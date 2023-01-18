Read full article on original website
Two Dallas County residents among the first class at Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy
The Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy has its first three students, two of whom are from Dallas County. Avery Smith of Selma, who graduated from Meadowview Christian School, said she wanted something new and interesting to do, so she decided to learn how to be an air traffic controller. Selma...
Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
Red Cross shelter still open at Selma High, 95 caseworkers on the ground helping fill needs
The Red Cross continues to operate a shelter in Selma after the Jan. 12 tornado and has 95 workers on the ground helping with supplies, paperwork, cleanup kits and more. The shelter has had as many as 45 staying overnight due to being displaced from the EF2 tornado, said Annette Rowland, director of communication for Red Cross.
First Baptist Church to provide food at 'Operation Help Feed Selma'
First Baptist Church will provide food at noon today as part of "Operation Help Feed Selma". The event is sponsored by Providence Baptist Church, Pastor Dr. Matthew Wilson, as well as Morning Star Baptist Church and Beulah Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa and Progressive Baptist Church in Mississippi. Donations can be...
Edmundite Missions glad to be part of tornado recovery effort
Edmundite Missions is pleased to be one of the agencies helping Selma recover from the Jan. 12 tornado, its executive director said Thursday. Chad McEachern, executive director of Edmundite Missions, said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that the Bosco Nutrition Center’s soup kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They are also available to help with housing, and showers are available at the community recreation center. “We’re proud to be working with city, county and state officials,” McEachern said.
Selma’s poor residents likely to ‘bear disproportionate impact’ of housing market in the wake of Jan. 12 tornado
After surviving the forces of nature, Selma’s poorest residents must now face the cold realities of the real estate market. Two real estate scholars at The University of Alabama said that the push to build the city back better after the Jan. 12 tornado may squeeze the city’s poor residents out of the real estate market.
United Way of Selma-Dallas County gives $30K to family resource center for tornado relief services
The United Way of Selma-Dallas County gave a check for $30,000 on Thursday to the Dallas County Family Resource Center for emergency family assistance needed after last week's tornado. United Way Director Jeff Cothran gave the check to Thomas Frazer, Executive Director of Dallas County Family Resource Center, on Thursday...
Donations being accepted for 'Fill Parent University Bus' tomorrow
Donations of new or lightly used coats are being accepted for the "Fill Parent University Bus" event at the Selma High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. tomorrow. Children can receive donations of school uniforms as well. Lunch will be provided from noon to 2 p.m. The...
Officials cut ribbon for mobile control tower, first step in bringing growth in for a landing at Craig Field Airport
For the first time in 45 years, Craig Field Airport is a controlled airport, and officials hope that means growth is on the horizon. Advanced ATC and their partner, the Indra Corporation, placed a temporary mobile control tower at the former Air Force base in Selma. But that’s just the beginning. A Virtual Control Tower will be up and running soon, and the first students are enrolled in an academy that will train air traffic controllers on a revolutionary new air traffic control system for smaller airports.
Regions Foundation allocates $75,000 for disaster relief in Dallas, Autauga counties
Regions Foundation is allocating a series of grants totaling approximately $75,000 for disaster relief in Dallas and Autauga counties. The grants will be divided among Edmundite Missions, Central Alabama Community Foundation in Autauga County and for long-term needs. Edmundite Missions is getting $50,000 to support needs for food, clothing and...
Mary Morton
Mary Morton, age 78, a native of Selma now a resident of College Park, Ga. passed away Jan. 5. Service details are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Ashley’s J.H. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.
SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Alabama affected by recent severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes
WASHINGTON – Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Alabama following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to damages from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Alabama...
Over 1,000 displaced, 500 structures destroyed or damaged in Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross says
Over 1,000 Dallas County residents were displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross Executive Officer John Brown said Wednesday. Brown said at a Wednesday news conference that over 500 structures were damaged or destroyed based on the Red Cross’s initial damage assessment. “That means a lot of displaced people, and we are talking with the mayor about how to find out who those folks are and making sure we get to them,” Brown said. He said the process of finding and helping those people will start soon.
Henry Lee Powell
Henry Lee Powell of Selma passed away Jan. 3 in Selma. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later date by Walker Mortuary.
Timothy Dewayne Moppins
Timothy Dewayne Moppins, age 39, of Selma passed away Jan. 2. Graveside services were Monday, Jan. 9 at Miller’s Memorial Gardens, 500 Hooper Dr., Selma.
Addie Butler
Addie Butler, age 52, of Selma passed away Jan. 7. Service details are incomplete but will be announced at a later date by Ashley’s J.H. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.
Sherrod Pressley
Sherrod Pressley, age 29, a native of Selma formerly of Jonesboro, Ga, passed away Jan. 7. Services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
Antonie Martin
Antonie Martin, age 33, of Selma passed away Jan. 8. Services are incomplete at this time, but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
Beverly Ann Wall Boozer
Beverly Ann Wall Boozer, age 88, a longtime resident of Selma and later Prattville and Thorsby, passed away Jan. 8, after a brief illness. Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 14 from the Chapel of Selma Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Matt DeBord officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment followed at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma.
Officers, inmates ‘lucky’ after jail takes direct hit from EF2 tornado with no injuries, but jail is ‘destroyed,’ sheriff says
The Dallas County Jail took a direct hit from Jan. 12’s EF2 tornado, but Sheriff Mike Granthum said he still thinks his officers and his inmates were “lucky.”. “We were lucky. We were blessed,” Granthum said. “We had zero injuries. We didn't even have to pass out a Band-Aid.”
