(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says state funding for small public schools in rural areas will remain stable if the legislature approves her plan to set up state-funded accounts for parents who send their kids to private schools. Reynolds discussed details of her school choice bill during an interview with Radio Iowa. Reynolds estimates about 107 million dollars of state funds would be deposited in accounts for low income parents enrolling children in a private school this fall. She's also recommending that legislators provide 190 million dollars more to public K-through-12 schools in the next academic year. The governor says she has illusions she'll change opponents' minds about her plans, but Reynolds says if children aren't thriving in a public school, their parents should be help to enroll them elsewhere. Yesterday (Thursday), Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee approved the governor's school choice bill. The legislation is now eligible for debate next week in the House and Senate.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO