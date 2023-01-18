Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
utahutes.com
Utes set to take on Bears Sunday
The Utah Utes (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12), ranked eighth coming into the weekend, continue their Bay Area trip on Sunday when they take on Cal (10-8, 1-6 Pac-12) for a showdown in Haas Pavilion. The game is set to tip off at 4 p.m. PT and will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Utah is coming off a 74-62 road loss to fourth-ranked Stanford on Friday.
kslsports.com
Five BYU Football Returned Missionaries To Watch For In 2023
PROVO, Utah – One of the unique aspects of roster construction for BYU football is returning missionaries. When assembling a recruiting class, it can be easy to forget prospects that have been gone for two years serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU’s coaching staff, however, hasn’t forgotten these players.
utahutes.com
Runnin' Utes Battle Washington on Alumni Night
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team plays host to Washington as it vies for second place in the Pac-12 standings as we hit the halfway point through league play this Saturday, Jan. 21. The Utah basketball program will also be welcoming home several former Runnin' Utes home as it hosts alumni night inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
utahutes.com
Utes sweep Trailblazers in double header
ST. GEORGE, Utah - The University of Utah women's tennis team earned its first two wins of the season against Utah Tech in the season opener Friday afternoon. The Utes defeated the Trailblazers 7-0 and 5-0 in the doubleheader. "It was a really positive first day for our team," said...
utahutes.com
Utah Falls in Top 10 Matchup with Stanford
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The eighth-ranked Utah Utes battled through a sluggish offensive performance against No. 4 ranked Stanford on Friday night but ultimately fell 74-62. Stanford improved to 18-2 and 6-1 in Pac-12 play, while Utah is now 15-2 and 5-2 in the Pac-12. The Utes started the...
utahutes.com
Record Setting Day for Denis Headlines Day Two of the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open
MOSCOW, Idaho – For the second time in as many meets, Dee Denis set a new program record in the 60m dash to lead the way for the Utah track & field team as it closed out the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open Saturday evening inside the Kibbie-ASUI Activity Center.
utahutes.com
Runnin' Utes Light it Up in Win Over Washington State
SALT LAKE CITY – Backed by yet another career-high night from Branden Carlson (28 points), the Utah men's basketball team saw themselves back in the win column with its 77-63 victory over Washington State inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Thursday's win marks the sixth time Utah has swept...
utahutes.com
Whipple Leads Utah in Day One Action at Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open
MOSCOW, Idaho – Rachel Whipple got action going for the Utah track & field team, placing third in the pentathlon as the team resumed indoor season competition on Friday at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open on the newly dedicated Lauren McCluskey Track inside the Kibbie-ASUI Activity Center on the Campus of the University of Idaho.
Danny Ainge on iconic play vs. Notre Dame, choosing BYU and trading Jazz All-Stars
BYU legend recounts his game-winning shot in the Sweet 16 and also discusses his decision to play for BYU and what led to trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
utahutes.com
Top-Five Departmental GPA Achieved by Utes in Fall 2022
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah's student-athletes had another outstanding semester in the classroom this past fall, recording a 3.328 departmental grade point average, which is the fifth-highest all-time. The 2022 Fall semester continued a stellar stretch of academic achievement for Ute student-athletes. The five highest departmental semester GPAs have...
BYU Newsnet
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
890kdxu.com
90’s Utah Utes Fans Will Weep
Remember how fun The Huntsman Center used to be in the WAC days? I got emotional looking at these four pics... The straw that stirred the drink. People thought it was Van Horn's team, or Doleac's team. No. It was always Andre's. Plus, he looked just looked Adam Sandler. 2...
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kjzz.com
Roy High students allegedly chant racial slurs during basketball game against Hunter High
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Weber School District is currently investigating an incident that occurred during a boys basketball game between Roy High and Hunter High School on Jan. 13. According to several parents and coaches of the Hunter High team, dozens of students in the Roy student section began...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
KSLTV
Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month
OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
KSLTV
Transgender Ogden man worries bills in legislature won’t help trans youth
OGDEN, Utah – As the Utah Senate passed three trans bills on to the House Friday, many in the LGBTQ community are worried these bills are unfairly targeting transgender youth and their families. Sean Childers-Gray is a transgendered man, and he’s the president of Ogden Pride. He’s been through...
Comments / 0