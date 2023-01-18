ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

selmasun.com

Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado

Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

First Baptist Church to provide food at 'Operation Help Feed Selma'

First Baptist Church will provide food at noon today as part of "Operation Help Feed Selma". The event is sponsored by Providence Baptist Church, Pastor Dr. Matthew Wilson, as well as Morning Star Baptist Church and Beulah Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa and Progressive Baptist Church in Mississippi. Donations can be...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Edmundite Missions glad to be part of tornado recovery effort

Edmundite Missions is pleased to be one of the agencies helping Selma recover from the Jan. 12 tornado, its executive director said Thursday. Chad McEachern, executive director of Edmundite Missions, said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that the Bosco Nutrition Center’s soup kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They are also available to help with housing, and showers are available at the community recreation center. “We’re proud to be working with city, county and state officials,” McEachern said.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Donations being accepted for 'Fill Parent University Bus' tomorrow

Donations of new or lightly used coats are being accepted for the "Fill Parent University Bus" event at the Selma High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. tomorrow. Children can receive donations of school uniforms as well. Lunch will be provided from noon to 2 p.m. The...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Officials cut ribbon for mobile control tower, first step in bringing growth in for a landing at Craig Field Airport

For the first time in 45 years, Craig Field Airport is a controlled airport, and officials hope that means growth is on the horizon. Advanced ATC and their partner, the Indra Corporation, placed a temporary mobile control tower at the former Air Force base in Selma. But that’s just the beginning. A Virtual Control Tower will be up and running soon, and the first students are enrolled in an academy that will train air traffic controllers on a revolutionary new air traffic control system for smaller airports.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Mary Morton

Mary Morton, age 78, a native of Selma now a resident of College Park, Ga. passed away Jan. 5. Service details are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Ashley’s J.H. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
selmasun.com

SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Alabama affected by recent severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes

WASHINGTON – Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Alabama following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to damages from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Over 1,000 displaced, 500 structures destroyed or damaged in Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross says

Over 1,000 Dallas County residents were displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross Executive Officer John Brown said Wednesday. Brown said at a Wednesday news conference that over 500 structures were damaged or destroyed based on the Red Cross’s initial damage assessment. “That means a lot of displaced people, and we are talking with the mayor about how to find out who those folks are and making sure we get to them,” Brown said. He said the process of finding and helping those people will start soon.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Henry Lee Powell

Henry Lee Powell of Selma passed away Jan. 3 in Selma. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later date by Walker Mortuary.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Timothy Dewayne Moppins

Timothy Dewayne Moppins, age 39, of Selma passed away Jan. 2. Graveside services were Monday, Jan. 9 at Miller’s Memorial Gardens, 500 Hooper Dr., Selma.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Addie Butler

Addie Butler, age 52, of Selma passed away Jan. 7. Service details are incomplete but will be announced at a later date by Ashley’s J.H. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Sherrod Pressley

Sherrod Pressley, age 29, a native of Selma formerly of Jonesboro, Ga, passed away Jan. 7. Services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Antonie Martin

Antonie Martin, age 33, of Selma passed away Jan. 8. Services are incomplete at this time, but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Beverly Ann Wall Boozer

Beverly Ann Wall Boozer, age 88, a longtime resident of Selma and later Prattville and Thorsby, passed away Jan. 8, after a brief illness. Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 14 from the Chapel of Selma Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Matt DeBord officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment followed at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma.
SELMA, AL

