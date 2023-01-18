ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella, PA

Celebrate Valentine's Day sipping Champagne and solving a murder mystery in Old City

Couples looking for an atypical Valentine's Day dinner should head to Stratus Rooftop Lounge for a masquerade-themed murder mystery. On Friday, Feb. 10, couples will enjoy a four-course meal paired with Champagne while they investigate a case put on by The Murder Mystery Co. At the end of the night, they'll learn who the killer was while sipping cocktails and eating dessert. The event begins at 7 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, now open

Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, recently opened its doors on the corner of Cheltenham Avenue and N. Broad Street, just across the street from the Rite Aid in Elkins Park. The restaurant offers pick-up and delivery options for the surrounding areas. Their hours of operation are:. Thursday- 4:00pm...
ELKINS PARK, PA
Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival returns for 25th year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking for something to do this weekend besides watch the Eagles? The Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival begins Friday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. You can get a tattoo or watch some of the best tattoo artists in the country do their thing. There will be live entertainment.The event is in its 25th year and runs through Sunday. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station

Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the primo dining experiences in the Montgomery County — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell (to name just three) — who would imagine superlative food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
NORRISTOWN, PA
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Among the best malls in Philadelphia, one of the most interesting options for entertainment and dining is the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Many of its stores have closed but its food and entertainment venues keep the mall afloat. The main attraction of this place is Legoland Discovery Center. It is a children's amusement and play center inspired by Lego brick sets including a 4D movie, an interactive train ride and of course millions of building blocks. Another place to have fun is Dave & Buster's where, in addition to eating or drinking something with friends, you can have fun playing video games or in the different activities they offer.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Nico Oso takes us "Uptown" on scorching single

Nico Oso has shared a fresh single called "Uptown". Oso is putting his hometown of Philly on the map with his energizing dance track, serving as his first solo record. "Uptown" provides an eclectic take on electronic music with a fusion of classic Latin melodic samples with cathartic, dynamic house rhythms. "Uptown" is Oso's musical tribute to Philadelphia's heart and soul, drawing inspiration from city soundscapes such as Broad St. and the historic Uptown Theater, adding an authentic spark to this addictive new joint.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82

Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the age of 13 in 1953.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
I Saw 5 Broadway Shows This Year; Here’s My Opinion on Them

With the flickering lights, the booming noise, and the fantastical narratives, there’s little to dislike about Broadway, and I am obsessed with it. Since my Hamilton phase in 3rd grade, I have loved the theater. From emotional rollercoasters like Dear Evan Hansen to hilarious shows like Beetlejuice, I wanted to watch them all. So, when I heard that some of theater’s most popular shows like Phantom of the Opera were closing I rushed to The Big Apple to see as many as I could. My efforts did not go to waste as I saw four shows on Broadway and one former Broadway show in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome

Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Preview: The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital

On February 16, Movers & Makers premieres a special episode on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity

People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
ELLSWORTH, PA

