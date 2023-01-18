ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Will the Red Wings be able to extend Tyler Bertuzzi or will he be on the move?. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is in the final years of his two-year, $9.5 million deal. He’s one of many pending UFAs for the Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter, Oskar Sundqvist, Adam Erne, Olli Maatta, Jordan Oesterle, Robert Hagg, Jake Walman and Alex Nedeljkovic.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Do the Minnesota Wild trade Matt Dumba?

Matt Larkin and Steven Ellis welcome Daily Faceoff President Frank Seravalli to the guest seat as Seravalli talks about potential trade targets and what the latest is surrounding Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Dumba is listed at No.9 on Seravalli’s Top Deadline Targets. Matt Larkin: So, I wanted to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy

The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report. The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank... The post Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion

The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds. A three-time All-Defensive... The post Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie New Injury Reveled: Out for 49ers?

SAN JOSE - In this space, we playfully refer to him as "The Legend of Peyton Hendershot'' in honor of the way the undrafted rookie tight end dramatically jumped his way onto the 2023 Dallas Cowboys roster. But this weekend, the Hendershot story might've just turned a bit sideways. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Daniel Jones fires up Giants teammates with immaculate Griddy before Eagles clash

The New York Giants are fired up. After all, they’re in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and have a chance to beat the NFC-best Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of the much-anticipated matchup, quarterback Daniel Jones, the main driving force behind their success, had a little fun at the end of practice on Thursday. He got his teammates hyped with a hilarious Griddy.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Jets WR had vulgar blowup on coach before trade request

The New York Jets got off to a strong start to the 2022 season, but trouble was apparently brewing behind the scenes long before the losses began piling up. Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic on Thursday published an in-depth look at some of the in-fighting that went on with the Jets this year. One of the big takeaways was that New York’s wide receiver corps was not happy with the way former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur simplified the offense when Zach Wilson was under center. No one expressed his displeasure more openly than Elijah Moore.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Jericho Sims has career night despite loss to Hawks

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims was given the starting nod in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson on Friday, and he did not disappoint. The second-year big out of Texas scored 12 points (new career-high), snagged eight rebounds, swiped two steals, and shot a perfect 6/6 from the field in his first start since Nov. 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy