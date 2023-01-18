Read full article on original website
Local lawmakers highlight approach to getting the job done for constituents
Lawmakers from two states that border the Mississippi River, Illinois and Iowa legislators discussed their different approaches to getting the job done. Held at Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel, the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative forum Friday, Jan. 20. Lawmakers representing the Quad-Cities participated in the hour forum, being asked questions about business and economic growth, attracting and retaining people, and building a community where people want to live and work.
Proposed legislation could kill or restrict carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa
More than 100 people gathered March 30, 2022 at the state Capitol to protest the use of eminent domain for liquid carbon pipelines. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A spate of bills introduced in the Iowa Senate this week would severely restrict ongoing plans by three companies to build pipelines to transport captured carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in the state.
Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships
As Democrats argue Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship program would take away funding from Iowa’s public schools, Republicans are pointing to the governor’s proposed budget as proof that support for Iowa’s K-12 system remains strong. Reynolds is proposing a budget of nearly $8.5 billion for...
Iowa’s private schools could grow as state money hits
DES MOINES — An infusion of hundreds of millions of dollars every year soon could hit the private school market in Iowa, thanks to a proposed state-funded private school financial assistance package being pushed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican state lawmakers. That money could have a significant impact...
Iowa News Headlines Friday, January 20th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says state funding for small public schools in rural areas will remain stable if the legislature approves her plan to set up state-funded accounts for parents who send their kids to private schools. Reynolds discussed details of her school choice bill during an interview with Radio Iowa. Reynolds estimates about 107 million dollars of state funds would be deposited in accounts for low income parents enrolling children in a private school this fall. She's also recommending that legislators provide 190 million dollars more to public K-through-12 schools in the next academic year. The governor says she has illusions she'll change opponents' minds about her plans, but Reynolds says if children aren't thriving in a public school, their parents should be help to enroll them elsewhere. Yesterday (Thursday), Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee approved the governor's school choice bill. The legislation is now eligible for debate next week in the House and Senate.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Biden's White House Press Secretary Makes False Claims About DeSantis, Florida Schools
At a press conference earlier this week, President Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took an opportunity to criticize a decision by the Florida Department of Education's decision to not include African American studies as part of Advanced Placement testing, but her criticism included false allegations about Governor Ron DeSantis and the state's curriculum, implying a block on any studies or course materials about black Americans.
Watch Now: Illinois Democratic Sen. Mike Halpin discusses goals he hopes to accomplish in his new role
Judge set to decide whether pipeline trespassing case will proceed
Some farmers have argued that their land shouldn't be subject to eminent domain for liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There is no evidence a carbon dioxide pipeline surveyor accused of trespassing knew that he was not welcome to do the work on a Dickinson County farm, and the criminal charge against him should be dismissed, his attorney said this week.
