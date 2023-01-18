When foul trouble came calling, the bench started balling – but it wasn’t enough. OSU suffered a close road loss to in-state rival Oklahoma 97-93, on Saturday. During the game, OSU’s starters accumulated a total of 19 personal fouls amongst the starting five. With such a high-scoring game at hand, much of the damage was dealt by the depth of the Cowgirls, dealing 47 points off of the bench.

NORMAN, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO