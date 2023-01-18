Read full article on original website
WBKO
Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our grandparents called us the “twisted sisters,” said Riley Fox and Robyn Walton, co-owners of Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin. Born and raised in Southcentral Kentucky, Riley and Robyn were called the “twisted sisters” by their grandparents. “We were either fighting...
k105.com
Leitchfield officials exploring building a recreation center
Leitchfield officials are exploring the possibility of constructing a recreation center. The Director of Leitchfield Parks and Recreation, Tammee Saltsman, along with Leitchfield City Council member Dennis Fentress and Grayson County Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Brittany Clemons, presented the idea to the Leitchfield City Council Tuesday night. “I feel this...
Investigation: Nelson County School Board Member Damon Jackey For Alleged Personal Gain From District Contract
January 21st, 2023 (Bardstown, KY) Nelson County resident Don Thrasher has filed a request with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions asking the office to conduct a criminal investigation of Nelson County School Board member Damon Jackey.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
935wain.com
Adair County Board Of Education Public Service Announcement: Gender & Sexuality Alliance Club
Last evening, Thursday, January 19th, 2023, the Adair County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved and adopted the following public announcement that we would like to share:. “Be it known that the Adair County Board of Education has had no involvement in making the decision thus allowing the “Gender &...
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown. Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital. Glasgow Police have referred all questions to...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 9, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2023. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Jan. 9,...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow High placed on lockdown status due to student medical issue
UPDATE (9:45 a.m.) : Glasgow Police could not confirm whether the student was coding when they were removed from the school. A helicopter was being dispatched shortly after 9:40 a.m. to the hospital to transport a pediatric patient. Dispatch advised the helicopter team that the ailment is due to a pediatric drug overdose. The female patient is intubated and on a ventilator.
WBKO
Alvaton Elementary 4th graders participate in STEAM Day activities
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expeditions in Education visited Alvaton Elementary School as part of their Crossing America Live tour. “We have watched videos and done challenges already that they’ve already been working on, and so there was a build-up to today,” said Amanda Rupsch, an Alvaton Elementary 4th grade science teacher.
wnky.com
Glasgow High School placed on lock down, student suffers medical emergency
GLASGOW, Ky. – Friday morning, students at Glasgow High School were placed in lock down status. We’re learning that a student suffered a medical emergency. News 40 spoke to a member of the Barren County Board of Education who tells us a student suffered from a drug overdose.
WTVQ
UPDATE: Video of Breonna Taylor raid allegedly played at Bowling Green restaurant
UPDATE: (1/21/2023) We told you last week about how Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a speaking event held by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, due to another speaker set to attend. That speaker is former Louisville metro police officer Jonathan Mattingly, who was one...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Jan. 9, 2023
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office. Rachana Keo, 27, and Ryan E. Capps, 55, both of Glasgow. Elizabeth J. Yoder, 21, and Andy A. Schlabach Jr., 19, both of Summer Shade. Jan. 6, 2023:. Amanda B. Johnson, 29, and Eric...
WBKO
Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
WBKO
Two Barren County women indicted for murder
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46, for murder. On January 13, 2023, a Barren County Grand Jury indicted Logsdon and Bennett on...
WBKO
Ryan Quarles’ first visit to Bowling Green after cancellation of campaign stop
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan Quarles, Agriculture Commissioner and Republican candidate for Governor of Kentucky, delivered his final keynote speech at the 2023 Kentucky Commodity Conference. This marks his first appearance in Bowling Green since his last visit was canceled. His campaign stop with the Republican Women’s Club of...
Bowling Green’s first LGBTQ health clinic accepting new patients
WBKO
Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
lakercountry.com
Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs
Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
harlanenterprise.net
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
