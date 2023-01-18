It is a common question that I receive each year: Will freezing temperatures during the winter take care of the plant pests and pathogens in my garden this summer? Unfortunately, the answer is mostly “no.” Although some insects and microorganisms that are exposed to the elements will die, most of these pests have adaptations that allow them to survive freezing temperatures. Some insects simply migrate to warmer temperatures and move back when weather permits. Those insects that...

40 MINUTES AGO