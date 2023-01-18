ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic of Texas
3d ago

They get 3 meals away, an education and a roof over their heads. They have it better than some. How odd that crime does pay in this situation what BS our judicial system is

Lora Wain
3d ago

Choices have consequences! You wouldn't be isolated, if it wasn't deemed to be necessary. Hunger strike? Those who can't abide by laws, shouldn't expect luxury accommodations if they get sent to prison. Freedom carries responsibilities. If you can't deal with them, you have no right to be free.

Barry Jones
3d ago

I worked for TDCJ as a CO. I don't feel sorry for them. If these convicts want to whine and starve themselves then that's their right to do so.

newsnationnow.com

For Texas border officials, cartel drones are the latest headache

HIDALGO, Texas (NewsNation) — Human smuggling in the Rio Grande Valley is a daily occurrence and a lucrative business for cartels south of the U.S.-Mexico border. With all of that money on the table, organized crime outfits are investing in technology to protect their profits. Flying high above in...
TEXAS STATE
KSNB Local4

Texas authorities can get murder suspect from central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Texas authorities are being notified that they can get a murder suspect being held in Grand Island. According to Hall County Court documents, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office can notify Texas that 18-year-old Tyler Roenz can be extradited back to Texas. An extradition hearing...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
B106

Police in Texas Warning Us About ‘Jugging’

Sadly, we live in a world in which you've always got to be watching your back. According to the McKinney Texas Police Department, Texans need to be aware of a crime called "jugging", which you could fall victim to if you're not paying close attention. The McKinney PD report they've...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS19

Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans

TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
TYLER, TX
News Channel 25

Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans

Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Republican lawmakers file bills to "rein-in" district attorneys who disregard Texas law

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – In what is an emerging theme at the Texas Capitol, key Republican leaders and lawmakers say they want to "rein-in" district attorneys in Texas who disregard state law.State Representative David Cook, R-Mansfield, filed a bill in the House, HB 1350, and State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed an identical bill in the Senate.Cook said, "This is a very straight forward bill."He said district attorneys who've pledged not to prosecute certain marijuana crimes or abortion cases are placing their personal politics over their job of evaluating each criminal case.After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Amber Alert issued for Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - The search is on for two little girls missing in north Texas. An Amber Alert has been issued by the McKinney Police Department for the children who are believed “to be in grave or immediate danger.” That's according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
MCKINNEY, TX
MySanAntonio

Food made of aborted fetuses needs clear labels, new Texas bill says

A Texas Republican proposed a bill in the state legislature calling for any food that contains "aborted human fetal tissue" to be clearly labeled, however according to one federal agency there is no need. The bill was filed by state Senator Bob Hall, who represents Texas District 2 which is...
TEXAS STATE

