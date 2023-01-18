ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

bluehens.com

Men’s Basketball Loses Overtime Heartbreaker at Drexel

PHILADELPHIA – A furious late comeback was not enough for Delaware men's basketball (11-10, 3-5 CAA) as it fell to familiar foe Drexel (12-8, 5-2) in overtime, 77-74, Saturday afternoon. Through the first 12:19 of the opening half, neither team established a run larger than 3-0 with the Dragons...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bluehens.com

Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Towson

NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team returned to the First State Friday evening to host a CAA battle against Towson (10-7, 4-2 CAA) inside Bob Carpenter Center. The Blue Hens (10-7, 3-3 CAA) suffered a heartbreaking 69-66 setback to the Tigers, which stopped their winning streak to two games while Towson extend their winning streak to four.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Women's Basketball Game Preview: Towson

NEWARK, Del. – A matchup that never disappoints will commence on Friday, Jan. 20 as Delaware returns to the First State and will welcome Towson for its 87th meeting inside Bob Carpenter Center. Opening tip is slated for 7 p.m. and fans can catch the action on NBC Philadelphia or on FloHoops.
TOWSON, MD
bluehens.com

Mendoza, Garber Ranked in Extra Elite 100 Position Rankings

NEWARK, Del. – University of Delaware softball infielders Brittney Mendoza and Hanna Garber have each been recognized by Extra Inning Softball in the 2023 Extra Elite College Position Rankings. Mendoza was ranked 18th among Division I second baseman, while Garber slid in at No. 17 among third baseman. Mendoza...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Harper, Perrone Join Tennis Staff as Assistant Coaches

NEWARK, Del. – Lucy Harper and Nate Perrone have joined the Delaware tennis staff, Director of Tennis Pablo Montana announced Friday. Harper will work as the assistant coach for the women's program, while Perrone will be the assistant coach for the men's program. "I am super excited for Lucy...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Sgambelluri Set To Compete At 2023 USATF U20 Cross Country Championships

RICHMOND, Va. – Its first of its kind in over a decade, the University of Delaware cross country team will be represented at the 2023 USA Track & Field (USATF) U20 Cross Country Championships by freshman distance runner Nina Sgambelluri. Sgambelluri heads to Richmond, Va. on Saturday, Jan. 21...
NEWARK, DE

