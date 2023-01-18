Read full article on original website
Related
Canucks fire Bruce Boudreau, tab Rick Tocchet as coach
The Vancouver Canucks fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and named Rick Tocchet as his replacement on Sunday. Boudreau, who was
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Will the Red Wings be able to extend Tyler Bertuzzi or will he be on the move?. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is in the final years of his two-year, $9.5 million deal. He’s one of many pending UFAs for the Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter, Oskar Sundqvist, Adam Erne, Olli Maatta, Jordan Oesterle, Robert Hagg, Jake Walman and Alex Nedeljkovic.
Yardbarker
Ranking all seven trade suitors for Bo Horvat based on both assets and Stanley Cup potential
The Bo Horvat sweepstakes have begun to heat up over the last few days, and it’s entirely possible that a trade is closer than we all think. On the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek laid out the six front runners and a wild card team who are most likely to land the Canucks’ team captain.
Yardbarker
Do the Minnesota Wild trade Matt Dumba?
Matt Larkin and Steven Ellis welcome Daily Faceoff President Frank Seravalli to the guest seat as Seravalli talks about potential trade targets and what the latest is surrounding Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Dumba is listed at No.9 on Seravalli’s Top Deadline Targets. Matt Larkin: So, I wanted to...
Yardbarker
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy
The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report. The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank... The post Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rate the Trade: Fred VanVleet Traded From Raptors to Clippers
One analyst has the Clippers getting a new point guard.
Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion
The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds. A three-time All-Defensive... The post Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
New York Knicks Starter Undergoes Surgery
The New York Knicks have announced that starting center Mitchell Robinson underwent successful thumb surgery.
Brooklyn Nets Make A Roster Move On Friday
Ahead of their matchup against the Utah Jazz on Friday, the Brooklyn Nets called up Kessler Edwards from the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League.
Report: Magic F Jonathan Isaac to play first game since 2020
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac will play his first NBA game since 2020 on Monday against the visiting Boston Celtics,
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie New Injury Reveled: Out for 49ers?
SAN JOSE - In this space, we playfully refer to him as "The Legend of Peyton Hendershot'' in honor of the way the undrafted rookie tight end dramatically jumped his way onto the 2023 Dallas Cowboys roster. But this weekend, the Hendershot story might've just turned a bit sideways. Dallas...
Ben Simmons Gets Ejected From Nets-Suns Game On Thursday Night
During Thursday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, Ben Simmons got ejected after receiving two technical fouls on the same play.
Knicks Trade Rumors: Can Serge Ibaka Help Mitchell Robinson-less Interior?
The long-tenured NBA veteran is seeking a new home. Can the New York Knicks offer relief, at least temporarily?
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
Daniel Jones fires up Giants teammates with immaculate Griddy before Eagles clash
The New York Giants are fired up. After all, they’re in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and have a chance to beat the NFC-best Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of the much-anticipated matchup, quarterback Daniel Jones, the main driving force behind their success, had a little fun at the end of practice on Thursday. He got his teammates hyped with a hilarious Griddy.
Yardbarker
Report: Jets WR had vulgar blowup on coach before trade request
The New York Jets got off to a strong start to the 2022 season, but trouble was apparently brewing behind the scenes long before the losses began piling up. Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic on Thursday published an in-depth look at some of the in-fighting that went on with the Jets this year. One of the big takeaways was that New York’s wide receiver corps was not happy with the way former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur simplified the offense when Zach Wilson was under center. No one expressed his displeasure more openly than Elijah Moore.
Yardbarker
Knicks’ Jericho Sims has career night despite loss to Hawks
New York Knicks center Jericho Sims was given the starting nod in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson on Friday, and he did not disappoint. The second-year big out of Texas scored 12 points (new career-high), snagged eight rebounds, swiped two steals, and shot a perfect 6/6 from the field in his first start since Nov. 9.
Comments / 0