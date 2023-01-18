Read full article on original website
Ruleville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
footballscoop.com
Impressive hires continue for Jackson State, T.C. Taylor as Tigers snag FBS assistant
His brother already an Football Bowls Subdivision head coach with postseason experience, Tyquan Hammock is continuing to carve his own path in coaching. And now the younger Hammock, whose older brother, Thomas, is head coach at Northern Illinois University, is headed to arguably the hottest, most high-profile program in Football Championship Subdivision play.
7th Grader dominates varsity basketball
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 7th grader at Madison Central is turning heads not only for her game, but that fact she is so young at this level. Karley Robinson starts for the Jaguars varsity girl’s basketball team. A rare thing to see, but for Robinson she feels like she fits right in. Her story […]
footballscoop.com
Jackson State continues post-Deion Sanders rebuild, set to make hire from SWAC rival
Deion Sanders may be gone, but Jackson State’s ongoing work to remain atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference hasn’t abated. Sources tell FootballScoop that new JSU coach T.C. Taylor is again raiding a rival program for a key coaching staff addition. Per sources, Alcorn State safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Torenzo Quinn is headed for a similar role on Taylor’s Tigers’ staff.
New school, same results: Deion Sanders lands No. 1 recruit, again
Coach Prime is still dominating the recruiting game. For the second-straight year, the college coach has flipped the country’s No. 1 cornerback recruit from a Florida school to play for him. In 2021, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. On Jan. 19, No. 1 cornerback prospect Cormani McClain flipped his Miami commitment to the University of Colorado to play for Sanders.
vicksburgnews.com
Update: Zy Smith said her first words since Tuesday night’s head injury
After suffering from a serious concussion in Tuesday night’s basketball game, Jefferson County basketball player Zy Smith has said her first words. The School made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. JCHS Press Release:. January 19, 2023. We are happy to report that moments ago, Zyer spoke her first words...
Prayers answered: Mississippi basketball player speaks first words two days after being injured on court
The prayers of friends and family were answered after a Mississippi high school basketball player spoke her first words Thursday, nearly two days after sustaining a serious head injury at a Tuesday night basketball game. The Jefferson County School District posted an update concerning Zyer Smith, a basketball player at...
WAPT
Deion Sanders' home in Canton is on the market and it's a listing you have to see
CANTON, Miss. — Deion Sanders' 5,346 square-foot house in Madison County is on the market. The Coach Prime era at Jackson State University came to an end after three seasons and two-straight SWAC Championships. Sanders' is now the head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, Sanders is selling...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Showers tapering off overnight. Glimpses of sun on Sunday. Possible storms Tuesday!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lows overnight will fall to the upper 40s with patchy fog and the rain letting up overnight. Sunday, some rain chances look to linger throughout the early morning. Partly sunny throughout the day on Sunday with Highs reaching into the middle 50s and Lows will fall to the middle 30s overnight going into Monday morning.
Now’s your chance to live the “Prime” life in coach’s Mississippi house
A new Zillow listing that’s reported to be a house that belongs to former Jackson State University football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders” features an expansive house in a pleasant country setting. “Welcome to your farmhouse oasis!” the listing begins. “This home was custom built in...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, January 20
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need...
WLBT
Father and son in kayak help pull man’s body from Reservoir
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local man says that he and his 12-year-old son helped get a man to shore after he was found floating in the Ross Barnett Reservoir over the weekend. Billy Bieliauskas says it happened Saturday evening after they arrived home from Northpark Mall. After getting home,...
Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Free family law clinic open to Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo residents Friday
A free civil legal clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court at 146 West Center Street in Canton. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with...
WAPT
Clinton Public School District approves modified calendar, next school year begins in July
CLINTON, Miss. — The Clinton Public School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposed modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. The modified calendar will still adhere to the 180-day attendance law for students. CPSD 2023-2024 calendar here. CPSD faculty and staff were polled on their interest...
WLBT
Gallatin Street underpass reportedly flooded for weeks due to clogged drain
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frustrations are growing among drivers who frequent the South Gallatin street underpass. It remains flooded due to a drain that’s backed up, the city says. The issue is a clogged pipe that’s preventing the water from draining. City Engineer Robert Lee says the truck...
Person shot on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, January 20. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Hanging Moss Road. A vehicle had been shot into, and the occupant was hit. They were taken to the University of […]
WLBT
Hinds County School District Superintendent slated to retire this year
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County School District family is saying goodbye to its Superintendent of nine years. “Throughout [Dr. Delesicia Martin’s] time, Hinds County has made great strides in a number of areas, including the advancement of high-quality curriculum, additional engaging course offerings, extra-curricular opportunities, expanded technology, high-quality professional development, necessary security upgrades, infrastructure improvements, and general district operations,” the school district said in a press release. “We acknowledge, congratulate, and thank Dr. Martin for the legacy she leaves.”
WLBT
Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unusual things are normally reported on Friday the 13th, but none have ever involved donuts. The Jackson Police Department says the driver of a Mustang was doing donuts on Robinson Road when they lost control. The vehicle ended up on top of a Lexus that was parked at Furniture City. Fortunately, no one was inside the Lexus.
WAPT
JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called on Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer...
