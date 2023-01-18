Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to DenverInna DDenver, CO
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governmentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Debate, public comment up for council discussion in AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Homeless Aloft hotel resident thanks Denver City CouncilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood
A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver's Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody.
One in custody after shooting, Denver police say
A man was in custody after a shooting at 10th Street and Clarkson Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.
Black, Hispanic people disproportionately shot by Denver police
The people shot by Denver Police Department officers are disproportionately Black or Hispanic, but the trend is consistent among officers of all races.
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose
(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
KDVR.com
Mountain lion reported in Englewood
Police said they received a report of a mountain lion sighting in an Englewood neighborhood. Police said they received a report of a mountain lion sighting in an Englewood neighborhood. Valentines Day idea: Name a cockroach after your …. An interesting idea, potentially backhanded in nature, is coming out of...
Suspect arrested in death of 16-year-old girl in Denver
DENVER — A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
1 dead in early morning crash in Denver’s University neighborhood
One person is dead and at least one more was injured after being involved in a two-vehicle crash early overnight.
Pedestrian killed in crash, Lakeside police say
The Lakeside Police Department are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Saturday night at 45th Street and Sheridan Boulevard.
Officer who threatened Elijah McClain during fatal arrest re-hired by Aurora PD
Matthew Green, a K-9 officer at the time, threatened to unleash a police dog on McClain during the 2019 encounter that led to the 23-year-old's death. Now, he's back with Aurora PD.
Reverse search warrant used in arrest case goes to Colorado Supreme Court
The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the warrant, which used...
Man who claims Taco Bell poisoning has history of suing
FOX31 has learned new details in the case of a man who claimed he was poisoned after eating at a Taco Bell restaurant in Aurora.
18-year-old killed in Loveland shooting
LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Loveland Friday night. The Loveland Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street. Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled...
Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead
One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting. Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street. Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it. They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
2 teens shot, 1 dead at Loveland apartment complex; 3 suspects at large
Police are looking for at least three suspects after a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex Friday left one teen dead and another wounded.
KKTV
FBI Denver offering $25,000 reward for information on pregnancy center arson case
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - FBI Denver is seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for the arson of a pregnancy center in Longmont on June 25, 2022. According to the FBI, the Life Choices building was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of arson.
Last Place: Denver Ranks as the Worst City to Raise a Family
When it comes to having a family, one certain element is pretty important. The place you live. We're not just talking about the home your family lives in, but the city your family lives too. There are many great cities in the United States to raise a family. In fact,...
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye
Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
Colorado man selling ‘witness tree’ table from Civil War
A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story.
99.9 The Point
