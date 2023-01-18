ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Highschool Basketball Pro

Ruleville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, MS
footballscoop.com

Impressive hires continue for Jackson State, T.C. Taylor as Tigers snag FBS assistant

His brother already an Football Bowls Subdivision head coach with postseason experience, Tyquan Hammock is continuing to carve his own path in coaching. And now the younger Hammock, whose older brother, Thomas, is head coach at Northern Illinois University, is headed to arguably the hottest, most high-profile program in Football Championship Subdivision play.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

7th Grader dominates varsity basketball

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 7th grader at Madison Central is turning heads not only for her game, but that fact she is so young at this level. Karley Robinson starts for the Jaguars varsity girl’s basketball team. A rare thing to see, but for Robinson she feels like she fits right in. Her story […]
MADISON, MS
footballscoop.com

Jackson State continues post-Deion Sanders rebuild, set to make hire from SWAC rival

Deion Sanders may be gone, but Jackson State’s ongoing work to remain atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference hasn’t abated. Sources tell FootballScoop that new JSU coach T.C. Taylor is again raiding a rival program for a key coaching staff addition. Per sources, Alcorn State safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Torenzo Quinn is headed for a similar role on Taylor’s Tigers’ staff.
JACKSON, MS
rolling out

New school, same results: Deion Sanders lands No. 1 recruit, again

Coach Prime is still dominating the recruiting game. For the second-straight year, the college coach has flipped the country’s No. 1 cornerback recruit from a Florida school to play for him. In 2021, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. On Jan. 19, No. 1 cornerback prospect Cormani McClain flipped his Miami commitment to the University of Colorado to play for Sanders.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, January 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Father and son in kayak help pull man’s body from Reservoir

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local man says that he and his 12-year-old son helped get a man to shore after he was found floating in the Ross Barnett Reservoir over the weekend. Billy Bieliauskas says it happened Saturday evening after they arrived home from Northpark Mall. After getting home,...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Person shot on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, January 20. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Hanging Moss Road. A vehicle had been shot into, and the occupant was hit. They were taken to the University of […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Hinds County School District Superintendent slated to retire this year

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County School District family is saying goodbye to its Superintendent of nine years. “Throughout [Dr. Delesicia Martin’s] time, Hinds County has made great strides in a number of areas, including the advancement of high-quality curriculum, additional engaging course offerings, extra-curricular opportunities, expanded technology, high-quality professional development, necessary security upgrades, infrastructure improvements, and general district operations,” the school district said in a press release. “We acknowledge, congratulate, and thank Dr. Martin for the legacy she leaves.”
WAPT

JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called on Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer...
JACKSON, MS

