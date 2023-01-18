Read full article on original website
Related
Time to dip a gardening toe into quirky hydroponics
Hydroponics is one of those growing techniques that seems to be capturing people’s imagination at the moment – fuelled perhaps by the slew of CGI images showing futuristic vertical farms atop skyscrapers that are flooding social media these days. Fortunately, you don’t have to have an engineering degree or be the owner of a glass-covered penthouse to try this out for yourself. Here’s my beginner’s guide to home hydroponics.
Dr. Kevin Korus: Plant pests and pathogens escape the wrath of Ole Jack Frost
It is a common question that I receive each year: Will freezing temperatures during the winter take care of the plant pests and pathogens in my garden this summer? Unfortunately, the answer is mostly “no.” Although some insects and microorganisms that are exposed to the elements will die, most of these pests have adaptations that allow them to survive freezing temperatures. Some insects simply migrate to warmer temperatures and move back when weather permits. Those insects that...
Comments / 0