Related
ocolly.com
3 takeaways: Cowboys rally to defeat No. 12 Iowa State
Oklahoma State defeated No. 12 Iowa State 61-59 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was OSU's (11-8, 3-4 Big 12) first time this season winning two consecutive Big 12 games. Cowboys’ grit secures season’s most impressive win. OSU coach Mike Boynton spent the time leading up to the...
ocolly.com
Cowgirl bench play not enough to overcome Sooners
When foul trouble came calling, the bench started balling – but it wasn’t enough. OSU suffered a close road loss to in-state rival Oklahoma 97-93, on Saturday. During the game, OSU’s starters accumulated a total of 19 personal fouls amongst the starting five. With such a high-scoring game at hand, much of the damage was dealt by the depth of the Cowgirls, dealing 47 points off of the bench.
ocolly.com
OSU, OU in better place with young women in charge
Jacie Hoyt grabs the mic from the scorers table and paces out to the middle of the court. Hoyt exudes passion and energy addressing the buzzing crowd that just saw the Cowgirls topple TCU, thanking them for simply coming. Hoyt is not Jim Littell, nor any other Cowgirls basketball coach...
ocolly.com
Cowboy wrestling: Light-heavyweights provide momentum in win over Northern Colorado
Three of OSU’s seven individual victories were major-decisions. OSU defeated Northern Colorado 24-10 despite UNC having the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 141 pounds: Andrew Alirez. No. 6 174-pounder Dustin Plott led 3-1 going into the third period of his match. He ended it by scoring eight points and...
ocolly.com
Lost cow found outside local Olive Garden
It seems the OSU Cowboys were put to the test this week when reports came in about a loose cow grazing next to the Olive Garden on Lakeview Road, hardly hiding its hide. This pasta-tively moo-ving story is a rather cut-and-dry case. The Stillwater Police Department took stock of the...
