Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversMichigan State
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?
The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Here's Who Sean Payton Could Hire As Offensive Coordinator
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has not yet found his next home in the NFL. Whenever that time comes, he'll need to assemble a new coaching staff. Although there's no guarantee it'll happen, Payton may ask a familiar face to be his offensive coordinator. According to Benjamin Allbright ...
Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening
When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
atozsports.com
New favorite emerges to become the next Broncos head coach
The search for a new head coach continues for the Denver Broncos. There are a handful of meaningful candidates remaining including Dan Quinn, Ejiro Evero, Sean Payton, and DeMeco Ryans. Ryans interviewed yesterday. Quinn will interview today. The other two have already interview as well. From the beginning, Dan Quinn...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
atozsports.com
Former NFL head coach considered a “prime candidate” for Titans OC job
In a recent appearance on Ramon, Kayla, & Will with 104.5 The Zone, ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler identified former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as a “prime candidate” to be the Tennessee Titans‘ next offensive coordinator. Nagy was the offensive coordinator for the...
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To Extension
The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a surprisingly successful season, finishing with a 9-8 record and making a playoff appearance. People wrote off the Seattle Seahawks before the season when the team traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and announced they would give the starting job to backup quarterback Geno Smith.
New York Post
Saquon Barkley would be ‘upset’ if Giants gave him franchise tag
Saquon Barkley has been quite vocal about being a Giant For Life. But not at any cost. Asked by The Post whether he would be upset if GM Joe Schoen slapped the franchise tag on him, Barkley said: “I think it would upset anybody.” The franchise tag for a running back would be $10.1 million. Following his renaissance season (295-1312-10 TDs rushing, 57-338 receiving), Barkley rejected an annual $12-12.5 million deal offered during the bye week and is believed to be seeking a deal in the $14 million neighborhood, which would place him in the top five at his position. “I’m not really too concerned about resetting any markets or anything like that,” Barkley said on Sunday. Barkley vowed to overcome his injury-plagued past with a vengeance. “A lot of people wrote him off after his injuries,” left tackle Andrew Thomas told The Post. “Said he wouldn’t be the same player. I think he proved everybody wrong.” “Had to overcome a lot of adversity, his injuries, and maybe outside noise and things like that, just tuning that out and becoming the best player that he could possibly become,” right tackle Evan Neal told The Post, “and I’m proud of him. He worked his ass off.”
NFL world frustrated at controversially overturned TD
The Cincinnati Bengals outplayed the Buffalo Bills through the first half of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game, taking a 17-7 lead at halftime. But should that lead have been even bigger? Several people watching the game seemed to think so. Late in the second quarter, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connected on what Read more... The post NFL world frustrated at controversially overturned TD appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL Draft Expert Predicts Surprising No. 1 Pick
For months now, NFL fans have assumed that the first player selected in this spring's NFL Draft would be a quarterback. The plethora of talented signal-callers available and the constant desperation of teams to find a franchise quarterback made it seem like a lock. But in his first mock draft, NFL ...
Bengals lose touchdown on controversial overturned play
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had a touchdown taken away during Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, and some felt the original call should have stood. Chase appeared to catch his second touchdown of the half when Joe Burrow found him in the back of the end zone on third down... The post Bengals lose touchdown on controversial overturned play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Arizona QB Brayden Dorman getting acclimated to Tucson
HONOLULU — Four-star quarterback Brayden Dorman hit the pause button on his arrival at Arizona to compete this week at the Polynesian Bowl and will get his chance to showcase his abilities in the all-star setting Friday night. The tall and lanky prospect from Colorado Springs (Colo.) Vista Ridge...
Dan Quinn wraps up Broncos' initial set of head coach candidate interviews
DENVER — Before his interview begins, Dan Quinn at the very least has proven to the Denver Broncos he is foremost a professional. As such, he understands business is business. What, was he going to hold a grudge? Not when the world holds only 32 NFL head coaching jobs.
Breaking: Minnesota Vikings Announce Significant Coaching Staff Change
For the fourth time on Thursday, an NFL playoff team is making a major change to its coaching staff. The Minnesota Vikings released a statement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will not return to the team in 2023. Donatell becomes the fourth coordinator around the league to be fired today ...
Report: Big Name Mentioned For Dolphins Defensive Coordinator
Defense was the Miami Dolphins' Achilles heel in 2022 and after the team gave up 34 points in their first playoff game in five years, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer paid for it with his job. Miami fired Boyer after three years from the team and will give head coach Mike McDaniel the chance to ...
Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, apologizes for podcast comments
Deiondra Sanders made an inaccurate statement about the number of murders that occurred on campus during Deion Sanders time at the school. The post Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, apologizes for podcast comments appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Cardinals' Coaching Search Reveals Clear Desire to Shift Culture
You don't have to look far into the Arizona Cardinals' coaching search to understand their goal to change the culture of the football team.
Brian Flores now alone as betting favorite to be Cardinals' next HC
The Arizona Cardinals are continuing to interview candidates for their vacancy at head coach, as they fired Kliff Kingsbury after the season. They have interviewed a few candidates and have a few lined up. However, there has been significant movement in the betting odds as to who will be the...
