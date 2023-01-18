Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Gov. Reynolds issues open letter in response to school choice bill's unpopularity
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley says Republicans have the votes to pass the Student First Bill, also known as school choice. That vote could come as soon as next week. The move comes despite overwhelming negative feedback in public hearings the last two weeks. A public feedback session...
fox42kptm.com
Iowa House GOP says they have the votes. 'School choice' bill to be debated Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' 'school choice' bill is set to be debated Monday, January 23 on the House floor along with a new House rule which would allow education reform committee bills to be exempt from going through appropriations or ways and means to look at its budget impact.
fox42kptm.com
DeSantis demands transparency on gender transition services provided in public universities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Governor Ron DeSantis is probing public universities in Florida for a second time this month as he seeks to determine which schools are allocating resources to gender dysphoria services. In a memo sent to each university's governing body, the DeSantis administration revealed it has learned...
fox42kptm.com
TSA detects more firearms at Iowa airports in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped 15 handguns at Des Moines International Airport (DSM) security checkpoints in 2022, an increase over the nine detected in 2021. Nationwide, TSA officers stopped 6,542 firearms at checkpoints at 262 different airports, surpassing the previous record of 5,972 firearms caught at checkpoints last...
fox42kptm.com
Biden visits storm-ravaged northern California following severe weather
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KMPH) — President Joe Biden began his visit to storm-ravaged areas of northern California on Thursday by surveying damages in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties via an aerial tour. "If anybody doubts the climate is changing, then they must have been asleep for the couple of...
fox42kptm.com
NSP troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents during snowstorm
North Platte, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents on Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm swept across major parts of the state. Over the past two days, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs...
Comments / 0