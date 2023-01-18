Here we go again. For the third time during the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi has suffered an injury. The injury took place during Thursday night’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and Bertuzzi was forced to miss the third period with what the Red Wings are calling a “lower-body injury.” Following the conclusion of the game, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde did not have any further updates on what happened.

