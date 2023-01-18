ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins 2022-23 Trade Targets: St. Louis Blues

Having a couple of holes to fill on their roster, the Boston Bruins will be active on the phone leading up to the March 3 trade deadline. If history tells us anything general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will be active and will make a move of some kind. How big? Never count him out of making a splash.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Canucks Fire Bruce Boudreau, Name Rick Tocchet as Replacement

It's the worst-kept secret in hockey. Possibly, in all sports. The Vancouver Canucks finally did what they had been telegraphing for over a month on Sunday, officially informing Bruce Boudreau that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach effective immediately, along with longtime assistant coach Trent Cull.
FOX Sports

Pitlick scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Maple Leafs, 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Rem Pitlick whipped a wrist shot past goalie Ilya Samsonov 2:14 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Josh Anderson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored as Montreal overcame a two-goal deficit to reach 20-24-3. Samuel Montembeault...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi injured… again

Here we go again. For the third time during the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi has suffered an injury. The injury took place during Thursday night’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and Bertuzzi was forced to miss the third period with what the Red Wings are calling a “lower-body injury.” Following the conclusion of the game, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde did not have any further updates on what happened.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canucks' Bo Horvat could be traded before the All-Star break

Bo Horvat is one of the biggest names on the trade market right now, and for good reason. He’s already hit the 30-goal mark and he’s just one goal off his career high of 31 as we’ve barely passed the halfway point of the season, so he comes with a lot of value this season.
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Defense To Offense; Shame On The Canucks

The Boston Bruins blue line has been activated and it’s paying dividends offensively. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins have been getting more offense from the backend this season. Heck! Even Derek...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Canucks' flawed plan, Kraken bets paying off, and 5 other NHL items

Jim Rutherford put on a clinic earlier this week, answering a series of pointed questions over a 45-minute press conference with Vancouver reporters. The Canucks president of operations is, if nothing else, as transparent as any executive in the NHL. Props to him for hanging in there. That said, with...
The Longmont Leader

Rantanen leads Avalanche to 4-1 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Andrew Cogliano, Valeri Nichushkin and Brad Hunt also scored for Colorado, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev stopped...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF FAN VOTE FOR 2023 ALL-STAR GAME

On Thursday night, the National Hockey League revealed the final 12 players that will participate at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida in early February. The 12 players were determined by a fan vote on the NHL's website, as well as on Twitter for a couple of days. Let's take...
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting Flames’ Hockey Day in Canada History

The Calgary Flames participated in another edition of Hockey Day in Canada on Saturday afternoon. Although the city of Calgary has never hosted the annual event, the NHL team has always had a marquee matchup on the day. Usually, the Flames take on a regional rival like the Vancouver Canucks...

