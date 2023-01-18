Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Mannion: death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz something 'families shouldn't be dealing with'
New York — New York State Sen. John Mannion (D-NY) told CNY Central, "from every individual I've spoken with, which would be all the way from teachers to the District Attorney to the Mayor, you know it's been ... it's just something that families shouldn't be dealing with," when we asked him about the murder of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz.
cnycentral.com
Tompkins County urging neighbors to get COVID-19 booster, new subvariant spreading
Tompkins County, NY — Tompkins County is alerting the community of the newly circulating COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XBB.1.5 and recommending ways on reducing risk. The newest COVID-19 Omicron subvariant is highly contagious and its spread has been noted across New York State, the DOH said. Currently, of all COVID-19 cases in NYS that have been sequenced, 55% have been XBB.1.5.
cnycentral.com
Walmart drops paper bags, switches to reusable — local shoppers respond
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — Before you go grocery shopping this weekend, you should know that Walmart has gotten rid of single-use paper bags, as well as plastic bags. Instead, if you want to grab your essentials at Walmart, you're going to have to bring a reusable bag. : Walmart says...
cnycentral.com
Friday Morning Ski Conditions in CNY
Finally, after weeks of above-normal temperatures with more rain than snow, a more seasonable chill and accumulating snowfall are returning to Central New York. Meteorologist Mike Brookins brings you the latest ski conditions for area mountains and resorts, brought to you by Greek Peak Mountain Resort. Conditions on the ski...
cnycentral.com
Snow returns to Central New York Friday
Morning rain showers will gradually change to snow throughout the day making for slick and snow-covered roads to start the weekend. A low-pressure center is moving east across the state through bringing us this rain/snow mix. With surface temperatures currently above freezing, expect plenty of melting to occur for any...
cnycentral.com
"It's the beauty of nature in action," CNY bird watchers flock to see bald eagles
Syracuse, NY — On a cold and windy Central New York morning members of the community took a walk along the shore of Onondaga Lake with cameras and spotting glasses in hand hoping to get a glimpse of the noblest of birds. They got what they wished for, and...
cnycentral.com
Gardening Update: Ferns with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features ferns in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm.
cnycentral.com
Three people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash in Cortland
Cortland, NY — Three people have been taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Cortland Saturday morning. In a release, the Cortlandville Fire Department says they, along with TLC-EMS responded to Route 13 just after 11:15 am Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene minutes later fire officials say they proceeded to work to move an unconscious person from one of the vehicles.
