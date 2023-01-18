ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

WTOK-TV

Kemper County introduces Darius Wren as new head coach

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County high school announced Darius Wren will be the new head football coach and introduced him in a press conference on Friday. Coach Wren previously was an offensive coordinator at Mendenhall where he led his team to a state championship appearance. He is from Mississippi...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same. News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with the Lauderdale County School District to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

WTOK News 11 launches new set

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV News 11 proudly launches its new set in the Meridian, Miss., television market Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the team is excited to showcase a project that has taken nine weeks to create and launch. “Every single team member has...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
CANTON, MS
breezynews.com

Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again

Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in Canton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department continues to investigate recent reports of attempted kidnappings in the city. The alarming news now has schools taking extra security measures to make sure students are safe. Both school leaders and residents are concerned that someone could be targeting children and teenagers....
CANTON, MS
wtva.com

'Close Before you Doze' saves the lives of two children.

Two Decatur lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a house fire that broke out the morning of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 'Close Before you Doze' are the words Decatur Fire and Rescue is emphasizing. Two people were inside the home in a room...
DECATUR, MS
kicks96news.com

Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

COURTNEY COLEMAN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, NCJC. Bond $2,500. ERIC COPELAND, 44, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERAYAH EADES, 33, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600, $1,000. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Police searching for masked burglar

A masked suspect caught on surveilance camera breaking into several trucks at a repair shop on Highway 15 last week is still being sought, the authorities said. The break-ins occurred at McLemore Truck & Trailer Repair on Highway 15 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials said. “Police are currently following up...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirmed that a vehicle pursuit ended in a car crashing into a van in the 4200 block of 23rd Avenue. Owners of the van initially believed the vehicle crashed into their home. MPD also confirmed the driver was in critical condition and has been...
MERIDIAN, MS
breezynews.com

Man Arrested for Wednesday Night Shooting in Kosciusko

Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th for a shooting with injuries. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and EMS was called to the scene. One victim was transported to a hospital in Jackson via ambulance, while a...
KOSCIUSKO, MS

