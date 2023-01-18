ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 The Point

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose

(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
KDVR.com

Mountain lion reported in Englewood

Police said they received a report of a mountain lion sighting in an Englewood neighborhood. Police said they received a report of a mountain lion sighting in an Englewood neighborhood. Valentines Day idea: Name a cockroach after your …. An interesting idea, potentially backhanded in nature, is coming out of...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in death of 16-year-old girl in Denver

DENVER — A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

18-year-old killed in Loveland shooting

LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Loveland Friday night. The Loveland Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street. Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead

One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting.  Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street.  Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it.  They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye

Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
BOULDER, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy