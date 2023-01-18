ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

WBKO

Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our grandparents called us the “twisted sisters,” said Riley Fox and Robyn Walton, co-owners of Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin. Born and raised in Southcentral Kentucky, Riley and Robyn were called the “twisted sisters” by their grandparents. “We were either fighting...
FRANKLIN, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield officials exploring building a recreation center

Leitchfield officials are exploring the possibility of constructing a recreation center. The Director of Leitchfield Parks and Recreation, Tammee Saltsman, along with Leitchfield City Council member Dennis Fentress and Grayson County Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Brittany Clemons, presented the idea to the Leitchfield City Council Tuesday night. “I feel this...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 9, 2023

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2023. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Jan. 9,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow High placed on lockdown status due to student medical issue

UPDATE (9:45 a.m.) : Glasgow Police could not confirm whether the student was coding when they were removed from the school. A helicopter was being dispatched shortly after 9:40 a.m. to the hospital to transport a pediatric patient. Dispatch advised the helicopter team that the ailment is due to a pediatric drug overdose. The female patient is intubated and on a ventilator.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Alvaton Elementary 4th graders participate in STEAM Day activities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expeditions in Education visited Alvaton Elementary School as part of their Crossing America Live tour. “We have watched videos and done challenges already that they’ve already been working on, and so there was a build-up to today,” said Amanda Rupsch, an Alvaton Elementary 4th grade science teacher.
ALVATON, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Jan. 9, 2023

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office. Rachana Keo, 27, and Ryan E. Capps, 55, both of Glasgow. Elizabeth J. Yoder, 21, and Andy A. Schlabach Jr., 19, both of Summer Shade. Jan. 6, 2023:. Amanda B. Johnson, 29, and Eric...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Two Barren County women indicted for murder

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46, for murder. On January 13, 2023, a Barren County Grand Jury indicted Logsdon and Bennett on...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
FRANKLIN, KY
lakercountry.com

Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs

Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges

A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

