NBC Shakes Up Sunday Schedule: Found Pushed to Fall, Magnum P.I. Gets Super-Sized Premiere, Blacklist to 10
NBC’s Found is getting lost until next season. The network announced Thursday that the new missing persons drama series — which was slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 — is being pushed to Fall 2023. As a result, The Blacklist will shift from Sundays at 8 pm to 10 pm (where Found was supposed to air) when it returns on Feb. 26, and Dateline will now kick off the night with an expanded two-hour edition (from 7-9 pm). Magnum P.I., meanwhile, will stay put at 9 pm, although it will now launch with two back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19. Also of note:...
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
tvinsider.com
‘Night Court’: Melissa Rauch Reveals Revival Theme Song’s Connection to Original (VIDEO)
“When people hear the term ‘reboot,’ I think there’s like an, ‘Ah! What are you gonna do to my favorite show?!'” Melissa Rauch says of her upcoming Night Court reboot, premiering January 17 on NBC. Don’t worry, she’s just as much a fan of the...
'Night Court' returns: John Larroquette on why Dan Fielding can't be 'the clown he was in the '80s'
After 30 years, John Larroquette returns to NBC's "Night Court," with dramatically different Dan Fielding and a new, eccentric presiding judge.
Melissa Rauch’s Husband Winston: Meet The ‘Night Court’ Star’s Spouse
Melissa Rauch is an actress and comedian. She stars in the new NBC show Night Court. She’s married to producer/screenwriter Winston Rauch. Melissa Rauch, 42, is known to most for her decade-long role as Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory. Now, she’s starring in NBC’s Night Court revival which marks her latest collaboration with her loving husband, Winston Rauch, 43. Both Melissa and Winston are executive producers on the series and they get to show everyone why they’re such a great team. The couple have been married since 2007 and Winston is so dedicated to his wife that he changed his last name from Beigel to Rauch after their nuptials. Keep reading to find out more about Winston and his 16-year marriage to Melissa.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
epicstream.com
Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 Will See Mandy, Georgie Finally Talking About Their Future
Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) will finally talk about their future in the upcoming Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 as the birth of their child nears. The two have been delaying this much-needed conversation about their kid’s future. Despite the status of their relationship today, will they finally make amends in Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10?
CW Cancels Most of Your Favorite Shows, Makes Deal with Saudi-Backed Golf League
The widely condemned Saudi Arabian government is making a push into American television.
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
‘Night Court’s’ Melissa Rauch Found “Sizzling Sitcom Magic” on Revival Series
Night Court is back in session. The classic comedy is back on the air with a new series and a new cast but the same off-kilter ethos. True to Night Court’s unique POV, this revival isn’t like a lot of the others we’ve seen in recent seasons. The series isn’t about getting the old gang back together so much as it’s about revisiting one of TV’s most unique — and hilarious — settings. A lot can happen during one night in New York City’s weirdest courtroom, and that remains just as true in 2023 as it was when Night Court premiered in 1984 and signed off in 1992. There are tipsy Times Square mascots, bizarre brawls, and way too many public urinations to litigate before the sun comes up.
Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court
"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
msn.com
Taylor Kinney's 'Chicago Fire' Exit Shocks Fans
The One Chicago universe will have to say goodbye to yet another main character. On Friday, Deadline broke the news that Taylor Kinney is exiting Chicago Fire after 11 seasons. The outlet reports that the actor is taking a "leave of absence" to deal with a personal matter. No information...
Who Is Lance Hamilton on ‘NCIS’? What to Know About Bill Goldberg’s Character Amid Return
NCIS: Los Angeles has seen a number of famous faces guest star on the series since it began in 2009. Bill Goldberg first appeared as Lance Hamilton during the show’s 10th season and has made several cameos in the seasons that followed. Keep scrolling for details on the recurring character’s story line and the star who plays him.
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Mark Harmon May Have Left in Season 19, But He Remains a Major Part of ‘NCIS’ Well Into Season 20
Mark Harmon said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs in episode 4 of season 19 after playing the character for more than 400 episodes.
