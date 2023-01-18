ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA detects more firearms at Iowa airports in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped 15 handguns at Des Moines International Airport (DSM) security checkpoints in 2022, an increase over the nine detected in 2021. Nationwide, TSA officers stopped 6,542 firearms at checkpoints at 262 different airports, surpassing the previous record of 5,972 firearms caught at checkpoints last...
NSP troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents during snowstorm

North Platte, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents on Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm swept across major parts of the state. Over the past two days, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs...
