around the same speed on the major roads, accidents and congestion happen less often.
Two drivers killed, four more people injured in head-on crash, SC cops say
Two people were killed and four others were injured in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and minivan, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The two-vehicle collision happened at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Cpl. David Jones. A 2015 Ford F-150 was driving north on S.C. 403 when...
Investigators release more info on Chesnee murder
Spartanburg County investigators now say the gunshot victim who died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Sunday night was shot during a home invasion episode.
Over a dozen teens, staffer hospitalized after fights at SC National Guard facility
Several teenagers who are participants in a youth academy housed at an area military base were hospitalized from Tuesday rioting, officials said. The incident involved members of the South Carolina Job and Youth ChalleNGe programs at the McCrady Training Center, U.S. National Guard Major Gen. Van McCarty said Tuesday night at a news conference. The facility is on Leesburg Road near U.S. 601.
Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?
Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
No issues found during inspection at Monroe Walmart after power outage
MONROE, N.C. — After several posts on social media claimed that a Walmart in Monroe didn’t throw out refrigerated items following a power outage, the Union County Environmental Health Office reported that no issues were found during an inspection. The posts claimed that the Walmart didn’t have power...
Memphis Police fire 5 officers involved in traffic stop that preceded Tyre Nichols' death
All five Memphis Police officers involved in the traffic stop preceding the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, were fired Friday evening, authorities said.
