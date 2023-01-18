Read full article on original website
billypenn.com
Jim’s Steaks is buying next-door neighbor Eyes Gallery, as the shops rebuild after last summer’s fire
Eyes Gallery has sold its original home to neighboring Jim’s Steaks, another iconic South Street establishment. Both small businesses were devastated by a July 2022 fire that originated in electrical wiring at Jim’s. The cheesesteak spot, which recently shared plans for rebuilding, will expand into the former gallery...
phillyvoice.com
Celebrate Valentine's Day sipping Champagne and solving a murder mystery in Old City
Couples looking for an atypical Valentine's Day dinner should head to Stratus Rooftop Lounge for a masquerade-themed murder mystery. On Friday, Feb. 10, couples will enjoy a four-course meal paired with Champagne while they investigate a case put on by The Murder Mystery Co. At the end of the night, they'll learn who the killer was while sipping cocktails and eating dessert. The event begins at 7 p.m.
South Jersey and Philadelphia concerts to look forward to in 2023
It's only January and already the concert calendar is loading up with superstars making their way to South Jersey and Philly this year. Check out who's coming to town!. With so many amazing artists and bands bound for our area, it's gonna be hard to decide which concerts you want to see and where to put your money.
University City's Doro Bet adds Ethiopian flair to fried chicken, soul food classics
Sisters Hayat Ali and Mebruka Kane are creating an Ethiopian food empire in West Philadelphia with Doro Bet chicken as their new enticing endeavor.
glensidelocal.com
Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, now open
Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, recently opened its doors on the corner of Cheltenham Avenue and N. Broad Street, just across the street from the Rite Aid in Elkins Park. The restaurant offers pick-up and delivery options for the surrounding areas. Their hours of operation are:. Thursday- 4:00pm...
Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival returns for 25th year
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking for something to do this weekend besides watch the Eagles? The Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival begins Friday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. You can get a tattoo or watch some of the best tattoo artists in the country do their thing. There will be live entertainment.The event is in its 25th year and runs through Sunday.
National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station
Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the primo dining experiences in the Montgomery County — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell (to name just three) — who would imagine superlative food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
Center City Restaurant Week Preview, Wheelhouse sports collectibles | FYI Philly
Christie Ileto and Nydia Han show you what's on the menu for Restaurant Week in Center City. Plus, a new brunch spot from a Jose Garces alum and Wayne's new spot for all things collectibles.
tourcounsel.com
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Among the best malls in Philadelphia, one of the most interesting options for entertainment and dining is the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Many of its stores have closed but its food and entertainment venues keep the mall afloat. The main attraction of this place is Legoland Discovery Center. It is a children's amusement and play center inspired by Lego brick sets including a 4D movie, an interactive train ride and of course millions of building blocks. Another place to have fun is Dave & Buster's where, in addition to eating or drinking something with friends, you can have fun playing video games or in the different activities they offer.
earmilk.com
Nico Oso takes us "Uptown" on scorching single
Nico Oso has shared a fresh single called "Uptown". Oso is putting his hometown of Philly on the map with his energizing dance track, serving as his first solo record. "Uptown" provides an eclectic take on electronic music with a fusion of classic Latin melodic samples with cathartic, dynamic house rhythms. "Uptown" is Oso's musical tribute to Philadelphia's heart and soul, drawing inspiration from city soundscapes such as Broad St. and the historic Uptown Theater, adding an authentic spark to this addictive new joint.
phl17.com
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the age of 13 in 1953.
wohspioneer.org
I Saw 5 Broadway Shows This Year; Here’s My Opinion on Them
With the flickering lights, the booming noise, and the fantastical narratives, there’s little to dislike about Broadway, and I am obsessed with it. Since my Hamilton phase in 3rd grade, I have loved the theater. From emotional rollercoasters like Dear Evan Hansen to hilarious shows like Beetlejuice, I wanted to watch them all. So, when I heard that some of theater’s most popular shows like Phantom of the Opera were closing I rushed to The Big Apple to see as many as I could. My efforts did not go to waste as I saw four shows on Broadway and one former Broadway show in Philadelphia.
America’s definitive collection of antique Windsor chairs will be sold at auction
About 70 antique Windsor chairs from the collection of Philadelphia illustrator Charles Santore and his wife Olenka, meticulously acquired over half a century, will be auctioned by Sotheby’s on Thursday. Santore, who died in 2019 just months after Olenka passed, was a well-known illustrator of picture books, including Alice...
Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome
Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
philadelphiaweekly.com
30 Best Pizza Places in Philly: Top Spots for Hand-Tossed, Deep Dish, & More in Philadelphia
Pizza is the most popular food in the world and America’s cities have some of the best slices. While Philly is often overlooked compared to other towns, it is arguably pizza aficionado paradise. Here is our handpicked selection of the best pizza spots in the city of brotherly love!
Preview: The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital
On February 16, Movers & Makers premieres a special episode on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Philadelphia honors victims of Fairmount fire with exhibit at City Hall
It honors the 12 members of the McDonald family who lost their lives just over a year ago.
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
Check out the floor plan for the 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show
Before you head to the show, check out where all the exhibits are located and the car clubs that make out the custom alley.
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity
People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
