Blueface Reacts To Chrisean Rock’s “No Jumper” Meltdown: “Alcohol Isn’t Her Problem, Her Mentality Is”
The “Baddies” alum shared a statement of her own, reflecting on her personal struggles with alcohol, mental health, and suicidal thoughts. At this point, even Chrisean Rock and Blueface can’t deny the toxicity of their relationship. Since late last year, we’ve watched the couple’s often hurtful and hateful antics play out on their Crazy In Love reality series.
Trina Denies Dating Tory Lanez But Says He “Liked” Her
Trina explains how Tory Lanez motivated her musically after she and French Montana broke up. Trina spilled all the tea during her recent appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please. Though the two have a familial relationship since Trina is Miami’s godmother, the two had an open conversation surrounding everything from family to relationships, musical and professional.
Blueface Says Drake Follows Chrisean Rock Because He’s Infatuated With Him
He was asked about Drizzy following Chrisean on social media. The drama involving Chrisean Rock and Blueface is once again escalating online. For days, the couple has engaged in a war of words as the rapper speaks ill of Rock. He’s stated he’s glad he only has one mother of his children, Jaidyn Alexis, and this comes after Rock shared that she’s had several abortions.
Chrisean Rock Reveals Pregnancy, Blueface Denies Being The Father
After previously admitting to having numerous abortions, the “Crazy In Love” star has decided to go through with her pregnancy. Just when you thought Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s antics couldn’t be any more toxic, a positive pregnancy test has entered the chat. On Friday (January 20), the reality starlet surprised the rapper on his 26th birthday, revealing that she’s once again with child – and she fully intends on keeping it this time.
Blueface Suggests Therapy For Him And Chrisean Rock
New clips form this Sunday’s “Crazy In Love” episode show an interesting discussion between the rocky couple. One of the entertainment world’s most volatile power couples reconsidered what they share in their relationship. Moreover, in a new clip from their reality show Crazy In Love, Blueface suggests him and Chrisean Rock should go to therapy. Furthermore, the snippets follow a crazy week for the two, as they’ve seemingly split after a wild interview went sour.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Nia Long Names Her Top 5 Rappers Of All Time
It seems the actress is a huge fan of east coast artists. Those “Top Rappers” lists certainly get people talking, and Nia Long is sharing her picks. The actress has been engulfed in a busy season as her new movie, You People, creates a buzz. Additionally, Long also stars in MISSING, and while on the red carpet for the film’s Los Angeles premiere, The Source caught up with the actress and asked her about her music tastes.
Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On
Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction
Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
Yung Miami Says She Likes Golden Showers: “It Just Does Something For Me”
There’s no shortage of shocking moments on Caresha Please, the REVOLT TV podcast hosted by Yung Miami. She’s previously hosted interviews with the likes of G Herbo, Saweetie, Latto, and Kevin Gates. However, her latest interview with Trina, her godmother, shocked many after Miami admitted to her bedroom kinks.
Ice Spice & Offset Appear In Beyoncé’s Adidas Campaign
The “Park Trail” collection includes everything from sweatshirts to sneakers. Ice Spice and Offset will appear in Beyoncé’s promotional campaign for her Ivy Park and Adidas collab, Park Trail. Moreover, it follows today’s drop of a Top Ten 2000 collab between Adidas and Ivy Park. In promotional shoots for the RENAISSANCE artist’s latest collection, Spice and Offset dress to impress.
King Von Allegedly Killed Boss Trell With Help From T. Roy, Says FBG Duck’s Mom
The allegation comes just days after FBI witnesses claimed Von put a hit out on FBG Duck. FBG Duck’s mother claimed that King Von allegedly killed Boss Trell with help from his friend T. Roy. Moreover, this news comes soon after an FBI witness said that the late Chicago rapper put a hit out on Duck. Still, a lot of information on these incidents is unclear, something that Duck’s mother acknowledged.
J.I.D Stopped Doing Freestyles, Blamed Funk Flex
The Atlanta MC recently opened up to the Rap Radar Podcast about how his 2017 appearance on Hot 97 didn’t get the reaction he wanted. Never forget that all the greatest rappers today started on the same hustle of proving themselves as anyone else. Sometimes, though, people don’t yet see what they’ll become down the road, or even what they’ve already achieved. J.I.D. explained how his appearance on Funk Flex’s Hot 97 radio show made him stop doing freestyles. Moreover, the “Surround Sound” MC said that he was frustrated with Flex for not reacting to his 2017 freestyle.
Bow Wow Receives Response From Hip Hop Alliance’s KRS-One, Kurtis Blow, & Chuck D
Bow said rappers should unionize and a few pioneers are inviting him for a chat about the established Hip Hop Alliance. A tweet made by Bow Wow has caused the leaders of the Hip Hop alliance to step forward. Bow stated that artists need better representation. “Hip hop needs a board! No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee,” he wrote.
Chrisean Rock Explodes During Interview, Blueface Has Her Kicked Out
In a video, Chrisean is seen having an emotiona outburst as she cries for Blueface to come to her. He refused. For years, people have trolled, teased, and criticized Chrisean Rock over her relationship with Blueface. More recently, there have been cries for the young star to receive help, especially after she expressed her mental health struggles. Their often hostile romance had made for compelling reality television, but a new clip from No Jumper has raised new concerns.
CJ Goes “GANGSTA” On New Song
Staten Island rapper CJ just dropped his newest single, “GANGSTA.” Moreover, the new track sees CJ in a more introspective, emotive, yet focused state of mind. While his last solo releases were singles, he kept quite busy with features and appearances during 2022. Furthermore, the 26-year-old just inked...
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Reveal Gender Of Second Child
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are having a daughter. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are gearing up to welcome their second child together. Today, Ka’oir revealed that she and Gucci Mane will be having a girl. She shared a photo of herself and Wop, along with their firstborn son, Ice Davis. In the photo, Gucci and Keyshia are certainly looking fresh in matching pink attire. The rapper dons a baby pink trench coat with black pants, boots, and a turtleneck, while Keyshia’s rocking dress in the same color.
Young Thug’s Alleged Courtroom Drug Deal Video Has Twitter Questioning Everything
Thugger’s attorney, Keith Adams, claims that the rapper was unaware of his co-defendants plans. Young Thug has spent the majority of the last year behind bars. Ahead of the YSL RICO trial’s official start earlier this month, several of his co-defendants (including Gunna) copped plea deals for themselves. This leaves the label’s head to face the music from the judge chiefly on his own. Unfortunately, a recent courtroom incident has left some speculating on whether the So Much Fun hitmaker will walk away as a free man.
Gunna Delivers First Verse Sinc His Release From Jail On Ufo361’s “BRODIES”
Gunna hasn’t dropped a “First Day Out” freestyle yet but he quietly made his return to music this week on German artist Ufo361’s single, “BRODIES.”. This morning, Ufo361 released the new single, as well as an accompanying visual. The song boasts production from Neal & Alex, Oz, and The Cratez, who cook up an exhilarating and glossy soundscape for Ufo361 and Gunna’s collab. The ATL rapper takes on the first verse where he dishes on a life of luxury after claiming that he’s “countin’ bands with my brodies.” Though it’s not the return that many anticipated, Gunna clearly hasn’t lost his touch since his incarceration.
Metro Boomin Explains Why Drake’s “Trance” Verse Didn’t Make “Heroes & Villains”
Metro Boomin addresses the recently leaked version of “Trance” with Drake. Just as Drake’s leaked verse on “Trance” circulates online, Metro Boomin explained why the version didn’t make the final cut of his new album. Metro Boomin recently sat down with DJ Drama on...
