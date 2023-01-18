ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernnewsnow.com

Rochester man sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for drug possession charge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to one county of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. According to court documents, Erick Fontain Thomas, 41, was a large-scale heroin and methamphetamine dealer in the Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sent to federal prison for dealing heroin and meth

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Dealing heroin and meth is sending a Rochester man to federal prison. Erick Fontain Thomas, 41, has been sentenced to 16 years and 6 months behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Admits to Near Fatal Stabbing Last Year

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea today in a Rochester attempted murder case. 20-year-old Mazem Gisi entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree assault charge for stabbing another man last May. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped a second-degree attempted murder charge and another second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
Cresco Times

Man charged with murder in Elma

ELMA - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office filed first degree murder charges against Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, age 26, of Elma, Iowa on Friday, Jan. 13. He was then arrested at the Floyd County Jail, where he was serving time on a probation violation. Jordan was charged with the...
ELMA, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges

(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Third Man Sent to Prison For Death of Austin Man

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The third adult convicted of manslaughter in connection with the beating death of an elderly Austin man is headed to prison. 19-year-old Francisco Silva earlier admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge in the case and on Thursday he was given a 41-month prison sentence. Silva, along with 19-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were accused of causing the death of 75-year-old David Hall while robbing him of marijuana and other property on October 13, 2021.
AUSTIN, MN
ktoe.com

Inmate Dies In Olmsted County Jail

(Rochester, MN) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester. Russell Simon Junior was discovered not breathing on Monday during a routine well-being check. Life-saving efforts were performed before the inmate was pronounced dead. Simon was being held on assault charges in the jail facility.
ROCHESTER, MN
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

10:05 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for 5th Degree Assault, and disorderly conduct. 11:26 p.m. Alexander Skaar held for 3rd Degree DWI.
KIMT

Rochester woman sent to hospital after Friday collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester sends one driver to the hospital. It happened just after 5:30 pm Friday at the interchange of Civic Center Drive and Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Inez Mae Strahl, 87 of Rochester, was westbound and turning to go south when she crashed with the eastbound William Joseph Fogarty, 55 of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Attempted dog poisoning under investigation in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent attempt to poison three dogs. The Austin Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 18th Street SE on Thursday about rat poison being found in the backyard. The resident told them on Sunday he found 12 blocks of rat poison that had been stuffed with meat.
AUSTIN, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy