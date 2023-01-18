Read full article on original website
Cowgirls go for sweep of Colonels
The Cowgirls are finding their stride at just the right time. After a slow start McNeese State’s women’s basketball team is starting to show what had been expected. The Cowgirls look to sweep their back-to-back series with Nicholls State when they teams meet again tonight at the Legacy Center.
Battle of wills: Welsh turns away Vinton
WELSH — Welsh built a huge lead in the third quarter but had to fend off a late Vinton rally to retain the top spot in District 5-2A on Friday with a 65-61 win. “They are a good team and were able to scratch back,” Welsh head coach Caleb Gary said of the Lions. “We were able to get the win at the end, and I am proud of my guys.”
Cowgirls put it together down the stretch to beat Nicholls State
The split personality Cowgirls continued their Jekyll and Hyde season with an up and down performance Saturday. Long periods of unbeatable play were followed by equal stretches of struggling action. But McNeese State was good when it needed to be down the stretch to finish off Nicholls 70-62 inside the...
List of woes grows for Cowboys
Add heartbreak to the list of woes. Unable to stop their slide, the Cowboys’ season is streaking away from them. McNeese State lost for a season-high fifth straight time Saturday and a Southland Conference race that started with a pair of wins is quickly spiraling downward. For the seventh...
Lake Charles City Hall closure extended
Entergy has informed the city of Lake Charles that the estimated restoration time of electrical power is now noon on Friday, Jan. 20. The planned power outage, that began on Wednesday, January 18, at about 3:55 p.m., is to allow for emergency repairs to be completed on the downtown electric grid. Residents and businesses in the downtown area should expect to continue to be without power during this time.
Cowgirls win first road game, use balanced attack to rout Colonels
THIBODAUX — McNeese State led from start to finish in a dominant performance, beating host Nicholls State 77-68 Thursday night in a Southland Conference women’s basketball game. It was the Cowgirls’ first road win of the season in nine games, giving them back-to-back wins for the second time...
From role player to role model, Poullard thrives at college level
Steady improvement and maturity has helped Jil Poullard take a leading role on the field and in the classroom for the McNeese State softball team. Poullard earned first-team all-Southland Conference honors for her play on the field last season after hitting .367 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. She was also named to the conference’s all-academic first team and has made the Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each of her first three seasons.
Barry leads Bucs’ quick-strike effort
Barbe led from wire-to-wire in a 75-44 win over Lafayette to open District 3-5A play Thursday night. The Bucs (15-7, 1-0) closed the first quarter with a 9-1 run to build a double-digit lead. Jabbari Barry scored 11 points in the second quarter as the Bucs stretched their lead to 20 points at halftime.
Homeownership assistance program launched for teachers and first responders
Teachers and first responders may qualify for down payment assistance, and the program is not limited to first-time home buyers. Louisiana Housing Corporation has launched Keys for Service, a first-of-its-kind homeownership assistance program, to provide down payment assistance for active, full-time law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and certified teachers. “The...
UPDATE: 5-year-old fatally shot by 6-year-old cousin while with babysitter
A 5-year-old Jennings boy was fatally shot Thursday by a 6-year-old boy with a stolen handgun found inside a home. Police Chief Danny Semmes said police were called around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a child being shot at a residence in the 600 block of Gallup Street. When officers...
