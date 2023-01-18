Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
MS Main Street announces community branding project to grow awareness of Kosciusko and other Mississippi Hills communities
The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area (MHNHA) and the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) have partnered on a “Grow, Revise & Share” community branding grant project to benefit the Main Street communities in the Hills region of Mississippi. The grant project is supported by the MHNHA and will...
Now’s your chance to live the “Prime” life in coach’s Mississippi house
A new Zillow listing that’s reported to be a house that belongs to former Jackson State University football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders” features an expansive house in a pleasant country setting. “Welcome to your farmhouse oasis!” the listing begins. “This home was custom built in...
WTOK-TV
Kemper County introduces Darius Wren as new head coach
DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County high school announced Darius Wren will be the new head football coach and introduced him in a press conference on Friday. Coach Wren previously was an offensive coordinator at Mendenhall where he led his team to a state championship appearance. He is from Mississippi...
WAPT
Deion Sanders' home in Canton is on the market and it's a listing you have to see
CANTON, Miss. — Deion Sanders' 5,346 square-foot house in Madison County is on the market. The Coach Prime era at Jackson State University came to an end after three seasons and two-straight SWAC Championships. Sanders' is now the head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, Sanders is selling...
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
WTOK-TV
Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same. News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with the Lauderdale County School District to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.
WTOK-TV
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
WTOK-TV
WTOK News 11 launches new set
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV News 11 proudly launches its new set in the Meridian, Miss., television market Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the team is excited to showcase a project that has taken nine weeks to create and launch. “Every single team member has...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Free family law clinic open to Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo residents Friday
A free civil legal clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court at 146 West Center Street in Canton. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with...
WTOK-TV
Historic Steel House on Poplar turns into Airbnb in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A historic house in Philadelphia now operates as an Airbnb. “In a Southern town you’re not known for your address, you’re known for the name of the house that you live in,” said Steel House on Poplar owner, Gwen Alexander. Welcome to the...
Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
Mississippi women arrested after the allegedly travel out-of-town to steal thousands from department store
Two Starkville women were arrested after officers said they tried to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Tupelo department store. Officials with the Tupelo Police Department arrested Lacandria Elliot, 37, and Alexis White, 24, both of Starkville and charged them with felony shoplifting. On Jan. 16, 2023, at...
breezynews.com
Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again
Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County has been identified
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that the body found last month in an abandoned house east of Macon has been identified. Calhoun said the state crime lab has identified the deceased as Tadrian Shaw of Macon. Shaw was reported missing back in...
WLBT
School leaders take action after reports of kidnapping in Canton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department continues to investigate recent reports of attempted kidnappings in the city. The alarming news now has schools taking extra security measures to make sure students are safe. Both school leaders and residents are concerned that someone could be targeting children and teenagers....
wtva.com
'Close Before you Doze' saves the lives of two children.
Two Decatur lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a house fire that broke out the morning of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 'Close Before you Doze' are the words Decatur Fire and Rescue is emphasizing. Two people were inside the home in a room...
kicks96news.com
Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests
COURTNEY COLEMAN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, NCJC. Bond $2,500. ERIC COPELAND, 44, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERAYAH EADES, 33, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600, $1,000. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA,...
Neshoba Democrat
Police searching for masked burglar
A masked suspect caught on surveilance camera breaking into several trucks at a repair shop on Highway 15 last week is still being sought, the authorities said. The break-ins occurred at McLemore Truck & Trailer Repair on Highway 15 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials said. “Police are currently following up...
WTOK-TV
MPD involved in vehicle pursuit that ended in crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirmed that a vehicle pursuit ended in a car crashing into a van in the 4200 block of 23rd Avenue. Owners of the van initially believed the vehicle crashed into their home. MPD also confirmed the driver was in critical condition and has been...
breezynews.com
Man Arrested for Wednesday Night Shooting in Kosciusko
Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th for a shooting with injuries. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and EMS was called to the scene. One victim was transported to a hospital in Jackson via ambulance, while a...
