wltz.com
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Piecing together the story of exactly what happened to Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe. Tonight we are learning more about the father of the child now identified as. . In January 2006,. was born. Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe now has an identity after the unidentified skeletal...
WTVM
Genealogist who found Opelika Jane Doe’s parents breaks down process
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is one that’s still touching the hearts of folks in the community. After the case went cold for nearly 11 years, Thursday, we finally learned her name -- Amore Wiggins and the name of the man accused of her murder, her father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘We’ve lost a true freedom fighter’: Community mourns loss of Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris
The community is mourning the loss of District 5 Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris, who served the citizens of Lee County with a dedication to make the community a better place. Harris passed away on Sunday at the age of 71 after complications from a heart attack. He and...
Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
wvtm13.com
Arrest made in Opelika baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities said an arrest has been made in the 2012 baby Jane Doe found in Opelika. Investigators said the father and stepmother of the little girl now face charges in the death. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida, and are now...
Her name is Amore. Alabama Police uncover Baby Jane Doe’s identity, father arrested
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A little girl named Amore Wiggins is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe, according to police. Amore means love and affection, a symbolic revelation in a decade-old cold case where investigators stayed determined to discover who she was, what happened to her, and deliver justice. Take a moment to say her name out […]
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
‘It’s just garbage’: Alabama mother of three among dozens facing active arrest warrants over trash bills
It wasn't until days later, after the mother had spent a weekend incarcerated in the Chambers County Jail, that she learned she'd been arrested on a warrant issued over her failure to pay a $94 trash bill at her home in Valley, Alabama.
Alabama police ID girl's remains found in 2012, arrest dad
OPELIKA, Ala. — (AP) — Since 2012, the remains of the small child found behind a mobile home in Alabama were known only as "Baby Jane Doe." On Thursday, police in Opelika announced that they identified the girl as Amore Joveah Wiggins and arrested her father as a suspect in her death.
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Alabama Baby Jane Doe identified as Amore Wiggins; father, stepmother arrested in Jacksonville
Amore Joveah Wiggins Skeletal remains found in Opelika, Ala., in 2012 have been identified as Amore Joveah Wiggins. She was born in January 2006 and is believed to have died between the summer of 2010 to 2011, investigators say. (Opelika Police Department)
Alabama mother arrested over garbage files class action suit, claims Valley, AmWaste ran illegal racket
The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.
Opelika Police, FBI search near Baby Jane Doe site, will not confirm connection
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The mobile home and woods where the remains of Baby Jane Doe were located in January 2012 is once again surrounded by yellow crime scene tape. Wednesday afternoon, January 18th, Opelika police confirmed they are serving a search warrant at the property along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding an […]
WTVM
Multiple lanes block following wreck on I-185 southbound
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An afternoon wreck currently has multiple lanes blocked on I-185 going southbound in Columbus. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred past the Macon Road exit going south toward Fort Benning at approximately 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
WTVM
Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
Raffensperger, Columbus Republican leader push back on unfounded claims of Muscogee County election fraud made at GOP meeting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has weighed in on unfounded claims by an outside group that Muscogee County is one of the nation’s most corrupt counties when it comes to election fraud. This has been simmering since Jan. 10 when Kevin Parker of County Citizens Defending Freedom presented at the […]
Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
CPD: Stolen Phenix City vehicle recovered, two firearms and arrests two juveniles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at 10:13 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s (CPD) Patrol Unit received an alert that a possibly stolen vehicle from Phenix City, Alabama, resided in Columbus. Columbus Police Patrol Officers located the vehicle on Cross Tie Court and searched for suspects. According to CPD, an officer discovered two juvenile suspects […]
auburnvillager.com
Tigers rally, beat Central-Phenix City in overtime
With a chance to host area playoffs on the line, the Auburn High boys basketball team made an impressive comeback in front of its home crowd to beat area rival Central-Phenix City 61-56 in overtime on Friday night. Two weeks ago, Central took Auburn the distance in Phenix City, with...
