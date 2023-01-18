Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Jamaal Williams’ market value may be perfect for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, there was plenty of chatter about Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, and how if he remained healthy, he could be one of the best all-around backs in the NFL. But, as we know, Swift was not the best running back on the Lions in 2022 as that honor went to Jamaal Williams. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards on the season, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season. The question is, will Williams be back with the Lions for the 2023 season?
Detroit Lions make ‘upsetting’ pick in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
What ‘upsetting’ pick does Daniel Jeremiah have the Detroit Lions making?. Welcome to the Divisional Round of the playoffs! That’s right, Detroit Lions fans, on Saturday afternoon, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, the 2023 NFL Draft is not too far off in the distance, and you can bet Lions’ GM Brad Holmes will be looking to bolster the defense.
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings make first big move of their offseason
The Minnesota Vikings are getting their off-season started immediately. After already addressing the future of their QB Kirk Cousins (will return) and WR Justin Jefferson (expected to begin contract negotiations once able), they have made their first move. In regards to a key fixture to their coaching staff. Yesterday head...
MLive.com
Former Tigers reliever signs with Baltimore
Former Detroit Tigers right-handed reliever Reed Garrett has signed a minor-league contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Garrett, 30, pitched in seven games for the Washington Nationals in 2022 after spending the two previous seasons playing professionally in Japan. He elected free agency earlier this month. Garrett was acquired by the...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys rivalry set for record-tying 9th playoff game
It's Game Day!: The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys play each other at Levi's Stadium.
Watch: Michael Irvin delivers impassioned pep talk prior to Cowboys-49ers
Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin was so excited Sunday morning on NFL Network that you would think he was suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Lions Fans React to Wildest Mock Draft Ever Published
The Lions are likely not drafting a tight end with the No. 6 pick.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis released from hospital after rescuing kids from water accident
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been released from the hospital after rescuing his children from drowning in a water accident, according to his girlfriend Angela Cole. Cole posted to Instagram on Friday a picture of the medical team that took care of Hillis at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola,...
Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, apologizes for podcast comments
Deiondra Sanders made an inaccurate statement about the number of murders that occurred on campus during Deion Sanders time at the school. The post Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, apologizes for podcast comments appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
Michigan Football 2023: Who's Gone, Who's Back, Who's New
Several key contributors who would have had the opportunity to be drafted this year opted for a return to Michigan for one more shot at College Football's biggest prize.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions 2022 review: No T.J. Hockenson, no problem for tight ends
The Detroit Lions have wrapped up the 2022 season. Over the next two weeks, MLive will hand out reviews for each of the team’s position groups. Today: Tight ends. Previously: Offensive line | Running backs | Wide receivers | Quarterbacks. TIGHT ENDS. Starter: Brock Wright, T.J. Hockenson (traded) Backups:...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0